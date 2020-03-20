Every high school spring sport in Pennsylvania is on hiatus for the moment. And it’s still a question mark as to whether or not the season will restart after the two-week hiatus that has come as a result Governor Tom Wolf’s directive of schools being closed during that time period.

But folks out there could probably use a bit of a distraction, including Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse fans. So, for a moment, let’s envision a scenario where the season does get played. In which case, here are the team-by-team preview capsules for Lancaster-Lebanon League girls lacrosse.

Editor's note: The L-L teams are listed alphabetically

Cedar Crest

Coach: Anthony Sinico (third season, 11-22 career record)

Last year’s record: 4-7 league, 6-11 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Emily Beard (46 goals, 21 assists, L-L honorable mention last season, D-III Lebanon Valley College recruit), senior midfielder Maria Brandt (38 goals, nine assists, L-L honorable mention last season, D-II Bloomsburg University recruit), senior Kendall Wise (23 goals, seven assists), senior Susie Heister, senior Caroline Manbeck (12 goals, 13 assists), junior Bella Sinico (10 goals, 13 assists), junior Dylanie Chappel, sophomore Jaden Hardy

Coach’s thoughts: “Each year that I have been the head coach, I mention our number one team strength is athleticism. Once again, this holds true. This season we have more depth and girls who are ready to take the team to the next level. Last year, the team continued to progress from the foundation that was built in 2018. In 2020, our team is going to take one game at a time, and focus on the fundamentals of the game. We will continue to strive for perfection so that we can achieve excellence.”

Cocalico:

Coach: Courtney Reinhold (fifth season, 49-31)

Last year’s record: 9-2 league, 17-6 overall (L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-2A semifinalist, PIAA 2A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: junior goalkeeper Alayna Trynosky (166 saves, L-L second-team all-star last season), junior midfielder Hannah Custer (103 goals, 20 assists, L-L first-team all-star last season), senior attack Claire Eberly (100 goals, 36 assists, L-L second-team all-star last season, D-II Millersville recruit), senior midfielder Jameson Kernaghan (16 goals, six assists, D-II East Stroudsburg recruit), senior defender Sybilla Gerhart (seven goals, one assist, L-L second-team all-star last season, D-III Allegheny recruit), junior defender Kyra Powers, junior defender Naleah Sauder, junior defender Lauren Metzger

Coach’s thoughts: “The team’s senior leadership mixed with our athleticism will be key to our success this year. We have a strong core group of athletes. However, it will be important for the team to play together as a unit. Our stick skills and communication will have a huge impact on how successful we will be this season. We return two of our middies who will be critical in controlling all aspects of the game. We return two of our top three scorers from last year who have stepped up their game. We also return three of our four starting defenders that have stepped up in the leadership role and have become more aggressive and physical over the last year. It is our goal to work together to control the middle of the field and putting constant pressure on ball. We also return a phenomenal goalie who has improved so much during the off-season and we look forward to her commanding our defense and seeing what she is capable of. We are looking forward to a great season and competing at a high level of play.”

Conestoga Valley:

Coach: Matt Brubaker (first year as CV girls coach, previously coached CV boys from 2010 through 2015)

Last year’s record: 5-6 league, 8-10 overall (District 3-3A qualifier)

Top players returning: junior Abigail Morley (66 goals, 16 assists, L-L honorable mention last season), senior Madison Buckley (14 goals, two assists), senior Hayley Schwartz (13 goals, three assists), senior Taylor Zimmerman (11 goals, nine assists), junior defender Amanda Yingling (L-L honorable mention last season), defender Amanda Yingling

Coach’s thoughts: “Team strengths. We return most of last year’s starting team, so the group already has chemistry and experience playing together. We should be able to build on the success we had last season. ...Areas of improvement: We’ll need to get our goalie(s) up to speed. We had an exchange student playing last season, and she did an incredible job in the net. We also need to develop our ability to play as a full team, from end-to-end. If we can distribute the ball across all field players and those girls can play with confidence, we will have a successful season. ...Expectations/goals of this bunch: I hope the team matures throughout the season and we peak in the final weeks of games. We don’t have one “big” game or season goal, but I’d like to say that we only got better as the season went on. That will require the girls to stay focused, to continue building each other up throughout the season, and to push their expectations for their individual skills and abilities.”

