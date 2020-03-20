The 2020 high school boys lacrosse season would have started this weekend if not for the coronavirus leading to schools shutting down for at least two weeks, resulting in the suspension of spring sports during that time period.

And we still don’t know if the season will be able to get going after that hiatus. Regardless, let’s conceive a possibility where the season is able to go forward. With that in mind, here are five things to watch for in the 2020 L-L boys lacrosse campaign.

Editor's note: These are listed alphabetically by school name

Cedar Crest:

Coach: John Wuori (first year)

Last year’s record: 2-8 league, 3-14 overall

Top players returning: senior attack Matt Knoster (28 goals, nine assists), senior midfielder Pat Hansell (27 goals, four assists), senior Joel Groseclose (D-III King’s College recruit)

Coach’s thoughts: “This year’s team is a mixed group of veterans and newcomers. Good shooters, good speed and good defense. Need to avoid turnovers and score whenever we have the ball. Our focus this season is competition. We expect to compete in every game and compete each day in practice."

Cocalico:

Coach: Matt Oberly (first year, was previously Cocalico coach 2013 through 2017, 37-52 career record)

Last year’s record: 1-9 league, 1-16 overall

Top players returning: senior defender O’Brien Byrnes, senior defender Chase Sahm

Coach’s thoughts: “The biggest strength of this team has been the culture of improvement they’ve established for themselves. Our players have pushed themselves and each other during offseason workouts. They compete to get better at every opportunity they’ve been given and we’re really starting to reap the benefits of this throughout the preseason. ...Our goals this year are to compete for a section title and earn a league/district playoff berth. It may seem like too lofty a goal for a team that went 1-16 last year, but this team is ready to compete. We’ll need to be consistent in our fundamentals on both sides of the ball and be disciplined in our continued development of our stickwork, off-ball communication, and accountability. If these areas continue to develop throughout the regular season, then we’ll be in a position to achieve our goals as the season goes on.”

Conestoga Valley:

Coach: Jay Ridinger (first year)

Last year’s record: 5-5 league, 7-9 overall

Top players returning: senior attack Will Stone (22 goals, 15 assists), senior midfielder Gage McClune (20 goals, three assists), junior midfielder Zach Fisher (15 goals, eight assists), defender Conrad Dillman

Coach’s thoughts: “I’m really excited for the 2020 season. I think we have shown improvement in many areas from the start of practice. We return a veteran defensive group, led by Tyler Reiff, Tanner Kwiat, and Conrad Dillman. There is also a solid core of offensive players that got lots of time last year. We will definitely be looking for some guys to step up on the offensive end and generate goals for us from the start of the season, but I think the leadership from the experienced players will help the younger guys tremendously. If we can focus on the little things that we preach everyday in practice, I think this squad has the opportunity to do some great things this season.”

Elizabethtown:

Coach: Cassidy Bender (second year, 2-16 career record)

Last year’s record: 0-10 league, 2-16 overall

Top players returning: junior goalkeeper Duncan Keller (299 saves, Secton One second-team all-star last season), sophomore midfielder Sam Azzalina (22 goals, one assist), sophomore attack (16 goals, 11 assists), sophomore attack/midfielder Sawyer Smith (14 goals, three assists)

Coach’s thoughts: “Team strengths this year off the field is leadership and family culture. The group gets along very well, and not only are the seniors stepping in to leadership rolls but our juniors are starting to step out of their comfort zone and becoming leaders as well. This transferred to the field with communication and buying into the offence and defense. Improvements for this year have to be our offense. With moving a couple players around and a new base offense the guys are really buying in and working the O. Our Defense is very experienced and they communicate very well. Our team goals are to compete in every game to give ourselves the best chance to win. I don’t want to put a number on it because we are going into every game expecting to win.”

Ephrata:

Coach: Mike O’Donnell (fourth year, 29-27 career record)

Last year’s record: 9-1 league, 14-6 overall (L-L Section Two champion, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-3A qualifier)

