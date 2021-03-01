Lebanon vs Warwick-LL Boys Basketball
Warwick's Kai Cipalla (22) drives to the hoop against Lebanon during first half action of an L-L section 2 boys basketball game at Warwick High School Saturday Feb. 13, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

With the District Three playoffs starting this week, here's the final look at the top Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball individual scoring leaders for the 2020-21 season. Also included are team offense and team defense averages. And a list of the 13 players who have scored 30 or more points in a game so far this season is also provided. All statistics are through Feb. 28, 2021. Please note, the "*" symbol indicates that statistics from L-L League tournament games are purposely not included.

Top 20 scorers:

Team offense:

Team defense:

30-point games:

High-water mark: As far as the regular season goes for L-L teams, Warwick had the high-water mark for most points scored in a single game with an 87-52 win over Conestoga Valley.

