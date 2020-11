Below is a list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls soccer all-stars for the 2020 season. The selections were made by L-L coaches. A Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year selections are also made for each section. Academic all-stars for each section are also included, as are all-state selections, and the L-L girls soccer "Big 11" selections.

L-L Section One:

MVP: Jess Williamson, Warwick

Coach of the Year: Wendell Hannaford, Warwick

Team sportsmanship award: Cedar Crest

First-team all-stars:

Hailey Shillabeer, Cedar Crest

Megan Slingluff, Conestoga Valley

Ana Weiss, Conestoga Valley

Ally Riggle, Conestoga Valley

Jess Weinoldt, Hempfield

Jane Bowen, Manheim Township

Emma Hagg, Manheim Township

Liza Suydam, Manheim Township

Izzy Kligge, Penn Manor

Jess Williamson, Warwick

Aubrey Williamson, Warwick

Second-team all-stars:

Kristin Brown, Cedar Crest

Chloe Leaman, Conestoga Valley

Emerson Coyne, Hempfield

Caroline Wood, Manheim Township

Kyra Rishell, Manheim Township

Carolyn Hinkle, Penn Manor

Ella Kratz, Penn Manor

Maddy Kahler, Penn Manor

Caroline Hipple, Warwick

Lauren Pyle, Warwick

Academic all-stars:

Maddie Meyer, Cedar Crest

Ally Riggle, Conestoga Valley

Amanda Yingling, Conestoga Valley

Jess Weinoldt, Hempfield

Jane Bowen, Manheim Township

Maddy Sangrey, Penn Manor

Mary Kate Bomberger, Warwick

L-L Section Two:

MVP: Jenna Daveler, Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach of the Year: Christina Portelli, McCaskey

Team sportsmanship award: Garden Spot

First-team all-stars:

Jackie Bruno, Elizabethtown

Sophia Berry, Elizabethtown

Olivia Anson, Elizabethtown

Claire Schwartz, Ephrata

Mya Mahlandt, Ephrata

Britney Esh, Garden Spot

Jenna Daveler, Lampeter-Strasburg

Lizzy Deardorf, Lampeter-Strasburg

Maggie johnson, Lampeter-Strasburg

Hannah Adair, Manheim Central

Olissa Clingenpeel, Manheim Central

Shauna Lukas, Manheim Central

Olivia Stoner, McCaskey

Second-team all-stars:

Lily Heistand, Elizabethtown

Carly Sedun, Elizabethtown

Emily Weidner, Ephrata

Ashton Gonzalez, Garden Spot

Avery Stauffer, Garden Spot

Kendal Hadesty, Lampeter-Strasburg

Molly Bucher, Lampeter-Strasburg

Summer Bates, Manheim Central

Abbie Reed, Manheim Central

Elise Stover, McCaskey

Academic all-stars:

Sophia Berry, Elizabethtown

Sophia Stauffer, Ephrata

Avery Stauffer, Garden Spot

Kiana Sweger, Lampeter-Strasburg

Julia Wolfe, Manheim Central

Jenna Crowley, McCaskey

L-L Section Three:

MVP: Kaia Martz, Cocalico

Coach of the Year: Derek Fulk, Elco

Team sportsmanship award: Lancaster Mennonite

First-team all-stars:

Kaia Martz, Cocalico

Saige Musser, Cocalico

Lydia Burton, Cocalico

Rachel Eberly, Cocalico

Adrienne McGallicher, Cocalico

Hannah Dunn, Donegal

Sophia Floyd, Donegal

Cassie Johnson, Elco

Katelyn Rueppel, Elco

Emily K. Miller, Elco

Melissa Axarlis, Elco

Madi Baliey, Elco

Rilyn Saner, Solanco

Nicole Trout, Solanco

Second-team all-stars:

Danielle Drain, Cocalico

Brianna Zuch, Donegal

Hayley Bauer, Donegal

Carsyn Boyer, Elco

Ava Brubaker, Lancaster Mennonite

Ava Buckwalter, Lancaster Mennonite

Kayla Kittlitz, Octorara

Emma Milligan, Octorara

Maya Dolan, Solanco

Hannah Wood, Solanco

Academic all-stars:

Maddie Mattos, Cocalico

Aysha Gibbs, Donegal

Emily Baer, Elco

Kaeleigh King, Lancaster Mennonite

Lilli Kirk, Octorara

Nicole Trout, Solanco

L-L Section Four:

MVP: Emily Hauck, Northern Lebanon

Coach of the Year: Jeffrey Snyder, Northern Lebanon

Team sportsmanship award: Lebanon

First-team all-stars:

Trinity Searman, Annville-Cleona

Sarah Speraw, Annville-Cleona

Gabriella Blouch, Annville-Cleona

Carly Fairchild, Lancaster Catholic

Raina McAnally, Lancaster Catholic

Gabrielle Kambouroglos, Lancaster Catholic

Ashley Jocham, Lebanon

Emily Hauck, Northern Lebanon

Taylor Batz, Northern Lebanon

Jocelyn Mertz, Northern Lebanon

Ashlyn Messinger, Northern Lebanon

Abigail Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley

Megan Yoder, Pequea Valley

Second-team all-stars:

Jocelyn Myers, Annville-Cleona

Sage Sherk, Annville-Cleona

Alyssa Korenkiewicz, Lancaster Catholic

ShanAnn Simmons, Lebanon

Jaelyn Bradley, Northern Lebanon

Anna Klinger, Northern Lebanon

Veronica Warren, Northern Lebanon

Sierra Fisher, Pequea Valley

Elena Esh, Pequea Valley

Caroline Fisher, Pequea Valley

Academic all-stars:

Mia Bucher, Annville-Cleona

Carly Fairchild, Lancaster Catholic

Solia Horn, Lebanon

Jocelyn Mertz, Northern Lebanon

Abigail Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley

L-L League Big 11:

Jessica Williamson, Warwick

Jess Weinoldt, Hempfield

Kaia Martz, Cocalico

Jenna Daveler, Lampeter-Strasburg

Emily Hauck, Northern Lebanon

Liza Suydam, Manheim Township

Jane Bowen, Manheim Township

Hannah Adair, Manheim Central

Saige Musser, Cocalico

Cassie Johnson, ELCO

Jackie Bruno, Elizabethtown

All-state nominations:

Jessica Williamson, Warwick

Jessica Weinholdt, Hempfield

Kaia Martz, Cocalico

Emily Hauck, Northern Lebanon