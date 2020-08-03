Heat acclimatization practices for Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams are set to begin one week today, on Aug. 10. After that, a week of camp is on tap, featuring two-a-days and perhaps the occasional three-a-day sessions, beginning Aug. 17.

At the end of that week, teams can play one scrimmage game, and all 24 L-L League squads are slated to play Saturday, Aug. 22; mostly morning games, with a couple of afternoon kick-times sprinkled in there.

UPDATE: A quick scheduling change moving forward, involving Pequea Valley. The Braves were supposed to play (Bel Air) Maryland Christian in Kinzers on Sept. 18. But when Maryland postponed all fall and winter sports, PV had to find another game, and the Braves did: PV will host Jenkintown on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. for a nonleague clash. The master schedule has been updated on the LNP football page.

Here’s a look at the scrimmage schedule involving L-L League teams — 20 games in all — with some news, notables and nuggets sprinkled in there for good measure.

And no, we don’t know the exact protocols just yet; the state is mandating no more than 250 people at an outdoor gathering, with no fans permitted at games, starting Aug. 28. So these scrimmages will likely — likely — feature no fans in the stands. A lot of this stuff is still getting worked out, so be patient.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

Cedar Crest at Bishop McDevitt, 10 a.m. — This has become an annual scrimmage, and the Falcons certainly aren’t ducking anyone, taking on the perennial Mid-Penn and D3 powerhouse Crusaders — on their turf in Harrisburg this time around. … What to watch: Cedar Crest must replace 1,300-yard RB Tyler Cruz; look for super soph Aadyn Richards — also a stick-machine LB — to get more carries this time around for the Falcons. He’ll get a great test in McD’s D here.

Cocalico at Ephrata, 10 a.m. — Backyard rivals collide as the Eagles begin the Bryan Strohl Era. Cocalico had to drop longtime scrimmage foe Warwick here, since the Warriors are joining Section 2 — and will face Cocalico in Week 9 — for the next two years. … What to watch: Looks like Miracle Wratto will be taking snaps at QB for Ephrata. He’s a whirling dervish, and will surely test Cocalico’s D.

Columbia at York Tech, 10 a.m. — Crimson Tide will head over the river to take on Tech, which will face L-L League entrants Northern Lebanon and Octorara in nonleague games in September. … What to watch: Keep an eye on the QB spot for Columbia, which must replace trigger-man Matt McCleary behind center.

Conrad Weiser at Solanco, 10 a.m. — Weiser gets Cocalico and Elco in nonleague clashes, and the Scouts will get an L-L League squad here to get the hitting started. … What to watch: Looks like multi-purpose threat Mason St. Clair is sliding into the QB duties for Solanco. This will be his first live tester.

Elizabethtown at Palmyra, 10 a.m. — Bears and Cougars, oh my. E-town heads over to Buck Swank Stadium to get the pads popping, and they’d love some mo with the usual Section 2 meat-grinder coming. … What to watch: No Cole Rice and no Cole Hitz for the Bears, who will be looking to plug in some new sure-handed skill guys for QB Patrick Gilhool to get the pigskin to.

Exeter at Warwick, 10 a.m. — Fun matchup here, between a couple of playoff squads with plenty of firepower. Exeter gets Wilson and Hempfield in back-to-back weeks in September, so this will be a great test-run for the Eagles. … What to watch: Will Warwick QB Joey McCracken (knee) get any live reps? Soph Jack Reed, who got some snaps as a ninth-grader last fall, is ready to go until McCracken is at 100 percent.

Garden Spot at Elco, 10 a.m. — Spartans are itching to snap that 24-game losing skid, so they’d love to start building some momentum right here, right now, against a Raiders’ club coming off back-to-back playoff trips. … What to watch: Fun QB matchup featuring a pair of talented pitch-men, with Garden Spot’s Jesse Martin and Elco’s Braden Bohannon calling signals. … And this: Garden Spot will snap the skid this season. Book that.

Lebanon at Conestoga Valley, 10 a.m. — Let the Frank Isenberg Era begin for Lebanon, which will still feature two of the most talented skill kids in the L-L League in QB Isaiah Rodriguez and WR Alex Rufe. Don’t think the Air Raid is going anywhere, so those guys will give CV’s secondary a workout here. … What to watch: Bucks’ soph QB Macoy Kneisley will get his feet wet; we’re anxious to see how he handles stepping into Bradley Stoltzfus’ spikes.

Manheim Central at Manheim Township, 10 a.m. — Wowzer, what a terrific matchup here, featuring two of the league’s premier powerhouses. Barons and Blue Streaks both lost some major firepower to graduation last spring, but Central and Township both reload — not rebuild. … What to watch: Barons are bringing back just two full-time starters from 2019, so skipper Dave Hahn should be overseeing plenty of position battles in this scrimmage — as Central preps for its Week 1 trip to Cumberland Valley.

