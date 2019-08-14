Are you ready for some football?

Not blocking and tackling drills. Not route-running fundamentals. And not pushing those rickety old sled-dummies across the back practice fields.

There will be real, live football games on Saturday — with scoreboards turned on and referees patrolling the field, whistles at the ready — when all 24 L-L League teams participate in scrimmages across the region.

It will be the only scrimmage date on the schedule, with every L-L League team due to start their season on Friday, Aug. 23. So there should be plenty of position battles to be settled on Saturday.

Here is Saturday’s scrimmage schedule ...

Donegal at Steel-High, 9 a.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Crest, 10 a.m.

Cocalico at Warwick, 10 a.m.

Eastern York at Ephrata, 10 a.m.

Elco at Garden Spot, 10 a.m.

Exeter at Penn Manor, 10 a.m.

Hempfield at Red Lion, 10 a.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lancaster Catholic, 10 a.m.

McCaskey, Octorara, Philadelphia West Catholic at Oxford, 10 a.m.

Northern Lebanon at Minersville, 10 a.m.

Palmyra at Elizabethtown, 10 a.m.

Parkland at Wilson, 10 a.m.

Solanco at Conrad Weiser, 10 a.m.

Jenkintown at Pequea Valley, 10:30 a.m.

Midd-West at Columbia, 11 a.m.

Lebanon at Conestoga Valley, 6 p.m.

York Vo-Tech at Annville-Cleona, 6 p.m.

Manheim Township at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

