Below is a list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball all-stars for the 2020 season. The selections were made by L-L coaches. A Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year selections are also made for each section. Academic all-stars for each section are also included.
Section One
Section One MVP: Hempfield junior libero Allison Cummings
L-L Section One first team:
Nyla Buie, Cedar Crest
Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley
Emma Bitner, Hempfield
Allison Cummings, Hempfield
Emily James, Hempfield
Ashley Weaver, Hempfield
Lexington Sangrey, Penn Manor
Jordan Schucker, Penn Manor
L-L Section Two second team:
Kourtney Rhoads, Cedar Crest
Camille De La Torre, Hempfield
Joslene Morgan, Hempfield
Faith McGowan, Manheim Township
Cassidy McCollum, Penn Manor
Allison Forsythe, Warwick
Shannon Morrissey, Warwick
Gwen Myer, Warwick
L-L Section One Coach of the Year: Emily Buckwalter, Manheim Township
L-L Section One Academic All-Stars:
Emily Thorsen, Manheim Township
Jordan Schucker, Penn Manor
Emily James, Hempfield
Sophia Rosenberg, Cedar Crest
Colleen Miller, Warwick
Kassandra Horning, Conestoga Valley
Section Two
L-L Section Two MVP: Logan Martin, Garden Spot
L-L Section Two first team:
Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown
Kaliee Locker, Elizabethtown
Kendall Wales, Ephrata
Grace Farlow, Ephrata
Logan Martin, Garden Spot
Elyse Mundorff, Garden Spot
Grace Soltzfus, Manheim Central
Madison Knier, Manheim Central
L-L Section Two second team:
Paige Horst, Elizabethtown
Taylor Haupt, Ephrata
Alevandria King, Garden Spot
Abby O'neil, Garden Spot
Lucy Stern, Garden Spot
Emily Mullins, Lampeter-Strasburg
Sophia Blouch, Lebanon
Eve Rohena, Lebanon
L-L Section Two Coach of the Year: Lauren DiPiano, Garden Spot
L-L Section Two Academic All-Stars:
Camryn Beiler, Lampeter-Strasburg
Emily Regitz, Ephrata
Emma Moyer, Manheim Central
Madi Davis, Solanco
Anna Mower, Elizabethtown
Julia Ellsworth, Garden Spot
Alexus Lampkin, Lebanon
Naleah Sauder, Cocalico
Section Three
L-L Section Three MVP: Julia Fisher, Lancaster Catholic
L-L Section Three first team:
Julia Fisher, Lancaster Catholic
Natalie Willig, Lancaster Mennonite
Isabel Hoin, Lancaster Catholic
Stephanie Pepe, Octorara
Sheyenne King, Lancaster Mennonite
Sophia Wentz, Lancaster Catholic
Lydia Davis, Octorara
Amelia Tinder, Northern Lebanon
L-L Section Three second team:
Sam White, Northern Lebanon
Rhiannon Nauroth, Octorara
Rachel Swank, Northern Lebanon
Bella Decarlo, Lancaster Catholic
Taylor Stone, Elco
Anna Rainelli, Octorara
Marina Brazzo, Lancaster Catholic
Allie Nolt, Elco
L-L Section Three Coach of the Year: Julie Hoin, Lancaster Catholic
L-L Section Three academic all-stars:
Brooke Gillenwater, Octorara
Summer Troxel, Lancaster Catholic
Taylor Hauck- Elco
Hope Wentling- Northern Lebanon
Ella Brubaker- Lancaster Mennonite
Note*Columbia did not return a ballot