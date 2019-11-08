The Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country all-stars were honored at an end-of-season banquet earlier this week, Nov. 5, at Double Tree Resort.

Eight runners were named first-team all-stars and another eight runners were named second-team all-stars for each of the league’s two sections. The all-stars are determined by the average finish of each runner, with the requirement of a runner having participated in all five league races.

Cedar Crest’s Gwyneth Young was named the L-L girls Runner of the Year. Young won the L-L girls championship race before placing second at the District 3-3A meet and seventh at the PIAA 3A meet.

Northern Lebanon’s Gage Krall was named the L-L boys Runner of the Year. Krall won the L-L boys championship race before placing fourth at the District 3-2A meet and eighth at the PIAA 2A meet.

Coach of the Year awards were also handed out to Hempfield’s Curt Rogers (Section One girls), Donegal’s Matthew Werner (Section Two girls), Cedar Crest’s Brandon Risser (Section One boys) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Mari Cunningham (Section Two boys).

The full list of all-stars are below...

GIRLS

Section One first-team all-stars:

Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest

Katie Locker, Elizabethtown

Anna Martin, Warwick

Arielle Breuninger, JP McCaskey

Shayla Bonzelet, Cedar Crest

Sierra Kapcsos, Elizabethtown

Mary Campbell, Ephrata

Delaney Minder, Hempfield

Section One second-team all-stars:

Milana Breuninger, JP McCaskey

Lily Williams, Hempfield

Alexis Roe, Ephrata

Alyssa Fedorshak, Ephrata

Chloe Kline, Manheim Township

Paige Harrington, Hempfield

Madison Kimmel, Ephrata

Isabel Smith, Hempfield

Section Two first-team all-stars

Colleen Gilbert, Lampeter-Strasburg

Braetan Peters, Annville-Cleona

Micah Gordley, Lampeter-Strasburg

Rebecca Cassidy, Octorara

Hadley Shoaf, Donegal

Myra Naqvi, Donegal

Olivia Sunderland, Manheim Central

Rachel Fernald, Donegal

Section Two second-team all-stars:

Isabel Zwally, ELCO

Amanda Fry, Donegal

Marleigh Ballard, Donegal

Emma Myers, Donegal

Ellie Bomberger, Lancaster Catholic

Isabella Reber, Manheim Central

Jessica Gutekunst, Annville-Cleona

Cloe Martin, Garden Spot

BOYS:

Section One first-team all-stars:

Tommy Bildheiser, Cedar Crest

Jeremy Bell, Warwick

Jack Mieszkalsk, Hempfield

Evan Eshleman, Hempfield

Ryan Wolfe, Cedar Crest

David Jackson, Hempfield

Stephen Schousen, JP McCaskey

Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township

Section One second-team all-stars:

Dale Winand, Hempfield

Alex Miller, JP McCaskey

Ryan Scicchitano, Cedar Crest

Luke Hinegardner, Cedar Crest

Isaac Showers, Lebanon

Ben McElroy, Cedar Crest

Parker Keares, Warwick

Jesse Myers, Elizabethtown

Section Two first-team all-stars:

Gage Krall, Northern Lebanon

Mitchell Gray, ELCO

Elijah Wagner, Man. Central

Daniel McMichael, Lampeter-Strasburg

Jack Tshudy, Annville-Cleona

Daniel Myers, Lancaster Catholic

Lucas Thaler, Octorara

Isaac Martin, Manheim Central

Section Two second-team all-stars:

Hunter Gehman, Donegal

Gavin Knox, Annville-Cleona

Mason Moore, Lancaster Catholic

Logan Fry, Donegal

Luka Vranich, Lampeter-Strasburg

Sam Rothstein, Donegal

Colten Morris, Lampeter-Strasburg

Nathan Eberly, Lampeter-Strasburg

L-L girls cross country Courageous Runner Award: Ephrata’s Kylie Schadt

L-L boys cross country Courageous Runner Award: Manheim Central’s Nicholas Spohn

Scholar Athlete Awards:

Below is a list of runners awarded as scholar athletes given to senior letter winners who maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher, submitted by coaches with academic information from school guidance counselors...

Annville- Cleona's Jessica Gutekunst, Gavin Knox, Neil Waldhausen and Noah Schriver

Cedar Crest’s Shayla Bonzelet, Kaitlyn Wilburn, Zachary Marsden, William Sheffield and Dominique Smith-Rodriguez, Daniel Stebbins

Cocalico’s Elyssa Sherman, Abigail Wenger and Luke Gehlert

Donegal’s Megan Myers, Ella DeBruin, Aydan Miller and Nathanael Jenney

Elco’s Julia Macchione

Elizabethtown’s Katie Locker, Lauren Duffitt, Alex Hartman, Jesse Myers and Dustin Sauder

Ephrata’s Maxine Bodnari, Mary Campbell, Cailyn Keiser, Ray Truex and Micah Weaver

Garden Spot’s Emily Karreman and Adam Horning

Hempfield’s Erin Donovan, Bella Hollenbach, Ella Kielmeyer, Sara Olujic, Cahsia Page, Julia Zeidler, Grayson Dague, Casey Deck, Jason Den Bleyker, Ethan Kline, Cole Lehman, Justin Thomas and Jack Mieszkalski

McCaskey’s Gavin Collier and Christian Fulton

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Lexy Campbell, Colleen Gilbert, Micah Gordley, Danae Ranck, Hannah Schultheis, Grant Kuhn, Daniel McMichael, Colten Morris and Doug Bell

Lancaster Catholic’s Daniel Baksh, Christopher Martin and Peyton Sheaffer

Lancaster Mennonite’s Mikaela Zimmerman, Alexis Stauffer and Timothy Adams

Lebanon’s Denise Colon Olivencia and Angelo Bracero

Manheim Central’s Erin Hoffman, Emma Johnston, Elijah Wagner

Manheim Township’s Hayley Astheimer, Anabelle Lapp, Alexander Boomsma, John Gingrich, Jackson Palmer

Penn Manor’s Brady Lehman

Solanco’s Brandon Daniel and Nathan Eller

Warwick’s Morgan Leakway, Willow Forney, Leeann Runkle, Isabella Velez, Jeremy Bell, Mason Caleca, Parker Keares, Henry Stover, Marcus Wachira and Josh Wenger