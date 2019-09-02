The Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country season gets underway Tuesday with the opening league meets for all 23 teams. Below is a team-by-team look at the L-L squads in Sections One and Two. The teams are listed alphabetically.

Section One:

Cedar Crest

Coach: Brandon Risser (15th Season)

Last year’s record: 4-6

Key returners: Shayla Bonzelet (senior, placed 35th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Mia Reigert (senior, placed 139th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Avery Atkins (junior), Brenna Chernich (junior, placed 187th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Gwyneth Young (junior, 2018 District 3-3A runner-up, placed sixth at 2018 PIAA 3A meet), Lizzy Vila (sophomore, placed 87th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Alyssa Stiver (sophomore)

Key newcomers: Grace Tadajweski (freshman), Jillian Tobias (freshman)

Coach’s thoughts: “We return all of our varsity runners from last year’s team and our girls have put in some good training this summer. The girls have been very positive and should be in a position to improve on their 4-6 record from last season.

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Mark Amway (seventh season)

Last year’s record: 6-4

Key returners: Kylynn Frankford (sophomore, placed 86th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Kate Kmieczak (junior, placed 150th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Emily Castronova (junior, placed 151st at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Annika Bredeman, Britney Johns, Kayla Mongiovi, Sage Haldeman

Coach’s thoughts: “Team is young with only two juniors and mostly sophomores and freshmen. I expect this team to improve on last year’s record in a highly competitive field of girls.”

Elizabethtown

Coach: Mark Gallagher (seventh season)

Last year’s record: 10-0, L-L Section One champion

Key returners: Katie Locker (senior, 2018 L-L League champion, placed fourth at 2018 District 3-3A meet, placed 26th at 2018 PIAA 3A meet), Maddie Quinn (junior, placed fourth at 2018 L-L League meet, placed third at 2018 District 3-3A meet, placed 34th at 2018 PIAA 3A meet), Sierra Kapcsos (sophomore, placed 24th at 2018 L-L League meet, placed 75th at 2018 District 3-3A meet)

Key newcomers: Emily Bonsall (sophomore), Katie Hook (sophomore), Hannah Kline (sophomore), Olivia Shenk (sophomore)

Coach’s thoughts: “The girls team will be strongly challenged to equal their undefeated season last year, and will sorely miss four-time league all-star Cat Shontz (now at Temple). With the addition of several promising sophomores, the team may compensate for the loss of Cat with added depth in their varsity. Katie Locker, Maddie Quinn and Sierra Kopcsos return as league medalists and Katie as league champion to lead the way for the team.”

Ephrata

Coach: Mike Hershberger (ninth season)

Last year’s record: 5-5

Key returners: Mary Campbell (senior, placed 13th at 2018 District 3-3A meet, placed 50th at 2018 PIAA 3A meet), Alyssa Fedorshak (junior, placed sixth at 2018 District 3-3A meet, placed 64th at 2018 PIAA 3A meet), Lexi Roe (sophomore, placed 84th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Maxine Bodnari (senior, placed 165th at 2018 District 3-3A meet)

Key newcomers: Madison Kimmel

Coach’s thoughts: “The Ephrata girls are returning their top-five runners from the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship last year where they placed fifth out of 22 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams a year ago. The team should compete with the top teams in the L-L for the league title, if everyone is able to remain healthy.”

Hempfield

Coach: Curt Rogers (second season)

Last year’s record: 9-4

Key returners: Gabriella Hollinger (junior), Lily Williams (senior, placed 94th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Bella Schwalm (senior, placed 103rd at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Ella Kielmeyer (senior, placed 127th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Delaney Minder (sophomore, placed 74th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Paige Harrington (sophomore, placed 67th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Grace Stringer (junior, placed 170th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Cahsia Page (senior)

Coach’s thoughts: “The Hempfield girls should be competitive with every other team in the league.”

Lebanon

Coach: Thomas Pearson (fifth season)

Key returners: Claudia Parker (junior)

Coach’s thoughts: “It is unlikely that the girls team will score as a team again this year. A solid foundation of junior high girls should change that next year.”

Manheim Township

Coach: Kevin Stover (second year)

Last year’s record: 8-2, placed first at L-L League championship meet

Key returners: Anabelle Lapp (senior, placed 32nd at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Chloe Kline (junior, placed 25th at 2018 District 3-3A meet, placed 129th at 2018 PIAA 3A meet), Ava Pasewicz (senior), Aurelia Huss (junior), Avery Ebersole (sophomore, placed 76th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Paige Laurence (sophomore, placed 108th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Aurelia Huss (junior, placed 109th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Kyra Dean (senior, placed 125th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Jenny Weiss (sophomore), Cecelia Walker (sophomore), Sarah Russo (sophomore)

Key newcomers: Sophie Ilkhanoff (senior), Nora White (freshman)

Coach’s thoughts: “This is a young team that has seven returning runners from last year’s top eight. Anabelle Lapp, Chloe Kline and Ava Pasewicz will lead the way with lots of experience. The depth of the team should push this group of runners throughout the regular season with the potential to compete strong during the postseason. This should be fun to watch.”

