The Lancaster-Lebanon League this week announced its A. Landis Brackbill Award recipients for the 2019-20 school year.
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Julz Garber and Manheim Township’s Ben Mann were the winners, and they were two of 49 total nominees — 23 females and 29 males.
The Brackbill Family sponsors the annual award, which is presented to one female and one male who are exceptional student-athletes within the greater community. Athletes must compete in at least two varsity sports in their senior year, and carry at least a 3.5 GPA.
Schools can nominate two student-athletes for the award, named after the league’s first executive director and former Penn Manor administrator.
The Manheim Touchdown Club and Orthopedics Associates of Lancaster awarded monetary scholarships to the finalists and winners between them.
Here is the complete list of Brackbill Award nominees for the 2019-20 school year, listed alphabetically:
FEMALES
Peyton Arnold-Paine, Lebanon
Deziree Balthaser, Elco
Kiera Baughman, Donegal (finalist)
Shayla Bonzlet, Cedar Crest
Caroline Bragg, Pequea Valley
Mia Deibert, Penn Manor
Tori Fahnestock, Manheim Central
Julz Garber, Lampeter-Strasburg (winner)
Megan Grube, Hempfield
Katie Haefner, Lancaster Catholic
Kendall Halsey, Garden Spot
Samantha Hatzfeld, Lebanon Catholic
Katie Locker, Elizabethtown (finalist)
Elizabeth Lofgren, Octorara
Jacquelyn McBride, Conestoga Valley
Lindsey McFeaters, Northern Lebanon
Meghan Quinn, Warwick (finalist)
Sophia Rockwell, Manheim Township
Anna Sotirescu, Lancaster Country Day
Kailey Stoner, Penn Manor
Jocelyn Umana, Ephrata
Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon (finalist)
MALES
Conor Adams, Warwick
Seth Beers, Lampeter-Strasburg
Bryce Coletti, Elco
Brandon Daniel-Morales, Solanco
Christian Fulton, Lancaster Country Day
Matt Gambler, Columbia (finalist)
Brock Gingrich, Cocalico (finalist)
Tem Hermansen, Penn Manor
Nathan Heller, Solanco
Adam Hershey, Garden Spot
Seth Karg, Pequea Valley
Caden Keefer, Ephrata (finalist)
Oliver Klemmer, Lancaster Catholic
Adam Long, Annville-Cleona
Andrew Long, Annville-Cleona
Ben Mann, Manheim Township (winner)
Nicolas Moligoni, Cocalico
T.J. Moore, Cedar Crest (finalist)
David Rudisill, Octorara
Jacob Sevcik, Elizabethtown
William Small, Donegal
Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley
Noah Swartzentruber, Lancaster Mennonite
Logan Whitehouse, Manheim Central