Just one boys basketball game involving Lancaster-Lebanon League teams is in the books for the 2020-21 campaign. That's because Northern Lebanon and Lebanon squeezed in a nonleague matchup before Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown kicked in Dec. 12.

That shutdown is expected to be lifted on the morning of Jan. 4, when winter sports practices are set to resume, followed by games shortly thereafter.

With all that said, below is a look at what to expect out of each of the league's 25 boys basketball squads in the upcoming winter campaign, whatever that ends up looking like. The breakdowns are listed by section, with teams listed alphabetically.

L-L Section One:

Cedar Crest:

Coach: Tommy Smith (11th season, 185-71 career record)

Last season: 11-2 league, 23-6 overall (L-L Section One champion, L-L League tournament champion, District 3-6A semifinalist, PIAA 6A qualifier)

Top players lost: Ileri Ayo-Faleye (13.8 ppg), Trey Shutter (10.4 ppg), Jason Eberhart (10.3 ppg), Grant Allwein (6.2 ppg), Cole Miller (5.7 ppg), Amani Jones (4.4 ppg), Carson Perlaki (2.7 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Max Scipioni (1.5 ppg), senior Chris Danz (1.5 ppg), senior Matt Smith (0.5 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We will look much different this year since our 6-7 (Ayo-Faleye) and 6-8 (Eberhart) front-line players are playing in college this season. We will be a much smaller and quicker team. Although we lost 96% of minutes from last year we are bringing back seniors who have been in the program and are hungry to get their opportunity. The biggest hurdle we are going to have to get over early in the season is developing the roles of all the new starters and contributors. We usually have the off-season filled with summer leagues and tournaments to figure these things out. With that being said, the goals at Cedar Crest never waiver and the kids in our program know and embrace the challenges that come along with our goals. Our senior leaders have done a great job of navigating through these difficult and unusual times. We are taking everything one day at a time and are making the best of every day we get in the gym. We understand at any point it could be shut down, so we are treating every day like it’s our last, which has really cranked up the intensity and competition in practice.”

Hempfield:

Coach: Danny Walck (11th season at Hempfield, 329-248 career record)

Last season: 4-9 league, 6-16 overall

Top players lost: Konnor Axe (9.4 ppg), Conner Elslager (5.3 ppg), Will Hessinger (2.3 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Ryan Hilton (11.8 ppg, 32 3-pointers), senior Brandon Hagel (5.3 ppg), junior Daniel Sears (4.9 ppg), senior Daivon Edmond-Greene (3.7 ppg), senior Sam Bennett (3.5 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We got some young pieces. We got some older pieces. We’re just trying to blend them together right now to find out who we are. We’re searching for identity. That’s what we’re trying to find right now. That takes awhile in normal conditions. ...we have three sophomores, four juniors who haven’t seen varsity time. But if we get some reps we can be competitive. I’m excited about that. We just have to be patient. It’s a little different landscape, a little different timeline. ...I think we’re going to be competitive. It’s a matter of blending together.”

Manheim Township:

Coach: Matt Johns (sixth season at Manheim Township, previously coached Columbia for two seasons, 109-71 career record)

Last season: 7-6 league, 13-9 overall (District 3-6A qualifier)

Top players lost: Zach Oldac (13.6 ppg), Mickey Stokes (11.2 ppg), Ben Mann (5.8 ppg), junior JT Weaver (4.3 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Zach Hartz (9.7 ppg), junior Seth Miller (6.3 ppg), senior Jon Seyfert (2.9 ppg), senior Daniel Engel (2 ppg), junior JT Weaver (4.3 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We lost a tremendous amount of height from last year's team but return the vast majority of our perimeter play. The lack of game experience at other positions definitely creates opportunity and competition in our practices and can only make us better. Our overall style will definitely be different from last year. What will not be different is our focus on sharing the ball, finding a good/better/best shot, and playing at a fast pace. Our commitment to defense and rebounding will go a long way in determining our overall success in this abbreviated season. When it comes to Covid, we will be preaching not to take any opportunity to compete in practice or in a game for granted. Teams can make a lot of good decisions and still have their seasons interrupted. I hope we value and enjoy the time we get to have together.”