McCaskey

Coach: Mike Craighead (fifth consecutive season at McCaskey, previously Conestoga Valley coach for 14 seasons)

Last year’s record: 4-6

Key returners: Arielle Breuninger (junior, placed 14th at 2018 L-L League meet, placed 15th at 2018 District 3-3A meet, placed 104th at 2018 PIAA 3A meet), Zoe Biles (sophomore, placed 205th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Naomi Main (sophomore, placed 144th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Elili Ayana (sophomore, placed 197th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Yolaine Cabrol (junior, placed 207th at 2018 District 3-3A meet)

Key newcomers: Corinne De Symon (junior), Milana Breuninger (junior)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our girls are young, with a roster that does not include any seniors. Our goal is to get to five wins, qualify for districts and build towards the future.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Tom Ecker (12th season)

Key returners: Lauren Zink (junior, placed 95th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Keegan Dings (sophomore, placed 149th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Arden Morgan (junior, placed 141st at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Becky Kramer (junior, placed 175th at 2018 District 3-3A meet)

Key newcomers: Abby Ames

Coach’s thoughts: “Our program continues to improve. We anticipate our returning runners will see significant improvements in their performance this year.”

Solanco

Coach: Craig Ausel (sixth season)

Key returners: Aubree Roop (senior)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our numbers are down on the ladies’ side but we return a core group of underclassmen that learned a lot last season. We will work hard to compete in a very talented L-L Section One.”

Warwick

Coach: Matt Bomberger (second season)

Last year’s record: 7-3

Key returners: Anna Martin (junior, placed 27th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Sophia Nau (junior, placed 52nd at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Mariel Deibert (junior), Clara Ford (sophomore, placed 202nd at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Alexa Wenger (sophomore, placed 130th at 2018 District 3-3A meet)

Key newcomers: Sophie Brandwene, Kendall Eby, Alexa Ovalle, Emily Beale

Coach’s thoughts: “While coming off of a strong 2018 season, the Warwick girls are eager to take their talent to the next level. The squad will look to their young talent and experienced leaders to bond the team together for success. The girls are excited to compete among talented L-L runners and represent Warwick with class and pride.”

Section Two:

Annville-Cleona

Coach: Caitlin Heller (first season)

Last year’s record: 6-5, placed second at 2018 District 3-1A meet

Key returners: Jessica Gutekunst (senior, placed 17th at 2018 District 3-1A meet), Braetan Peters (sophomore, placed sixth at 2018 District 3-1A meet, placed 32nd at PIAA 1A meet), Emily Dietz (sophomore, placed 22nd at District 3-1A meet), Megan Tobias (sophomore, placed 32nd at 2018 District 3-1A meet)

Key newcomers: Cassi Clemson (freshman), Nory Mitchell (freshman), Emma Rexrode (freshman)

Coach’s thoughts: “They were district runner-ups last year. This year’s girls are really young but motivated. It’ll be a learning year with growth for a lot of the athletes.”

Cocalico

Coach: Ron Derr (30th season)

Last year’s record: 0-8

Key returners: Elyssa Sherman (senior, placed 84th at 2018 District 3-2A meet)

Key newcomers: Hannah Schneider

Coach’s thoughts: “We currently have a total of five girls on the roster so hopefully we will be able to field a team. Out of the five, only one is returning from last year’s varsity team. So it is also a very young team that will need time to gain strength and experience. Just like the boys team, right now the attitude is good. We are taking small steps right now and there is a long journey in front of us. This year’s team goals will be structured primarily around individual improvement.”

Columbia

Coach: Charles Leader (11th season)

Last year’s record: 0-10

Key returners: Cassidy Cook (junior)

Key newcomers: Emily Gambler (freshman), Mallory Conroy (freshman)

Coach’s thoughts: “Since we are low in numbers at the varsity level we will be working to have the girls qualify for postseason competition.”

