The Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country all-stars were honored at an end-of-season banquet earlier this week, Nov. 5, at Double Tree Resort.
Eight runners were named first-team all-stars and another eight runners were named second-team all-stars for each of the league’s two sections. The all-stars are determined by the average finish of each runner, with the requirement of a runner having participated in all five league races.
Cedar Crest’s Gwyneth Young was named the L-L girls Runner of the Year. Young won the L-L girls championship race before placing second at the District 3-3A meet and seventh at the PIAA 3A meet.
Northern Lebanon’s Gage Krall was named the L-L boys Runner of the Year. Krall won the L-L boys championship race before placing fourth at the District 3-2A meet and eighth at the PIAA 2A meet.
Coach of the Year awards were also handed out to Hempfield’s Curt Rogers (Section One girls), Donegal’s Matthew Werner (Section Two girls), Cedar Crest’s Brandon Risser (Section One boys) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Mari Cunningham (Section Two boys).
The full list of all-stars are below...
GIRLS
Section One first-team all-stars:
Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest
Katie Locker, Elizabethtown
Anna Martin, Warwick
Arielle Breuninger, JP McCaskey
Shayla Bonzelet, Cedar Crest
Sierra Kapcsos, Elizabethtown
Mary Campbell, Ephrata
Delaney Minder, Hempfield
Section One second-team all-stars:
Milana Breuninger, JP McCaskey
Lily Williams, Hempfield
Alexis Roe, Ephrata
Alyssa Fedorshak, Ephrata
Chloe Kline, Manheim Township
Paige Harrington, Hempfield
Madison Kimmel, Ephrata
Isabel Smith, Hempfield
Section Two first-team all-stars
Colleen Gilbert, Lampeter-Strasburg
Braetan Peters, Annville-Cleona
Micah Gordley, Lampeter-Strasburg
Rebecca Cassidy, Octorara
Hadley Shoaf, Donegal
Myra Naqvi, Donegal
Olivia Sunderland, Manheim Central
Rachel Fernald, Donegal
Section Two second-team all-stars:
Isabel Zwally, ELCO
Amanda Fry, Donegal
Marleigh Ballard, Donegal
Emma Myers, Donegal
Ellie Bomberger, Lancaster Catholic
Isabella Reber, Manheim Central
Jessica Gutekunst, Annville-Cleona
Cloe Martin, Garden Spot
BOYS:
Section One first-team all-stars:
Tommy Bildheiser, Cedar Crest
Jeremy Bell, Warwick
Jack Mieszkalsk, Hempfield
Evan Eshleman, Hempfield
Ryan Wolfe, Cedar Crest
David Jackson, Hempfield
Stephen Schousen, JP McCaskey
Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township
Section One second-team all-stars:
Dale Winand, Hempfield
Alex Miller, JP McCaskey
Ryan Scicchitano, Cedar Crest
Luke Hinegardner, Cedar Crest
Isaac Showers, Lebanon
Ben McElroy, Cedar Crest
Parker Keares, Warwick
Jesse Myers, Elizabethtown
Section Two first-team all-stars:
Gage Krall, Northern Lebanon
Mitchell Gray, ELCO
Elijah Wagner, Man. Central
Daniel McMichael, Lampeter-Strasburg
Jack Tshudy, Annville-Cleona
Daniel Myers, Lancaster Catholic
Lucas Thaler, Octorara
Isaac Martin, Manheim Central
Section Two second-team all-stars:
Hunter Gehman, Donegal
Gavin Knox, Annville-Cleona
Mason Moore, Lancaster Catholic
Logan Fry, Donegal
Luka Vranich, Lampeter-Strasburg
Sam Rothstein, Donegal
Colten Morris, Lampeter-Strasburg
Nathan Eberly, Lampeter-Strasburg
L-L girls cross country Courageous Runner Award: Ephrata’s Kylie Schadt
L-L boys cross country Courageous Runner Award: Manheim Central’s Nicholas Spohn
Scholar Athlete Awards:
Below is a list of runners awarded as scholar athletes given to senior letter winners who maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher, submitted by coaches with academic information from school guidance counselors...
Annville- Cleona's Jessica Gutekunst, Gavin Knox, Neil Waldhausen and Noah Schriver
Cedar Crest’s Shayla Bonzelet, Kaitlyn Wilburn, Zachary Marsden, William Sheffield and Dominique Smith-Rodriguez, Daniel Stebbins
Cocalico’s Elyssa Sherman, Abigail Wenger and Luke Gehlert
Donegal’s Megan Myers, Ella DeBruin, Aydan Miller and Nathanael Jenney
Elco’s Julia Macchione
Elizabethtown’s Katie Locker, Lauren Duffitt, Alex Hartman, Jesse Myers and Dustin Sauder
Ephrata’s Maxine Bodnari, Mary Campbell, Cailyn Keiser, Ray Truex and Micah Weaver
Garden Spot’s Emily Karreman and Adam Horning
Hempfield’s Erin Donovan, Bella Hollenbach, Ella Kielmeyer, Sara Olujic, Cahsia Page, Julia Zeidler, Grayson Dague, Casey Deck, Jason Den Bleyker, Ethan Kline, Cole Lehman, Justin Thomas and Jack Mieszkalski
McCaskey’s Gavin Collier and Christian Fulton
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Lexy Campbell, Colleen Gilbert, Micah Gordley, Danae Ranck, Hannah Schultheis, Grant Kuhn, Daniel McMichael, Colten Morris and Doug Bell
Lancaster Catholic’s Daniel Baksh, Christopher Martin and Peyton Sheaffer
Lancaster Mennonite’s Mikaela Zimmerman, Alexis Stauffer and Timothy Adams
Lebanon’s Denise Colon Olivencia and Angelo Bracero
Manheim Central’s Erin Hoffman, Emma Johnston, Elijah Wagner
Manheim Township’s Hayley Astheimer, Anabelle Lapp, Alexander Boomsma, John Gingrich, Jackson Palmer
Penn Manor’s Brady Lehman
Solanco’s Brandon Daniel and Nathan Eller
Warwick’s Morgan Leakway, Willow Forney, Leeann Runkle, Isabella Velez, Jeremy Bell, Mason Caleca, Parker Keares, Henry Stover, Marcus Wachira and Josh Wenger