McCaskey:

Coach: Freddy Ramos (third season, 27-21 career record)

Last season: 10-3 league, 16-10 overall (L-L Section One runner-up, L-L tournament quarterfinalist, District 3-6A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Elijah Terry (18.3 ppg), Makai Ortiz-Gray (14.6 ppg), Isaiah Thomas (10 ppg), Carter Gingerich (5.5 ppg), Irving Gonzalez (3.0 ppg)

Top players returning: sophomore Jonathan Byrd (2.7 ppg), senior Samir Gordon (8.7 ppg), senior Sam Hershey (2.8 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a group of young men who are communicating well with one another. I appreciate their means of holding each other accountable for their actions. I have been particularly proud of our team’s efforts and ability to handle adversity. It has allowed us to be much more efficient in establishing our team culture and preparing for our season.” “Every team has its own identity. We’ve had to speed things up and have already made adjustments to adapt our approach to our personnel. This is on both ends of the floor. The ball is moving much more and I am happy with our intensity. We’ve had a few guys like Kevin Bell and Javonzee Washington step up as leaders and get recognized. As we continue to create and accept roles, we will continue to shape our own identity. I like the way we look.” “Our defensive energy will be what will carry us as far as we will go. We’ve focused heavily on that side of the floor thus far. We are communicating well off the floor but not always on the defensive side. We’re young. I expect our defensive communication to continually improve with more time spent playing together. We want to make this a strength of ours.” “In regards to your question about Jon Byrd, I’m proud of Jon and where he is in his development. I sometimes remind myself that he’s only a sophomore. At the end of last season, I challenged him to accept every opportunity I threw his way. ...to lead and learn how to lead better every day. He has led Zoom calls, organized team activities, worked out with guys, led team drills, huddles, etc. I’m very proud of Jon. He comes from a strong family and he brings that level of pride and endurance to our team.” “Our school and our team represents Lancaster city. This was an unusually difficult time for our student-athletes and our city. We haven’t been able to get into our schools. The basketball rims have been removed from all parks in the city since the pandemic first escalated. Basketball has been an uphill battle but these young men have been motivated to find ways to be together and stay together. ...safely.” “It is always an honor to represent our families, school, community and city. We take that seriously. With that in mind, we expect to always show effort and we expect to always compete. One Tornado, One Family!”

Penn Manor:

Coach: Larry Bellew (ninth season, 54-121 career record)

Last season: 3-10 league, 8-14 overall

Top players lost: Ethan Hine (15.9 ppg), Jaden Matias (9.3 ppg), Jiel Echivaria (4.6 ppg), Tim Hermansen (3.8 ppg), Ashanti Stanfield (3.8 ppg), Joel Modesto (2.7 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Jack Shipley (3.3 ppg), 6-5 senior Brayde Erb (2.6 ppg), senior Reed Lawrence (1.4 ppg), Alex Velasquez

Top newcomers: Alex Bernard, Kamrin Carroll, Cameron School, Hunter Sipel, Randy Short, Noe Perez, Ethan Benne

Coach’s thoughts: “Despite the circumstances we are all dealing with, guys have been committed and dedicated to improving their skills, leadership, and camaraderie. I have been impressed by the way the guys have supported and encouraged one another. That is especially important considering the uncertainty we have, and continue to deal with. I stress with the guys their attitude, spirit, and work habits are the most important variables they have control over. If they keep those variables positive and strong, we will be just fine! Then, I share with them that we, the coaching staff, will do everything in our power to make this the best season possible following the guidelines put in place for us. Over the next couple weeks we will do daily (weekdays for an hour) workouts for all players in the program and have a couple film sessions with our varsity and jv players.” “This team has strengths it can build upon. This team has been cerebral. They’ve been able to pick up concepts quickly and apply them into our play. They’ve been unselfish and have done a nice job playing together and playing off each other’s strengths. I’ve been happy with the ball skills displayed in the first couple practices. I know it’s different in games versus practice, but many guys have made good decisions with the ball and shot the ball well.” “Our lack of experience and lack of preparation are a concern. We need time for guys to work through mistakes and adapt to the speed and physicality of the varsity game. We have ideas on roles for players but we need to see it in practice so we can start to define these roles. Defensively, we need to do a better communicating and finishing possessions with a defensive rebound. Offensively, we need to make sure we don’t settle for poor shots and don’t kill ourselves with turnovers.” “We have made some changes to both our offensive and defensive systems. The only positive of being away from the kids in the spring is we had an opportunity to evaluate us and study teams in the area who have been traditionally successful. We identified some key areas where we could make dramatic improvement. We’ve been working on these concepts since the summer. It hasn’t always been great, but we’ve seen enough positives to know we are trending in a positive direction.”