Top players returning: senior midfielder Caden Keefer (49 goals, 23 assists, L-L Section Two second-team all-star last season), senior midfielder Kyle Raudenbush (48 goals, five assists, L-L Section Two first-team all-star last season), senior defender Tucker Parmer (two goals, two assists, L-L Section Two first-team all-star last season, D-III Wilkes University recruit), junior long-stick midfielder Taj London (one goal, one assist, L-L Section Two first-team all-star last season), senior defensive midfielder Blake Billingsley (L-L Section Two first-team all-star last season), junior attack Brock Boyer (33 goals, 16 assists, L-L Section Two second-team all-star last season), junior defender Zach Wanous (L-L Section Two second-team all-star last season), sophomore attack Hunter Mortimer (22 goals, six assists)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a really strong group of seniors who have played in lots of big games throughout their careers. Having that experience will only benefit them as we attempt to win another Section Two championship this year. ...We have a lot of talent returning on offense, and while we will have to learn how to play without our 2019 All American, Bryson Rhee, we have five offensive players (Keefer, Raudenbush, Boyer, Mortimer, Billingsley) that we feel really good about. We still have to find who that sixth player will be on offense, and we have had a great competition going on for that spot throughout the pre-season. ...Defensively, all of our poles are back (Parmer, Wanous, DaBella, London), and we have a couple of good athletes who we think will be really solid defensive midfielders for us. The biggest question on defense is who will replace Ethan Moyer in goal. Ryan Lindberg and Zane Cammauf have battled throughout the off-season, and going into our first scrimmage, the competition is even. Both are great kids who excel in different phases of the game, so it will be fun to see who steps up and takes hold of that job. ...In the past, we have struggled mightily with faceoffs. Tyler Nelson (class of 2021) is a three sport athlete who has worked tirelessly to develop into our FOGO, and we are excited to see if he can close that gap for us during the 2020 season. ...If we can get near 50 percent on faceoffs, mesh our new goalie with our returning defenders, and evenly distribute the ball on offense, we think 2020 will be another great year for Ephrata.”

Garden Spot:

Coach: Gordon Andresen (third year, 7-27 career record)

Last year’s record: 2-8 league, 5-12 overall

Top players returning: junior attack Gavyn Naranjo (28 goals, four assists, L-L Section Two second-team all-star), junior midfielder Max Mercado (eight goals, three assists), senior defender Brett Blankley (L-L Section Two second-team all-star last season), junior midfielder Zach Lessley (one goal), junior attack Zane Fisher

Coach’s thoughts: “It’s been a crazy for us. We had some huge numbers increase. The last two years we ran with 19 kids. This year we had 33 come out, which is great. But 10 of them are first-year players to the sport. So we’ve had a lot to figure out on how to bridge that gap. The amazing part is a lot of the guys who came out are legitimate athletes. They’ve done well to improve on their stick skills. Our entire defense is returning except for goalkeeper. Our offense, we have a bit of work to do. We graduated our top scorer.”

Hempfield:

Coach: Matt McAlpine (third year, 32-9 overall)

Last year’s record: 8-2 league, 17-5 overall (L-L Section One runner-up, L-L tournament champion, District 3-3A semifinalist, PIAA 3A qualifier)

Top players returning: senior attack/midfielder Grayson Dague (25 goals, 20 assists, L-L Section One second-team all-star last season, D-I Cleveland State recruit), junior attack Tyler Blew (eight goals, four assists), sophomore midfielder Jacob Nottoli (16 goals, 16 assists), senior faceoff Dom Nottoli, senior long-stick midfielder Jackson Shand (two goals), junior defender Dan Sears

Coach’s thoughts: “We return our starting defense and faceoff unit from last year. The team put in a ton of work this offseason in the weight room and on the field. Looking forward to a successful season and making a run in leagues, districts and beyond.”

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Coach: Corey Nehlig (second year, 9-9 career record)

Last year’s record: 5-6 league, 9-9 overall (District 3-2A qualifier)

Top players returning: junior attack Connor Nolt (33 goals, 17 assists, L-L Section Two second-team all-star last season), senior long-stick midfielder Jack Ingram (L-L Section Two second-team all-star last season), sophomore midfielder Stewart McClain (17 goals, eight assists), senior midfielder Noah Davis (12 goals, 13 assists), senior midfielder Logan Bradley (10 goals, six assists), senior defender Mike DelGrande

Coach’s thoughts: “With having a pretty decent sized senior class of 13 seniors. We have a couple seniors on both offense and defense that can kind of hold down and have that consistency for us. Exciting thing is we have a lot of young, talented guys. It’s a cool year to see freshman, sophomores grow into their own.”

