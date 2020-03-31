The calendar says spring, but the Lancaster-Lebanon League football schedules for later this fall are rounding into shape.

The 2020 season will be the first under the league’s new four-section format, with six teams in each section, with every team playing a Week 5 crossover game: Section 1 vs. Section 2 and Section 3 vs. Section 4.

Like the last two-year cycle, league officials set the crossover matchups, based on previous win-loss results over the last several years.

Teams will open their seasons with four consecutive nonleague games, followed by the crossover clash, and then five head-to-head section games all the way to the finish line.

Here’s an early look at everyone’s schedule. All games are at 7 p.m., unless noted:

SECTION 1

CEDAR CREST: 8-28 @ Lebanon; 9-4 @ Gettysburg; 9-11 Carlisle; 9-18 Governor Mifflin; 9-25 @ Elizabethtown; 10-2 Manheim Township; 10-9 Hempfield; 10-16 Wilson; 10-23 Penn Manor ; 10-30 @ McCaskey.

HEMPFIELD: 8-28 @ Dallastown; 9-4 Manheim Central; 9-11 Central York; 9-18 @ Exeter; 9-25 Warwick; 10-2 @ McCaskey; 10-9 @ Cedar Crest; 10-16 Manheim Township; 10-23 Wilson; 10-30 Penn Manor.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP: 8-28 @ CD East; 9-4 Dallastown; 9-11 Central Dauphin; 9-18 @ Spring-Ford; 9-25 Cocalico; 10-2 @ Cedar Crest; 10-9 @ Penn Manor; 10-16 @ Hempfield; 10-23 McCaskey; 10-30 Wilson.

McCASKEY: 8-28 Reading; 9-4 @ York; 9-11 OPEN DATE; 9-18 Elizabethtown; 9-25 @ Conestoga Valley; 10-2 Hempfield; 10-9 Wilson; 10-16 @ Penn Manor; 10-23 @ Manheim Township; 10-30 Cedar Crest.

PENN MANOR: 8-28 @ Conestoga Valley; 9-4 Lampeter-Strasburg; 9-11 @ Northeastern York; 9-18 Warwick; 9-25 Solanco; 10-2 @ Wilson; 10-9 Manheim Township; 10-16 McCaskey; 10-23 @ Cedar Crest; 10-30 @ Hempfield.

WILSON: 8-28 @ Central Dauphin; 9-4 Governor Mifflin; 9-11 Exeter; 9-18 @ Martin Luther King; 9-25 @ Manheim Central; 10-2 Penn Manor; 10-9 @ McCaskey; 10-16 Cedar Crest; 10-23 Hempfield; 10-30 @ Manheim Township.

SECTION 2

COCALICO: 8-28 @ Conrad Weiser; 9-4 Cedar Cliff; 9-11 @ Governor Mifflin; 9-18 Garden Spot; 9-25 @ Manheim Township; 10-2 @ Solanco; 10-9 Conestoga Valley; 10-16 Elizabethtown; 10-23 @ Warwick; 10-30 Manheim Central.

CONESTOGA VALLEY: 8-28 Penn Manor; 9-4 @ Garden Spot; 9-11 @ Lampeter-Strasburg; 9-18 Daniel Boone; 9-25 McCaskey; 10-2 Elizabethtown; 10-9 @ Cocalico; 10-16 @ Manheim Central; 10-23 Solanco; 10-30 Warwick.

ELIZABETHTOWN: 8-29 Donegal, 12 p.m.; 9-4 Mechanicsburg; 9-10 Lower Dauphin @ Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.; 9-18 @ McCaskey; 9-25 Cedar Crest; 10-2 @ Conestoga Valley; 10-9 Warwick; 10-16 @ Cocalico; 10-23 Manheim Central; 10-30 @ Solanco.

MANHEIM CENTRAL: 8-28 @ Cumberland Valley; 9-4 @ Hempfield; 9-11 Susquehanna Township; 9-18 Perkiomen Valley; 9-25 Wilson; 10-2 @ Warwick; 10-9 Solanco; 10-16 Conestoga Valley; 10-23 @ Elizabethtown; 10-30 @ Cocalico.

SOLANCO: 8-28 @ Palmyra; 9-4 Kennard-Dale; 9-11 @ Muhlenberg; 9-19 Lampeter-Strasburg; 9-25 @ Penn Manor; 10-2 Cocalico; 10-9 @ Manheim Central; 10-16 Warwick; 10-23 @ Conestoga Valley; 10-30 Elizabethtown.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

WARWICK: 8-28 @ Lampeter-Strasburg; 9-4 CD East; 9-11 Ephrata; 9-18 @ Penn Manor; 9-25 @ Hempfield; 10-2 Manheim Central; 10-9 @ Elizabethtown; 10-16 @ Solanco; 10-23 Cocalico; 10-30 Conestoga Valley.