L-L Section Two:

Conestoga Valley:

Coach: Jim Shipper (first season at CV, previously coached 11 seasons in stops at Living Word Academy, Lancaster County Christian School, Harrisburg Christian and Pequea Valley...at 186 career wins)

Last season: 2-11 league, 7-15 overall

Top players lost: Bradley Stoltzfus (13.8 ppg), Will Stone (11.2 ppg), Ethan Wertz (2.1 ppg),

Top players returning: junior Austin Wertz (10.8 ppg), senior Luke Rumbaugh (8.2 ppg, 43 3-pointers), senior Gabe Matos (3.9 ppg)

Top newcomers: senior Cooper McCloud, junior Titus York, junior Cameron Swinton

Coach’s thoughts: Team Strengths: “Depth of the program. We have many players who are capable of playing varsity minutes and contributing in different ways. This will be a deep team with contributions coming from up and down the bench. The challenge in having a deep bench is having everyone buy into the role that is best for the team. Our sophomore class is a very talented group who push our upperclassmen and compete every day in practice.” “Challenges facing this team is we haven't had much consistent time together to build and install our offense. Our staff decided we would keep it simple, teach simplicity within our system and count on execution. I am comfortable at where we are within our system, we have had some great practices where we were mentally engaged and in that learning frame of mind. This is a unique season; we are excited to have the opportunity to play and compete. We maximize each day because we have learned that nothing is guaranteed.”

Elizabethtown:

Coach: Lee Eckert (first season)

Last season: 10-3 league, 20-10 overall (L-L Section Two runner-up, L-L tournament quarterfinalist, District 3-5A quarterfinalist, PIAA 5A second round - won a state playoff game for first time in program history)

Top players lost: Ryan Parise (14.5 ppg), Elijah Eberly (18.7 ppg), Brody Beach (7.8 ppg), Alex O’Shea (3.8 ppg), Gavin Gilhool (1.7 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Lukas Pierson (11.3 ppg, 31 3-pointers), junior Patrick Gilhool (7.3 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our leadership has been our biggest strength so far. Luke and Pat have led by example everyday and no one works harder than those two. The guys have been great learning the new plays and understanding the extra focus they must have this year.” “Honestly, we haven’t been too stressed about building a new system. (Former head coach) Rocky (Parise) did a great job, so there’s not a lot to fix, just some tweaks here and there. Obviously, we’re not going to be able to dig in to a lot of stuff with practice time. But we’ve been working on guarding hard in man and throwing in a few new offensive looks.” “Our inexperience is the area that I am most concerned about. Having only two guys with major varsity experience (Pierson and Gilhool) is frightening. In most years, we would have spring open gyms, summer league, team camp and fall league for the young guys to get experience. Obviously, that wasn’t possible. Also, We had a bunch of guys who played football, which is great and I encourage. However, since taking over I’ve only been in the gym with all my guys five times this year. It will help being on staff the last five years, but these guys have never played together before, so we almost have to treat it like an AAU season and adjust on the fly.”

Ephrata:

Coach: Scott Gaffey (first season at Ephrata, 1-42 career record in two previous seasons at Mifflin County)

Last season: 0-13 league, 0-22 overall

Top players lost: Lyle Kopp (9.2 ppg), Allenrobert Nelson (5.9 ppg), Miles Heckstall (5.1 ppg), Alex Perez (4.3 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Parke Haws (4.4 ppg), senior Brady Snyder (3.6 ppg), junior Mason Hagen (2.6 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “This year has certainly been different than most, especially when it comes to transitioning and trying to implement your system during the uncertainty of COVID. However, we were fortunate to be able to get some fall open gyms in to get a head start on trying to implement some of those changes. We are making a switch in philosophy in the way that Ephrata will play defensively this year, and so far our players have really bought in. Offensively, we are just preaching to our guys everyday to play unselfishly, move without the ball, and share the ball within whatever offensive schemes we may be using. There are two major areas that we are focusing on for improvement from last season. The first is the turnovers per game. Last year Ephrata averaged 17.8 turnovers per game, which is too many to be successful in games. The second is increasing the pace of play to increase the scoring output from last year, because it is tough to win games scoring 38 points. To this point our players have done an excellent job in executing what we ask from them, and although Ephrata lost a lot of output from last season (four starters), we are fortunate that we do have three returning guards that all have some varsity experience.”