Elizabethtown:

Coach: Cheyenne Benson (third season, 15-21 career record)

Last year’s record: 4-7 league, 8-10 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Kate Weissend (59 goals, 14 assists, L-L first-team all-star last season, D-I Liberty University recruit), senior defender Abbi Dehmey (one goal, five assists, 10 ground balls), senior midfielder Kadey Kreider (D-III Arcadia University recruit), senior defender Madisyn Ealy (D-III Lycoming College recruit)

Coach’s thoughts: “This 2020 team will look a lot different from last season. Seven of our starters in 2019 were seniors and this year's team is most definitely young. But the biggest strength we can draw from this season is how well this group has gelled together as a unit. With our senior leaders as the nucleus, this group has built a firm bond, one that I feel will make all the difference on the field this season. We've also spent a good portion of our off- and pre-season working on strength and conditioning. While stick skills is an area we're still working on, I'm confident we will be able to keep up with any team on the field thanks to the time spent growing stronger and building our endurance. ...We're always looking for those measurable expectations (postseason, over .500 record) but at the end of the day the goal is to be the team that never gives up. Regardless of the score (up one, down one, tied, etc.) or circumstance, we're relentless from minute one to minute 60, in every practice and every game. This year's team is a young group with a large amount of untapped potential and I'm looking forward to watching the development of that potential as the season progresses and seeing where it takes us.”

Ephrata:

Coach: Maggie Myers (second season, 2-15 career record)

Last season: 0-11 league, 2-15 overall

Top players returning: senior goalkeeper Lorelei Campbell (118 saves), junior Alyssa Wene (32 goals, one assist, L-L second-team all-star last season), sophomore Mallory Kline (18 goals, two assists), senior Elliana Martin (nine goals, D-III Wilkes University recruit), senior Hannah Santosus (eight goals, one assist), senior Ciara Deemer (seven goals, two assists, D-III Washington College recruit), senior defender Abigail Zorrilla (D-III Gordon College recruit), defender Meg McCracken

Coach’s thoughts: “This team has put their heart and soul into improvement. Many girls attended summer optional practices and continued to progress in stick skill and overall game play throughout the off season. Their hard work is certainly showing in the cohesiveness of the group. We have a strong freshman class that is making a positive impact. While we are still a young team as far as years of experience, the progression of players' skills over this past year will make new waves for Ephrata lacrosse.”

Garden Spot:

Coach: Jen Leaman (fifth year, 12-56 career record)

Last year’s record: 2-9 league, 5-12 overall

Top players returning: junior goalkeeper Lexi Horning (152 saves), senior Olivia Usner (36 goals, 16 assists), sophomore defender Michaela Bernek

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Coach’s thoughts: “We are a very young team and we will work with whatever we have, as always we will focus on the positive and not the negative of losing 11 seniors from last year’s team. Those thoughts have quickly turned to excitement after watching the new group of 14 freshmen and a couple of other new players mesh with veteran players and create a team environment that is an absolute joy to be a part of. The leadership on this team is definitely a strength. Because of our youth, the skills and learning the system are areas of improvement, my expectation for this bunch is that we never give up and are competing in every game we play.”

Hempfield:

Coach: Claudia Ovchinnikoff (first year as Hempfield head coach, previously head coach last two seasons at Lampeter-Strasburg, 28-12 career coaching record)

Last year’s record: 10-1 league, 17-5 overall (L-L regular season runner-up, L-L tournament runner-up, District 3-3A semifinalist, finished one win shy of states)

Top players returning: senior goalkeeper Cassidy Roark (46 saves, D-III Salisbury recruit), senior Kyah Peifer (89 saves, L-L honorable mention last season, D-III Wilson College recruit), senior Lizzie Yurchak (98 goals, 26 assists, L-L first-team all-star last season, D-I Campbell University recruit), senior Lindsey Durkota (83 goals, 23 assists, L-L Most Valuable Attacker and first-team all-star last season, D-I Cincinnati recruit), sophomore Kelsea Dague (51 goals, five assists, L-L honorable mention last season), junior Regan Gillisse (22 goals, four assists), sophomore Brynn Axe (13 goals, five assists), junior Kayla Brooks (six goals, two assists)

Coach’s thoughts: “I am very excited to have the opportunity to coach this team and build on the successes we had last year. This past season, we lost six seniors due to graduation, five of which were starters. We will need to fill in those gaps primarily on the defensive end. However, with the work ethic I have seen, the athleticism in the players, and the current skill level, I am confident we can fill in these voids. Our strength is in our offensive end since we are returning three of our top scorers this season in Lizzie Yurchak, Lindsey Durkota, and Kelsea Dague. This will allow us to have some experience on the field. We also have some players that have stepped up and will make a greater impact this season on both offense and defense and I will be anxious to utilize these players in games. Last but not least, we have two returning senior goalies who will be playing in college next year, both of whom are fundamentally sound and will be great assets to our team. All that being said, I am looking forward to what this season holds for the Black Knights.”

