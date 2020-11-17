Here is a list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis all-stars for the 2020 season. Selections were made by L-L coaches.

INDIVIDUAL HONORS

• Player of the Year, Section One: Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor sophomore

• Player of the Year, Section Two: Eliana Shenk, Manheim Central senior

• Player of the Year, Section Three: Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic sophomore

• Coaches of the Year: Hilary Waltman, Lancaster Country Day; and John Briner, Manheim Township

L-L ALL-STARS

• Grace Ginder, Elco senior

• Eliana Shenk, Manheim Central senior

• Scotland Reynolds, Manheim Township senior

• Grace Lehman, Hempfield junior

• Avery Palandjian, Manheim Township junior

• Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor sophomore

SECTION ONE ALL-STARS

• Ellie Kready, Conestoga Valley senior

• Scotland Reynolds, Manheim Township senior

• Grace Lehman, Hempfield junior

• Avery Palandjian, Manheim Township junior

• Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor sophomore

SECTION TWO ALL-STARS

• Ellen Zern, Donegal senior

• Allison Evans, Elizabethtown junior

• Kendall Winters, Lampeter-Strasburg senior

• Eliana Shenk, Manheim Central senior

• Ryan Gerhardt, Lampeter-Strasburg junior

SECTION THREE ALL-STARS

• Grace Ginder, Elco senior

• Cassidy Gleiberman, Lancaster Country Day senior

• Adalie Clemmer, Pequea Valley senior

• Maddie Gerz, Lancaster Mennonite junior

• Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic sophomore