Lebanon:

Coach: Tim Speraw (11th season, 138-107 career record)

Last season: 7-6 league, 12-10 overall

Top players lost: Raylin Pena (10.9 ppg), Jean Bontemps (4.4 ppg), Joseph Lacend (4.3 ppg), Albert Rodriguez Barrera (2.6 ppg)

Top players returning: junior Marquis Ferreira (13.6 ppg, 32 3-pointers), senior Isaiah Rodriguez (10.9 ppg), junior Luke Collins (6.9 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “One of our biggest strengths will be experience, especially at the guard position since we return both starters. They (Ferreira, Collins) are both good IQ kids that do a lot of things well. Then we return Isaiah in the middle who was close to averaging a double-double last year. Returning those three will make it a little easier to navigate these uncharted waters of 2020. However, we will still need some guys to step up and make us a stronger, complete team. So far, Braden Allwein, Kevin Smith, Jefrandy Pena, Alex Rufe and Kam Uffner have done a great job filling roles around those three." "There have obviously been many challenges without having much of an off-season, new restrictions and ever-changing schedules. One challenge is getting everyone up to speed mentally and physically going into the season. With some football players on our roster, we haven’t seen them on the court since last February. That’s a long layoff so getting everyone up to speed and on the same page will be a focus in the early part of the season. However, as long as these young men are getting to play, that’s what’s most important. They’ve lost so much already, simply getting on the court is our biggest focus.”

Warwick:

Coach: Chris Christensen (sixth season, 54-61 career record)

Last season: 11-2 league, 19-6 overall (L-L Section Two champion, L-L tournament runner-up, District 3-6A qualifier)

Top players lost: Conor Adams (9.8 ppg), Chase Yarberough (7.8 ppg), Ethan Minnich (3.2 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Joey McCracken (14.9 ppg, 30 3-pointers, 764 career points), senior Kai Cipalla (12.7 ppg), junior Tate Landis (7.3 ppg), junior Chase Krall (4.4 ppg), senior Corbin Horst (1.7 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: "We have a core group of experienced players returning along with some new faces we expect to contribute right away. With a tough off-season of not being together often, we had players find ways to improve on their own. I give our guys a lot of credit for the work they put in on their own this off-season. We are excited to compete every night and are not taking any day for granted this season.". ..."This is a new team but the guys returning definitely have the mindset of unfinished business."

L-L Section Three:

Cocalico:

Coach: Seth Sigman (fifth season, 41-53 career record)

Last season: 8-5 league, 12-12 overall, L-L Section Two runner-up, L-L tournament quarterfinalist

Top players lost: Trey Griffin (9.5 ppg), Tyler Cloud (3.6 ppg), Ronald Zahm (2.8 ppg),

Top players returning: senior Carter Nuneville (13.7 ppg, 41 3-pointers), junior Augie Gerhart (7.6 ppg), junior Trey Rios (6.5 ppg, 37 3-pointers), senior Carson Nash (2.6 ppg), junior Brycen Flinton (2 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “I think we should be a pretty good shooting team this year. We usually shoot a lot of 3-pointers at Cocalico and I don’t see that changing this year.I always want to improve defensively. We were pretty solid last year, but in order for us to take a step forward we need to be even better. We have some very good returning players that we are very excited about. Carter is one of the best players in the league. He does a little bit of everything. He will score a lot for us this year and is our best defensive player as well.Our junior class has several players that played a lot of minutes for us last year as sophomores. So we’re looking for those guys to really take a big step forward this year as juniors. Augie grew a couple of inches since last season and also got a lot stronger. He has developed his outside shot too, so he is a very tough matchup. We expect big things out of him this year on both ends. Trey Rios is another junior that started every game last year as a sophomore. He is a very good shooter, can handle the ball and is a very smart player. Carson, Brycen and Caleb all return after playing a lot of minutes last year. They will be big contributors for us this year. Our approach to the season is to have great attitudes and effort at all times. We knew there would likely be changes, even after the initial ones. So we want our players to have a great mindset that whatever happens we will adjust and adapt and make it work. The teams that are able to stay focused and together among all of the changes will be the ones that are successful.”