SECTION 3

EPHRATA: 8-28 @ Muhlenberg; 9-4 Palmyra; 9-11 @ Warwick; 9-18 Elco; 9-25 @ Columbia; 10-2 Lebanon; 10-9 @ Lancaster Catholic; 10-16 @ Donegal; 10-23 Lampeter-Strasburg; 10-30 Garden Spot.

DONEGAL: 8-29 @ Elizabethtown, 12 p.m.; 9-4 @ Columbia; 9-11 Eastern York; 9-18 Annville-Cleona; 9-25 Elco; 10-2 @ Garden Spot; 10-9 Lampeter-Strasburg; 10-16 Ephrata; 10-23 @ Lebanon; 10-30 @ Lancaster Catholic.

GARDEN SPOT: 8-28 Twin Valley; 9-4 Conestoga Valley; 9-11 @ Daniel Boone; 9-18 @ Cocalico; 9-25 Pequea Valley; 10-2 Donegal; 10-9 @ Lebanon; 10-16 @ Lampeter-Strasburg; 10-23 Lancaster Catholic; 10-30 @ Ephrata.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC: 8-28 York Catholic; 9-4 @ Delone Catholic; 9-11 OPEN DATE; 9-18 Columbia; 9-25 @ Annville-Cleona; 10-2 @ Lampeter-Strasburg; 10-9 Ephrata; 10-16 Lebanon; 10-23 @ Garden Spot; 10-30 Donegal.

LEBANON: 8-28 Cedar Crest; 9-4 @ Reading; 9-11 McCaskey; 9-18 Northern Lebanon; 9-25 @ Octorara; 10-2 @ Ephrata; 10-9 Garden Spot; 10-16 @ Lancaster Catholic; 10-23 Donegal; 10-30 Lampeter-Strasburg.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG: 8-28 Warwick; 9-4 @ Penn Manor; 9-11 Conestoga Valley; 9-19 @ Solanco; 9-25 Northern Lebanon; 10-2 Lancaster Catholic; 10-9 @ Donegal; 10-16 Garden Spot; 10-23 @ Ephrata; 10-30 @ Lebanon.

SECTION 4

ANNVILLE-CLEONA: 8-28 @ Schuylkill Valley; 9-3 Fleetwood; 9-11 Littlestown; 9-18 @ Donegal; 9-25 Lancaster Catholic; 10-2 Northern Lebanon; 10-9 @ Pequea Valley; 10-16 @ Columbia; 10-23 Octorara; 10-30 @ Elco.

COLUMBIA: 8-28 Eastern York; 9-4 Donegal; 9-11 @ Hanover; 9-18 OPEN DATE; 9-25 Ephrata; 10-2 Octorara; 10-9 @ Northern Lebanon; 10-16 Annville-Cleona; 10-23 @ Elco; 10-30 @ Pequea Valley.

ELCO: 8-28 @ Susquenita; 9-4 Schuylkill Valley; 9-11 Conrad Weiser; 9-18 @ Ephrata; 9-25 @ Donegal; 10-2 Pequea Valley; 10-9 @ Octorara; 10-16 @ Northern Lebanon; 10-23 Columbia; 10-30 Annville-Cleona.

NORTHERN LEBANON: 8-28 @ Pine Grove; 9-4 Hamburg; 9-12 @ York Tech, 1 p.m.; 9-25 Lebanon; 10-2 @ Columbia; 10-9 Elco; 10-16 @ Pequea Valley; 10-23 @ Annville-Cleona; 10-30 Northern Lebanon.

OCTORARA: 8-28 Kennard-Dale; 9-4 York Tech; 9-11 @ Pottstown; 9-12 @ Academy of New Church, 1 p.m.; 9-25 Lebanon; 10-2 @ Columbia; 10-9 Elco; 10-16 @ Pequea Valley; 10-23 @ Annville-Cleona; 10-30 Northern Lebanon.

PEQUEA VALLEY: 8-28 @ Biglerville; 9-4 Hanover; 9-11 @ Kutztown; 9-18 Maryland Christian (Bel Air, MD); 9-25 @ Garden Spot; 10-2 @ Elco; 10-9 Annville-Cleona; 10-16 Octorara; 10-23 @ Northern Lebanon; 10-30 Columbia.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage