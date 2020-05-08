The Lancaster-Lebanon League this week announced its A. Landis Brackbill Award recipients for the 2019-20 school year.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Julz Garber and Manheim Township’s Ben Mann were the winners, and they were two of 49 total nominees — 23 females and 29 males.

The Brackbill Family sponsors the annual award, which is presented to one female and one male who are exceptional student-athletes within the greater community. Athletes must compete in at least two varsity sports in their senior year, and carry at least a 3.5 GPA.

Schools can nominate two student-athletes for the award, named after the league’s first executive director and former Penn Manor administrator.

The Manheim Touchdown Club and Orthopedics Associates of Lancaster awarded monetary scholarships to the finalists and winners between them.

Here is the complete list of Brackbill Award nominees for the 2019-20 school year, listed alphabetically:

FEMALES

Peyton Arnold-Paine, Lebanon

Deziree Balthaser, Elco

Kiera Baughman, Donegal (finalist)

Shayla Bonzlet, Cedar Crest

Caroline Bragg, Pequea Valley

Mia Deibert, Penn Manor

Lindsey Durkota, Hempfield

Tori Fahnestock, Manheim Central

Julz Garber, Lampeter-Strasburg (winner)

Megan Grube, Hempfield

Katie Haefner, Lancaster Catholic

Kendall Halsey, Garden Spot

Samantha Hatzfeld, Lebanon Catholic

Katie Locker, Elizabethtown (finalist)

Elizabeth Lofgren, Octorara

Jacquelyn McBride, Conestoga Valley

Lindsey McFeaters, Northern Lebanon

Meghan Quinn, Warwick (finalist)

Sophia Rockwell, Manheim Township

Anna Sotirescu, Lancaster Country Day

Kailey Stoner, Penn Manor

Jocelyn Umana, Ephrata

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (finalist)

MALES

Conor Adams, Warwick

Hari Allen, Lebanon

Seth Beers, Lampeter-Strasburg

Bryce Coletti, Elco

Brandon Daniel-Morales, Solanco

Christian Fulton, Lancaster Country Day

Matt Gambler, Columbia (finalist)

Brock Gingrich, Cocalico (finalist)

Tem Hermansen, Penn Manor

Nathan Heller, Solanco

Adam Hershey, Garden Spot

Seth Karg, Pequea Valley

Caden Keefer, Ephrata (finalist)

Oliver Klemmer, Lancaster Catholic

Adam Long, Annville-Cleona

Andrew Long, Annville-Cleona

Ben Mann, Manheim Township (winner)

Nicolas Moligoni, Cocalico

T.J. Moore, Cedar Crest (finalist)

Ryan Redding, Columbia

David Rudisill, Octorara

Jacob Sevcik, Elizabethtown

William Small, Donegal

Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley

Noah Swartzentruber, Lancaster Mennonite

Logan Whitehouse, Manheim Central