Minersville at Northern Lebanon, 10 a.m. — Minersville is making the trek to Fredericksburg for this scrap, against a Vikings’ squad that must replace multiple skill kids from a year ago. … What to watch: Who replaces Ethan Borcky behind center for Northern Lebanon? That battle should be coming to a head by the time the Miners and Vikes collide here.

Octorara at Oxford, 10 a.m. — Neighbors squaring off, as the Braves and Hornets — former Ches-Mont foes — will scrimmage in Oxford. Octorara lost some playmakers to graduation, but coach Jed King has a nice nucleus to build around for the Braves’ two-year run in Section 4. … What to watch: Braves’ QB battle will likely be settled coming out of this scrimmage; Weston Stoltzfus and Paul Murray will duke it out in camp for the gig.

Penn Manor at Governor Mifflin, 10 a.m. — Mifflin never ducks any L-L League foes; the Mustangs get Wilson, Cedar Crest and Cocalico in the nonleague portion, so why not Penn Manor, another L-L team, here? … What to watch: Penn Manor D will be test by Mifflin RB Nick Singleton, who owns 27 D1 scholarship offers. Good test here for the Comets, with the usual Section 1 grind up ahead around the bend.

Pequea Valley at Jenkintown, 10 a.m. — Braves first order of business this season is snapping that 20-game losing skid, so they’d love to start building some camaraderie and good vibes here vs. the Drakes, out of District 1. … What to watch: PV has to stop people this time around; there are some key offensive weapons due back for the Braves, but the D needs to beef up, starting against Jenkintown here. ... As mentioned, Jenkintown is Pequea Valley's new nonleague opponent on Sept. 17 in Kinzers. Are you ready for some Thursday night football?

Phillipsburg (New Jersey) at Wilson, 10 a.m. — Intriguing scrimmage for the Bulldogs, who are welcoming a squad from Jersey — just over the border, near Easton — to West Lawn for this matchup. … What to watch: Wilson has a proven RB commodity in burner Mason Lenart; we’ve also heard a lot about this Jadyn Jones kid. Anxious to see where he fits into the Bulldogs’ backfield mix. Remember his name.

Red Lion at Hempfield, 10 a.m. — Let the George Eager Era begin in Landisville, as the former Manheim Township and F&M standout begins his head-coaching career. … What to watch: Hempfield will be breaking in a QB now that Colin Peters has graduated. Cam Harbaugh, a junior, took some snaps last year, and he has a big arm. He can secure the job with a big scrimmage vs. the Lions.

Steel-High at Donegal, 10 a.m. — Fun matchup, as the Indians welcome the Rollers from right up the road in Steelton. Donegal is set to return some thumpers in the trenches, and that will be a great start for the Indians with the crowded Section 3 race looming. … What to watch: With Joe Fox gone, Donegal needs a new speed back in the Wing-T, with holdovers Garrett Blake and Mason Ober set to return in the three-pronged attack, along with QB Trent Weaver.

Trinity at Lancaster Catholic, 10 a.m. — A couple of old foes will square off in Lancaster, as the Chris Maiorino Era gets started for Catholic. So far, so good in the transition department for Maiorino. … What to watch: Catholic’s QB battle should be percolating by the time the Shamrocks come to town; Mason McClair and Will Cranford sit atop the depth chart. Whoever handles this scrimmage the best might have the inside track for the Week 1 job.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Wyomissing, 11 a.m. — What a great matchup here, between a pair of reigning District 3 champs, L-S in 4A and Wyo in 3A. Smart move for L-S to schedule a tricky scrimmage, with D3 5A semifinalist Warwick coming to Lampeter for a Week 1 showdown on Aug. 28. … What to watch: L-S senior QB Sean McTaggart (knee) has been cleared to hit and be hit. He’s busting at the seams to get back behind center after missing all of last season. Gotta think he’ll make a triumphant return to the field for the Pioneers — who will also benefit from having Conner Nolt returning at QB. Depth is a good thing; L-S proved that last year.

McCaskey at Benjamin Franklin, 2 p.m. — Red Tornado gassing up the bus and heading to Philadelphia to take on Ben Franklin out of the Philly Public League. Believe there is a third team in this scrimmage, but haven’t confirmed. … What to watch: McCaskey coach Sam London has bigger expectations this time around, as he’s beginning Year 2 in Tornado Alley. Can McCaskey get off to a quick start here, and carry it over into Week 1? London sure hopes so.

Annville-Cleona at Kutztown, 6 p.m. — It’s the nightcap, as A-C heads over the Kutztown for an early evening clash. It might look a little different in Little Dutchmen camp, as graduation was not kind to A-C, which lost some major firepower from last year’s team, which won a D3 playoff game for the first time in program history. … What to watch: QB battle brewing for the Dutchmen, with newbies Gavin Keller and Jake Mills on coach Matt Gingrich’s preseason depth chart. FYI: Gingrich and Penn Manor skipper John Brubaker will be guests on our next LNP Sports roundtable video show this week. Stay tuned.