Garden Spot:

Coach: Nate Musselman (third season, 23-27 career record)

Last season: 5-8 league, 7-14 overall

Top players lost: Andrew Zentner (14.9 ppg), Brady Conroy (3.1 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Jesse Martin (6.3 ppg), senior Joseph Sharp (5.6 ppg), junior Brendan Weaver (4.9 ppg), sophomore Jahvar Hammond (4.4 ppg), senior Cory Ream (3.2 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “It’s going to have to be a flexible year for all of us. I unfortunately lost Jahvar Hammond a week before the season started, he moved to the Downingtown West school district, he was a starter for us last year and was going to impact our team this year. We will move on as a team and play hard. Our areas of improvement must include our 3 point shooting percentage and free throw percentages. Our players are approaching this season as a family, they will stick thru it all together. No matter what anyone throws at them, we will support one another and enjoy our time together.”

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Coach: Ed Berryman (fifth season, 83-31 career record)

Last season: 12-1 league, 17-10 overall (L-L Section Three champion, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-5A qualifier)

Top players lost: Seth Beers (20 ppg), Darin Landis (9.1 ppg), Caleb Smoker (6.8 ppg), Aaron Rockensock (3 ppg), Grayden Petersheim (2.2 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Austin Stoltzfus (6.9 ppg), junior Luka Vranich (6.5 ppg), junior Nick Del Grande (5.4 ppg), junior Isaiah Parido (3.6 ppg), senior Brady Cole (2.3 ppg), senior Ian Herr (1.6 ppg)

Top newcomer: L-S freshman point guard Tyler Burton is expected to do big things on the varsity scene this season, after spending the last couple seasons in Florida playing at IMG Academy.

Coach’s thoughts: “This year’s team has the potential to be very good and we look forward to competing in what should be a very competitive Section Three. On offense, I have seen good team chemistry with each player being willing to make the extra pass so that we can get the best shot. This will be one of our best passing teams that we have had in a long time. Defensively, we are getting better every day and have spent a lot of time on the fundamentals. We have the ability to be a good defensive team and our communication is getting better.” “With regards to Ty Burton, he will be our starting point guard. He had a great experience at IMG and we are excited that he is back. Ty has been in the L-S School District his whole life and he is really enjoying being able to play with his friends. He is a competitor and he works extremely hard on his game every day!” “Regarding these unique times, I believe the coaches and players have a greater appreciation for being on the court each day. We will do what is required to play a full season and we look forward to the opportunity.”

Manheim Central:

Coach: Charlie Fisher (fourth season at Manheim Central, previously coached Ephrata for two seasons, 46-67 career record)

Last season: 6-7 league, 10-12 overall

Top players lost: Jayce Grube (2.7 ppg)

Top players returning: sophomore Trey Grube (12.3 ppg, 58 3-pointers), senior Camryn Eberly (9.7 ppg), junior Judd Novak (7 ppg), senior Wyatt Becker (6.1 ppg), senior Matthew Siegrist (4.1 ppg), senior Griffin DiFrancesco (4.1 ppg), senior Logan Shull (3.2 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our strength is how much we love playing and working together. This group has shown tremendous growth over the last few years and the main reason for that is their ability to trust themselves and their teammates. Regarding improvement, we want to grow and learn from the mistakes we made late in games last year. Like you said, we played in a lot of close games and were competitive, so we have been working on taking steps to be a better team for all 32 minutes. ...Trey is going to continue to get better. He loves the game and wants to learn everything there is to know about the game. He also understands that guys like Cam and Judd are going to continue to push him to get better. We are approaching the season with a positive mindset. The one thing we have been talking about outside of hoop is control what we can control and let everything else work itself out. We all want to play hoop, we all want to compete. But sometimes you have to look and realize what we say and do with our kids is much greater than the moment. We want to make sure we are doing our part to help our young men turn into great men who contribute to society and grow into compassionate leaders, not only in their families, but in their communities. In regards to hoop, we are approaching the season with the view that every practice we have together is a win and our goal is to do what we can to assure we will be at practice the next day. We had a practice recently that was our first time together where we had the whole team. Guys had energy, passion, and pure joy. All while wearing a mask. It choked me up a little. This whole year has been surreal, but in that moment you realize kids are resilient and what they need most is someone to show them they care and that they love them. Ebs, Matt, Griff, Wyatt, Shull, Shenny, Judd, Rohrer, Thomps, Trey, Ryan, Rykery, Benner, Neiles, Bosch, Connor, Jay, Mike, Jackson, and Zac, you know I love you all. So when we wake up tomorrow, if we're able, we'll get ready practice, and then we'll do it again. And when games start, we'll be ready for those too.”

