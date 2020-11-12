Below is a list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball all-stars for the 2020 season. The selections were made by L-L coaches. A Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year selections are also made for each section. Academic all-stars for each section are also included.

Section One

Section One MVP: Hempfield junior libero Allison Cummings

L-L Section One first team:

Nyla Buie, Cedar Crest

Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley

Emma Bitner, Hempfield

Allison Cummings, Hempfield

Emily James, Hempfield

Ashley Weaver, Hempfield

Lexington Sangrey, Penn Manor

Jordan Schucker, Penn Manor

L-L Section Two second team:

Kourtney Rhoads, Cedar Crest

Camille De La Torre, Hempfield

Joslene Morgan, Hempfield

Faith McGowan, Manheim Township

Cassidy McCollum, Penn Manor

Allison Forsythe, Warwick

Shannon Morrissey, Warwick

Gwen Myer, Warwick

L-L Section One Coach of the Year: Emily Buckwalter, Manheim Township

L-L Section One Academic All-Stars:

Emily Thorsen, Manheim Township

Jordan Schucker, Penn Manor

Emily James, Hempfield

Sophia Rosenberg, Cedar Crest

Colleen Miller, Warwick

Kassandra Horning, Conestoga Valley

Section Two

L-L Section Two MVP: Logan Martin, Garden Spot

L-L Section Two first team:

Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown

Kaliee Locker, Elizabethtown

Kendall Wales, Ephrata

Grace Farlow, Ephrata

Logan Martin, Garden Spot

Elyse Mundorff, Garden Spot

Grace Soltzfus, Manheim Central

Madison Knier, Manheim Central

L-L Section Two second team:

Paige Horst, Elizabethtown

Taylor Haupt, Ephrata

Alevandria King, Garden Spot

Abby O'neil, Garden Spot

Lucy Stern, Garden Spot

Emily Mullins, Lampeter-Strasburg

Sophia Blouch, Lebanon

Eve Rohena, Lebanon

L-L Section Two Coach of the Year: Lauren DiPiano, Garden Spot

L-L Section Two Academic All-Stars:

Camryn Beiler, Lampeter-Strasburg

Emily Regitz, Ephrata

Emma Moyer, Manheim Central

Madi Davis, Solanco

Anna Mower, Elizabethtown

Julia Ellsworth, Garden Spot

Alexus Lampkin, Lebanon

Naleah Sauder, Cocalico

Section Three

L-L Section Three MVP: Julia Fisher, Lancaster Catholic

L-L Section Three first team:

Julia Fisher, Lancaster Catholic

Natalie Willig, Lancaster Mennonite

Isabel Hoin, Lancaster Catholic

Stephanie Pepe, Octorara

Sheyenne King, Lancaster Mennonite

Sophia Wentz, Lancaster Catholic

Lydia Davis, Octorara

Amelia Tinder, Northern Lebanon

L-L Section Three second team:

Sam White, Northern Lebanon

Rhiannon Nauroth, Octorara

Rachel Swank, Northern Lebanon

Bella Decarlo, Lancaster Catholic

Taylor Stone, Elco

Anna Rainelli, Octorara

Marina Brazzo, Lancaster Catholic

Allie Nolt, Elco

L-L Section Three Coach of the Year: Julie Hoin, Lancaster Catholic

L-L Section Three academic all-stars:

Brooke Gillenwater, Octorara

Summer Troxel, Lancaster Catholic

Taylor Hauck- Elco

Hope Wentling- Northern Lebanon

Ella Brubaker- Lancaster Mennonite

Note*Columbia did not return a ballot