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic:

Coach: Bill Neal (first year at LCD/LCHS, previously head coach at Pensacola High School in Florida from 2017 through 2019, 10-35-1 career record)

Last year’s record: 8-2 league, 16-5 overall (L-L Section Two runner-up, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-2A runner-up, PIAA 2A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: Sophomore goalkeeper Calvin Morris (75 saves), junior John Paul Jones (61 goals, 18 assists, L-L Section Two first-team all-star), senior faceoff/midfielder Wes Gilbert (35 goals, 24 assists, L-L Section Two second-team all-star), junior Mason Scott (22 goals, 34 assists), sophomore Fritz Miklos (16 goals, two assists), senior midfielder Christian Fulton (eight goals, 11 assists), senior midfielder/attack Pierce Lyons, senior defender Oliver Klemmer, senior defender Owen Woodard, senior defender/midfielder Jake Horvat, junior long-stick midfielder Michael Korenkiewicz (five goals, three assists)

Coach’s thoughts: “Cougar lacrosse had a fantastic season last year but lost some very strong players from a year ago. Fortunately, we have great senior leadership and some playmakers coming back on offense and good players stepping into bigger roles on defense. We have a very smart team and ample athleticism to be very good this year. Our goals this year are to win L-L Section Two and compete for the league title. We do want and expect to compete in further postseason activities, but we will focus on the immediate business at hand, which is the L-L League, and take the rest as it comes."

Manheim Township:

Coach: Dan Lyons (fifth year, 87-13 career record)

Last year’s record: 10-0 league, 18-4 overall (L-L Section One champion, L-L tournament runner-up, District 3-3A runner-up, PIAA 3A qualifier)

Top players returning: Sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Moritzen (58 saves), junior goalkeeper Owen Hirsch (112 saves), senior attack Tyler Kurtz (49 goals, nine assists, L-L Section One first-team all-star last season), senior attack Eddie Newman (24 goals, 18 assists, 43 ground balls, L-L Section One second-team all-star last season, D-III Ursinus recruit), senior midfielder Colton Pierson (13 goals, five assists), senior midfielder Brendan Braswell (seven goals, four assists), senior midfielder Ben Mann (two goals, four assists), senior defender Tyler Fox (one goal, one assist), senior midfielder Zack Dotter (one goal, one assist), junior midfielder/attack Andrew Katch, junior attack Mason Lefever, junior attack Shea Miller-Smith, sophomore attack Alex Romano, sophomore midfielder Garrett Campagna, senior goalkeeper Zach Tomlinson

Coach’s thoughts: "We bring back experience at all positions on the field, but we are also extremely young as we find ourselves searching for one to two new starters at almost every position. Our biggest challenges will be integrating nearly 20 freshmen into our culture and schemes, while figuring out not just who is ready to meet the physical demands of starting for Township, but able to rise to the occasion mentally as well. With a young group like this, there will be a lot of learning and the road may be bumpy at times, but I believe our seniors are the perfect group of young men to help lead us to our goals."

Penn Manor:

Coach: Zack Charles (fourth year, 31-23 career record)

Last year’s record: 6-5 league, 9-8 overall

Top players returning: Senior goalkeeper Ian Young (120 saves), senior midfielder Logan Legenstein (one goal, one assist), junior attack Clayton Hollinger (39 goals, 18 assists, L-L Section One second-team all-star last season), junior midfielder Isaac Hostetter

Coach’s thoughts: “I see our leadership and these kids work ethics as our strength. We are only returning one defensive starter from last year’s team (goalie Ian Young) while returning zero offensive starters (Hollinger is sidelined for the year), which has lit a fire under a bunch of these kids butts to work on their game to be a contributor at the varsity level. ...we are very low on experience, but the only way to improve that is to throw these kids in there and see what they got. ….overall lacrosse skill and IQ needs to be improved, which we are all aware of. ...We expect our kids to bring an energy and work ethic daily that is hard to match. We are finally starting to get some real good athletes around Penn Manor to come out for the team, and it is only a matter of time until they start to put it all together. Mix those new guys in with what we currently have and we’re a tough, determined bunch of kids.”

Warwick:

Coach: Chris Schaffer (second year, 9-7 career record)

Last year’s record: 5-5 league, 9-7 overall (District 3-3A qualifier)

Top players returning: senior goalkeeper Alex Epple (144 saves, L-L Section One first-team all-star last season, Harford Community College recruit), senior attack Conor Adams (35 goals, six assists), senior midfielder Justin Gerhart (24 goals, 17 assists), junior midfielder Carter Davis (21 goals, eight assists, Harford Community College recruit), senior defender Jon Bergh (L-L Section One first-team all-star last season, D-III Vassar College recruit)

Coach’s thoughts: “One of our team strengths is definitely on our defensive end. We did not graduate any players on that end, and hope to lean on them when times get tough throughout the season. Also, we have a large senior class that believes in each other. As far as areas of improvement, we graduated big athletes on the offensive end, and need to fill those roles/positions. We hope to make both leagues and districts this year with this senior class.”