Solanco:

Coach: David Long (second season, 2-20 career record)

Last season: 1-12 league, 2-20 overall

Top players lost: Jalen Henry (7.6 ppg), Austin Woods (6.7 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Zed Baker (8.9 ppg), senior Colesen Sheaffer (7.9 ppg, 36 3-pointers), senior Ryan Smith (7.3 ppg, 44 3-pointers), sophomore Tyler Burger (4.3 ppg), senior Ethan Clary (3.9 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: Team Strengths: “I think a strength of our program is how hard we play. We rarely have to coach effort with our guys, they really love the game and play the right way.” Offense/ Defensive Changes: “Offense – This year we want to have a better flow to our offense. Last year, I felt like we were trying to run plays more than we were trying to just go score. We have talented kids, so a big focus this off-season was teaching guys to play rather than run certain plays.” Defense – “This year we want to focus more on ourselves than our opponents. Last year, we got really caught up in game-planning for every team’s sets and offenses, which left us little time to teach how we wanted to play. This year we want to focus more on what we are doing.” Approach to Covid Year – “One of the things we talk about in our program is gratitude. We try and teach our guys that in any situation you can find a reason to be grateful. This is a decision our guys have to make daily, but our guys have been great with the constant changes. When we are in the gym you can tell every guy feels blessed to be there.”

L-L Section Four:

Donegal:

Coach: Kevin Dolan (fourth season at Donegal, previously coached E-town for nine seasons, 123-164 career record)

Last season: 1-12 league, 3-19 overall

Top players lost: Ryan Zuch (9.3 ppg), Patrick Summers (7.6 ppg),

Top players returning: junior Kahlil Masden (7.6 ppg), senior Gavin Hawk (5.2 ppg), senior Luke Yunginger (4.8 ppg), senior Xavier Cannon (2.1 ppg), junior Joseph Haas (1.9 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Like everyone else, we are accepting the challenge of a season like no other. Flexibility is a key word. We are installing some new offensive and defensive concepts, and the lack of continuity adds to the difficulty. Our players have been extremely engaged and working hard to build our program. We need to improve all areas of our play, but we are especially focusing on the defensive end."

Elco:

Coach: Brad Conners (10th season, 103-112 career record)

Last season: 10-3 league, 20-7 overall (L-L Section Four runner-up, L-L tournament qualifier, District 3-4A semifinalist, PIAA 4A qualifier)

Top players lost: Bryce Coletti (12.9 ppg), Asher Kemble (12.5 ppg), Evan Huey (6.9 ppg), Ben Horst (6 ppg), Jordan Fernandez (2.1 ppg), Angel Martinez (1.7 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Braden Bohannon (19.5 ppg, 72 3-pointers, 1,088 career points), junior Luke Williams (3.3 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a lot of size this year and our length, height, and strength should be an asset. We need to use our size to our advantage. It needs to show up on the defensive end particularly in the area of keeping the ball in front of us, challenging shooters, and boxing out for the rebound. The mission is to improve everyday, get better with every practice, have fun, and to enjoy each day. The off-season was only different in that we didn’t play in any summer or fall leagues. Other than that, our players worked everyday. They lifted and conditioned daily and individual workouts went on without a hiccup."

Lancaster Catholic:

Coach: Joe Klazas (16th season, 307-109 career record)

Last season: 12-1 league, 25-3 overall (L-L Section Four champion, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-4A champion, PIAA Class 4A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: David Kamwanga (11.9 ppg), Trey Wells (7.7 ppg), Calan Titus (6.3 ppg), Denzel Kabasele (6.1 ppg),

Top players returning: senior Devin Atkinson (11.7 ppg, 24 3-pointers), senior Ross Conway (6.7 ppg, 38 3-pointers), senior Nevin Roman (5.7 ppg, 25 3-pointers), junior Mason Moore (2.6 ppg), senior Jaxon Weyforth (1.6 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Been a tough offseason to determine what our strengths and weaknesses are, we haven't had much time together. ... We are smaller than years past but quicker, scrappier. Offensively will play more open, then looking to pound it inside as we did the last couple years. Very solid league and section so we will need to do a good job preparing for each game and figuring out ways to give us chances. We want to try and play as many games as possible so it’s important for us to follow protocol and keep everyone healthy.”