Donegal

Coach: Matthew Werner (third season)

Last year’s record: 11-0, L-L Section Two champion, placed 2nd at District 3-2A meet

Key returners: Rachel Fernald (junior, placed 14th at 2018 District 3-2A meet), Hadley Shoaf (sophomore, placed 15th at 2018 District 3-2A meet), Ella DeBruin (senior, placed 45th at 2018 District 3-2A meet), Amanda Fry (junior, placed 61st at 2018 District 3-2A meet), Keri Anderson (junior, placed 74th at 2018 District 3-2A meet), Myra Naqvi (junior), Meg Zell (sophomore), Keri Anderson (junior)

Key newcomers: Emma Myers (freshman), Marleigh Ballard (freshman)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our girls team looks to continue their momentum from their successful 2018 campaign which included finishing second at districts and a team trip to states. Returning every girl but two, the girls team is now a veteran squad with exceptional depth. Juniors Rachel Fernald, Myra Naqvi, Amanda Fry and sophomore Hadley Shoaf look to be at the front of the girls pack. Freshman Emma Myers, sophomore Meg Zell, junior Keri Anderson, and senior Ella DeBruin will all score points for Donegal this season. The girls are ready for what hopes to be another fun and exciting season!”

Elco

Coach: Chuck Gerberich (11th season)

Key returners:Bridget Bozman (senior, placed 125th at 2018 District 3-2A meet), Kaylin Nolt (senior, placed 135th at 2018 District 3-2A meet)

Key newcomers: Julia Macchione

Coach’s thoughts: “We graduated five of the top six girls (from a total of eight) from last year’s team and are struggling to get five girls out. Will be a difficult year.”

Garden Spot

Coach: Traci Tempone (third season)

Key returners: Amanda Coblentz (junior, placed 135th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Lauren Greenawalt (senior), Cloe Martin (junior, placed 114th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Sam Davis (junior), Bevalee Tshudy (sophomore)

Key newcomers: Emily Karreman (senior), Abby Rissler (freshman)

Coach’s thoughts: “These young ladies are a joy to coach. The team encompasses mostly returners with some newcomers who have a strong bond, working towards a great season!”

Lampeter Strasburg

Coach: Mari Cunningham (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 7-4

Key returners: Colleen Gilbert (senior, placed 110th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Micah Gordley (senior, placed 98th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Tori Smith (sophomore, placed 195th at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Hannah Schultheis (senior, placed 223rd at 2018 District 3-3A meet)

Key newcomers: Aubrey Magagna

Coach’s thoughts: “This team is already forming a tight bond. The seniors are hard workers and great encouragers and are ready to lead the team to run to the best of their abilities.”

Lancaster Catholic

Coach: Tom Simpson (10th consecutive season - previously coached LC from 1978-1984)

Last year’s record: 4-7

Key returners: Ellie Bomberger (junior, placed 65th at 2018 District 3-2A meet), Erin Haldeman (junior), Meghan Myers (sophomore)

Key newcomers: Ella Sheaffer (sophomore), Annalise Kaufmann (sophomore), Hannah Postlethwait (junior)

Coach’s thoughts: "This is a very cohesive, hard-working group of girls. We have 10 girls on the roster and they are serious about doing well. We hope to have a better than .500 record.”

Lancaster Mennonite

Coach: Lee Thurber (first season)

Key returners: Jilian Hargraves (junior, placed 87th at 2018 District 3-2A meet), Mikaela Zimmerman

Coach’s thoughts: “We are in a rebuilding year having graduated a number of runners the past two seasons. We have two returning runners in Jillian Hargraves and Mikaela Zimmerman. We are looking to grow our numbers but in the meantime excited to see these individuals develop and improve throughout the season.”

Manheim Central

Coach: Ryan Kennedy (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 10-1

Key returners: Olivia Sunderland (sophomore, placed 33rd at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Bella Reber (sophomore, placed 171st at 2018 District 3-3A meet), Erin Hoffman (senior, placed 210th at 2018 District 3-3A meet)

Key newcomers: Alaina Bruckhart (sophomore), Madelyn Hoffman (sophomore)

Coach’s thoughts: “The girls have worked hard to mitigate some injuries from last season and the spring track season. Olivia Sunderland is our top runner right now and she has high goals for this season. We are counting on some other capable underclassmen to step up to round out our top seven.”

Northern Lebanon

Coach: Tricia Schafebook (fourth season)

Key returners: Erin Ditzler (senior), Brianna Seip (senior), Olivia Cheslock (junior, placed 129th at 2018 District 3-2A meet), Megan DiAngelis (junior), Alexandra Shenk (junior), Katelyn Tipton (sophomore)

Coach’s thoughts: “We are a young team this year. We are looking to learn and grow together and have a great season!”

Octorara

Coach: Christian Taylor (11th season)

Last year’s record: 9-2

Key returners: Rebecca Cassidy (junior, placed 40th at 2018 District 3-2A meet)

Key newcomers: none

Coach’s thoughts: “After graduating four seniors and losing another athlete to soccer, we will unfortunately only have one athlete on our girls team this year (Rebecca). Having said that, we are very excited to see if Rebecca can continue her L-L success after finishing second overall in Section Two last year.”