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Coach: Marshall Krebs (first year)

Last year’s record: 8-3 league, 15-8 overall (L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-2A semifinalist, PIAA 2A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: senior McKenna Conklin (45 goals, 16 assists, L-L second-team all-star last season, D-II East Stroudsburg recruit), junior Riley Dawson (22 goals, three assists), junior Jeslyn Krebs (10 goals, six assists, D-I Old Dominion recruit), junior Kelliann Drummond (10 goals, three assists), junior Malain Bauzon (nine goals, D-III Arcadia recruit), sophomore Hannah Gawne (nine goals, three assists), sophomore defender Emaly Garrett

Coach’s thoughts: “Team Strengths: Midfield experience, speed and skill. Two returning starters (Conklin and Krebs) are four- and three-year starters, respectively. Gawne had significant playing time as a freshman and Bauzon played until an injury ended her season early. Couple this group with super freshman Rowan Kimmel. This group is fast, possesses excellent stick skills, and all five will be a scoring threat. Couple the mids with a group of hungry attackers, and our offense will be multi-dimensional. While the defense has only one returning starter (Garrett), we have an athletic group of defenders coming up from JV, three of which play basketball. ...Areas of improvement: draw control is an area we have to improve on, as we do not have one specialist like we’ve had the past few seasons. Special focus is being given to all mids with techniques, reps, and calls. Defensively, we have been focusing on picking up the second and third slides via progression drills as this will be crucial against highly skilled offenses. ...Expectations: To gain the respect of and surprise the top teams in the L-L and our non-league opponents. We graduated a significant amount of talent but we have even more unproven talent eager to make their presence known.”

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic:

Coach: Julie Safran (second year, 10-9 career record)

Last year’s record: 7-4 league, 10-9 overall (District 3-2A quarterfinalist)

Top players returning: sophomore goalkeeper Phoebe Stover (137 saves), senior midfielder Lauren Wassell (95 goals, 12 assists, L-L second-team all-star last season, D-I Robert Morris recruit), junior midfielder Cassidy Gleiberman (31 goals, 14 assists), senior attack Libby Lobeck (18 goals, three assists), junior midfielder Erica Scott (eight goals, seven assists)

Coach’s thoughts: “Coming into this season we knew it was going to be unique with less than 30 girls on the roster. We have different personnel, so there are different dynamics that go into our daily interactions. In preparation for our season, we are prioritizing our team chemistry. We focus a lot on getting to know one another and focusing on the good of the entire group. ...I’m excited about the many returners that we have on the defensive end of the field including seniors Gaby Nahm, Grace Gardner, and Abby Gardner. On the attack end, we lost three out of our four starters to graduation. We are focusing on building our confidence so our newcomers will be ready to perform at the varsity level. With senior leadership from Lauren Wassell and Libby Lobeck, I’m confident we will gel as an attack and trust one another’s abilities to have a great season!”

Manheim Township:

Coach: Mark Pinkerton (10th year, 146-34 career record)

Last year’s record: 11-0 league, 22-4 overall (L-L regular season champion, L-L tournament champion, District 3-3A champion, PIAA 3A runner-up)

Top players returning: Junior goalkeeper Gail Wilkes (131 saves), senior defenders Abby Laubach (L-L Most Valuable Defender and first-team all-star last season), and Sophia Rockwell (L-L second-team all-star last season), junior defender Emma Hagg (L-L first-team all-star last season), junior Megan Rice (76 goals, 56 assists, L-L first-team all-star last season), senior Taylor Kopan (81 goals, 44 assists, L-L first-team all-star last season, D-I American University recruit), senior Shannon Elias (39 goals, 22 assists, L-L second-team all-star last season, D-I University of Delaware recruit), junior Ariana Baublitz (33 goals, four assists, L-L second-team all-star last season)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have an experienced team with a large, deep roster. Our on-field goals are to defend our L-L and district championships and play our best team lacrosse in the postseason. Like all spring sports teams, we're hoping and praying we are all able to get back on the field soon.”

Penn Manor:

Coach: Anneli Starry (first year)

Last year’s record: 2-9 league, 4-12 overall

Top players returning: senior midfielder Anna May Barbusca (37 goals, three assists, L-L honorable mention last season, D-II Lock Haven field hockey recruit), senior midfielder Alayana Adams (13 goals, two assists), junior defender Evelyn Weaver (four goals, one assist), sophomore attack Maddie Weber (one goal), junior defender Katie Mackey (one goal), senior midfielder Rylee Leakway (five goals, four assists, D-III Stevenson field hockey recruit), senior attack Jaqueline Siar

Coach’s thoughts: “Our team is young and full of talent this year. With that being said, we have a lot to learn to harness that talent into being successful for this season and moving forward. We are eager to get back together to continue the growth that we have already made thus far.”

Warwick:

Coach: Eric Jeanes (second consecutive season, seventh season overall, 45-54 career record)

Last year’s record: 4-7 league, 4-9 overall

Top players returning: senior goalkeeper Zoe Stauffer (142 saves, L-L second-team all-star last season, D-III Lycoming College recruit), junior midfielder Tanner Armstrong (38 goals, five assists, L-L honorable mention last season), senior midfielder Zoe Sheppard (21 goals), senior attack Emma Leister (nine goals, two assists)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have an experienced senior class as well as some younger players ready to make the jump to varsity. We made changes to our attack philosophy. if girls buy in, it can be a strength. Zoe Stauffer keeps us in a lot of games with her goaltending and strong clears.”