Northern Lebanon:

Coach: Chris George (sixth season at Northern Lebanon, previously coached Pine Grove girls for five seasons, 132-106 career record)

Last season: 3-10 league, 7-15 overall

Top players lost: Ethan Borcky (6.1 ppg), Alex Folmer (5.3 ppg)

Top players returning: junior Peyton Wolfe (10.9 ppg, 55 3-pointers), senior Owen Treadway (8.2 ppg, 42 3-pointers), senior Nate Shirk (5 ppg), senior Josh Clemmer (4.6 ppg), junior Simon Grimes (3.7 ppg), senior Ian Herman (2.2 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We expect to compete for a league and district playoff spot, assuming we're able to finish our season, with whatever playoffs will look like. Our section has been arguably the second- or third-best (in the league) and/or most competitive the past couple of seasons.. Lancaster Catholic is Lancaster Catholic, Elco is led by the best player in the L-L (Braden Bohannon), and Octorara is most likely the favorite with their two-best kids back. We like our chances, though, with returning seven guys that started games last season and four more that either saw significant time or will this year. At this point with everything going on, our main goal is to take one day at a time and enjoy every day we get to be in a gym playing hoops with our friends and competing that night to our best abilities, looking to improve in every aspect of the game. That said, we are excited about this group, they've had success coming up through our program, they're a great group of kids, unselfish, and love to play for one another. They're not worried about who gets the credit or stats, they're always making the extra pass, or setting the screen that's gonna give our team the best shot to win.”

Octorara:

Coach: Gene Lambert (20th season, 253-219 career record)

Last season: 7-6 league, 16-10 overall (District 3-4A quarterfinalist - finished one game shy of qualifying for state tournament)

Top players lost: Keith Lambert (11.5 ppg), Jason Brown (8.2 ppg), Brian James (5.3 ppg), Matthew Keating (4 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Naji Hamilton (14.2 ppg, 868 career points), senior Phillip Brandon (10.5 ppg), junior James Taylor (5.6 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We will have size. Naji is a 6-foot, 8-inch senior and Cole Shatto is a 6-foot, 8-inch sophomore. We have a few guys that can score from the perimeter in Phillip Brandon and Josh Wallace. Phillip is a three-year varsity player and he had some big games for us. We have to figure out a defense that we can play and get stops. This year has been like no other. It seems like when we lost our last game of the season last year our lives changed drastically!!! I feel bad for all the kids. Because of COVID-19, the youth are missing out on a lot. I was pleased that during the summer months my kids were able to get outside to a local park and play. I am not saying it was the safest and I wasn’t there but I know they were playing. Usually by the start of the season we have played at least 60-70 games in the offseason. This off season that wasn’t the case. So we will be rusty at first but we have talent. I am a firm believer in the saying, “It’s not always the X’s and O’s, it’s more about the skill of the players you have. We also have senior Shavar and senior Keyshon Toney, sophomore Josh Bare, and freshman Zachary Kirk.”

L-L Section Five:

Annville-Cleona:

Coach: Jason Coletti (third season at Annville-Cleona, 13th season overall, 138-147 career record)

Last season: 6-4 league, 12-11 overall (District 3-3A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Andrew Long (17.1 ppg), Adam Long (10.2 ppg), Caden Horning (6.3 ppg), Josh Speraw (6.2 ppg), Jeremy Bours (4.6 ppg),

Top players returning: senior Yadiel Cruz (3.7 ppg), senior Nick Malloy (2.1 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have just two seniors so we lack experience this year. However, I like our quickness and athleticism. We have a great group of younger kids who are looking at stepping into bigger roles for us. We are excited to watch them grow and gain confidence throughout the year.”

