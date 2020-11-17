Here is a list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis all-stars for the 2020 season. Selections were made by L-L coaches.
INDIVIDUAL HONORS
• Player of the Year, Section One: Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor sophomore
• Player of the Year, Section Two: Eliana Shenk, Manheim Central senior
• Player of the Year, Section Three: Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic sophomore
• Coaches of the Year: Hilary Waltman, Lancaster Country Day; and John Briner, Manheim Township
L-L ALL-STARS
• Grace Ginder, Elco senior
• Eliana Shenk, Manheim Central senior
• Scotland Reynolds, Manheim Township senior
• Grace Lehman, Hempfield junior
• Avery Palandjian, Manheim Township junior
• Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor sophomore
SECTION ONE ALL-STARS
• Ellie Kready, Conestoga Valley senior
• Scotland Reynolds, Manheim Township senior
• Grace Lehman, Hempfield junior
• Avery Palandjian, Manheim Township junior
• Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor sophomore
SECTION TWO ALL-STARS
• Ellen Zern, Donegal senior
• Allison Evans, Elizabethtown junior
• Kendall Winters, Lampeter-Strasburg senior
• Eliana Shenk, Manheim Central senior
• Ryan Gerhardt, Lampeter-Strasburg junior
SECTION THREE ALL-STARS
• Grace Ginder, Elco senior
• Cassidy Gleiberman, Lancaster Country Day senior
• Adalie Clemmer, Pequea Valley senior
• Maddie Gerz, Lancaster Mennonite junior
• Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic sophomore