Columbia:

Coach: Kerry Glover (fifth season, 52-46 career record)

Last season: 10-0 league, 18-9 overall (L-L Section Five champion, L-L tournament quarterfinalist, District 3-3A semifinalist, PIAA 3A qualifier)

Top players lost: Matt McCleary (11.8 ppg), Ryan Redding (4.6 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Michael Poole (14.2 ppg, 38 3-pointers, 709 career points), junior Kerry Glover (12.7 ppg), senior Luis Cruz (9.5 ppg), senior Brady Smith (6 ppg, 31 3-pointers), senior Ryan Hinkle (2.7 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “I’d say some team strengths are our speed, shooting and how interchangeable we are. I have multiple guys that can do multiple things.” “Areas of improvement would be continuing to get better defensively. That is something that I always strive to do from Day One until the end of the season.” “I think the biggest issue will be conditioning. We got started and were working hard on that and then got shut down. So we’ll be starting all over again from scratch and I feel like it’s bothering our rhythm. Rhythm will be the biggest thing this season. Who can find it and maintain it. No fans at home or away games for the most part will be different. Can you find that rhythm and comfort zone and play in it, live in it? That’s our goal.”

Lancaster Country Day:

Coach: Jon Shultz (third season, 27-20 career record)

Last season: 3-7 league, 7-15 overall

Top players lost: Greg Mizii (8 ppg), Adam Majid (2.1 ppg)

Top players returning: junior Grant Landis (14.3 ppg, 49 3-pointers), senior Lance Lennon (14 ppg), senior Luke Forman (5.7 ppg), sophomore Christian Hoin (5.1 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “This season we are returning six players who gained significant varsity experience last year. This past season was trial by fire for us, and while we did not come out with a big win total, we competed and improved as the season went along. I feel we played a very challenging schedule for a Class 1A school and competed in every game. Ultimately, we will be a better team because of it. We are still going to be a young team with only two seniors, but we are also going to have a lot more game experience. We are looking forward to building on the foundations we started to build last year. Without a doubt, this past off-season was the best we've had at LCDS in terms of open gym turnout in my tenure. We met at parks and player driveways without complaint - we just worked hard and got better as players and teammates. Tough times always have a silver lining, and the maturity and strength I've seen from our guys throughout the pandemic has been inspiring. Whatever the cards may hold for us this season, I will be proud of the efforts of the players, families, coaches, and administrators at LCDS to get us to this point.”

Lancaster Mennonite:

Coach: Seth Buckwalter (third season, 25-26 career record)

Last season: 7-3 league, 11-13 overall (L-L Section Five runner-up, L-L tournament qualifier, District 3-3A quarterfinalist)

Top players lost: Graham Brubaker (4.6 ppg), Justin Horst (3 ppg), Christian Whitney (1.1 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Cole Fisher (20.7 ppg, 49 3-pointers, 767 career points), sophomore Camden Hurst (12.9 ppg), senior Jaeden McFadden (8.4 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: "I feel very blessed to be able to work with the group of guys that are on this team. Our returning starters are very creative players and I believe they will do a good job of making the varsity transition a little easier for their teammates. Our offensive and defensive systems have not changed much from last year, but we will look to be more consistent with our defense this season. Our approach to this season is to be thankful for every moment that we get together on the court and to have a great attitude in all circumstances.”

Pequea Valley:

Coach: Thad Rittenhouse (fourth season, 11-55 career record)

Last season: 4-6 league, 8-14 overall

Top players lost: Tyrell Stoltzfus (2.1 ppg)

Top players returning: senior Devon Colyer (17.5 ppg, 44 3-pointers, 960 career points), junior Nevin Stoltzfus (9.7 ppg, 42 3-pointers), senior Antonio Lazar (5.9 ppg), junior Sean Liney (5.6 ppg), senior Josh Jarvis (3.7 ppg), sophomore Cole McEvoy (1.8 ppg)

Coach’s thoughts: “Last year was a huge step for us. We won eight games and several games we lost were winnable games. The team was looking forward to this coming season. We were working hard in the spring. Then covid hit. Since the last game of the season we have not played any games. No leagues. And we weren't able to scrimmage at open gyms until late September. Once we got in the gym I could see how these boys were hungry to start playing again.” “We don't have a lot of height and actually I believe we are one of the shortest teams in the league. But we are fast, and these guys can shoot. There will be many times during the game that we will have five guys on the court that can make 3-pointers.” “Defensively we are going to be tougher this year. We will be more aggressive. We want to get out and run, and push the ball. Rebounding will be a challenge but if we work hard as a team it will keep us in games.” “I hope this season happens because this could possibly be a very exciting year for our program.”