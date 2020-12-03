Below are the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey all-star selections for the 2020 season. These were decided by the L-L field hockey coaches. First up are the all-league selections, followed by section-by-section first- and second-team all-stars, and honorable mentions.
All-league:
Cecily Charles, Penn Manor
Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg
Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor
Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot
Abby Morley, Conestoga Valley
Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg
Rylee Robinson, Penn Manor
Mallory Kline, Ephrata
Caitlyn McGough, Penn Manor
Sarah Van Scoten, Warwick
Amanda Smith, Elco
Isabella Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley
Amelia Mercado, Garden Spot
Maeve Montgomery, Penn Manor
Section One:
First team:
Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor
Lamya Mejias, Warwick
Abby Morley, Conestoga Valley
Ellie Livingston, Conestoga Valley
Isabella Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley
Madison Kurtz, Manheim Township
Maeve Montgomery, Penn Manor
Gianna Hoover, Hempfield
Devon Nee, Manheim Township
Caitlyn McGough, Penn Manor
Sarah Van Scoten, Warwick
Olivia Wenzel, Hempfield
Riley Robinson, Penn Manor
Cecily Charles, Penn Manor
Second team:
Emily Behn, Warwick
Lillian Buckwalter, Conestoga Valley
Bailey Miller, Manheim Township
Annie Bibus, Penn Manor
Alyzah Martinez, Manheim Township
Natalie Phillips, Manheim Township
Ashley Lamson, Cedar Crest
Paige Sheppard, Warwick
Brooke Eberly, Conestoga Valley
Honorable mention:
Alyssa You, Cedar Crest
Lauren Leister, Warwick
Section Two:
First team:
Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg
Emma Miller, Donegal
Maddie Leety, Donegal
Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg
Mallory Klinne, Ephrata
Jenna Lutz, Manheim Central
Julianne Wheeler, Donegal
Maysa Zandy, Ephrata
Cami Lehman, Manheim Central
Alaina Telenko, Elizabethtown
Second team:
Cecilia Commero, Ephrata
Hannah Custer, Cocalico
Tori Wilkerson, Ephrata
Keiva Middleton, Lampeter-Strasburg
Mattie Hartzler, Manheim Central
Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg
Hailey Mertz, Elizabethtown
Gracyn Schmidt, Ephrata
Leanne Digman, Cocalico
Brooke Zuber, Lampeter-Strasburg
Honorable mention:
Ellie Myers, Cocalico
Emily Garret, Lampeter-Strasburg
Paige Miller, Donegal
CC Emswiler, Donegal
Section Three:
First team:
Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot
Molly Gray, Elco
Amanda Smith, Elco
Amanda Leeland, Garden Spot
Grace Renninger, Annville-Cleona
Amelia Mercado, Garden Spot
Jenna Angstadt, Elco
Allison Cooper, Annville-Cleona
Annissa Machmer, Elco
Second team:
Anya Kissinger, Elco
Giahny Correra, Lebanon
Mariah Stoltzfus, Solanco
Mylee Smith, Solanco
Lauren Esh, Garden Spot
Erin Schrader, Annville-Cleona
Emily Boger, Lebanon
Emma Curtis, Solanco
Myah Yesko, Elco
Elizabeth Matusiak, Annville-Cleona
Honorable mention:
Suzelly Orea-Sourwine, Lebanon
Morgan Stauffer, McCaskey
Kayla McCauly, Solanco
Karynne Henry, Garden Spot
Rebecca Horning, Garden Spot
Section Four:
First team:
Autumn Bohr, Northern Lebanon
Rebecca Lane, Lancaster Mennonite
Ellie Lefever, Lancaster Mennonite
Mikayla Kupstas, Northern Lebanon
Allison Loney, Lancaster Catholic
Kristen Woratyla, Lancaster Catholic
Anna Kolacek, Northern Lebanon
Ashley Cunningham, Octorara
Second team:
Maya Habacivch, Lancaster Mennonite
Rachel Lane, Lancaster Mennonite
Lizzie Winters, Lancaster Catholic
Lily Lehman, Lancaster Mennonite
Summer Bohr, Northern Lebanon
Emma Bomberger, Northern Lebanon
Honorable mention:
Ja’Syah Middleton, Octorara
Lily Good, Lancaster Mennonite
Charlize Ganse, Lancaster Mennonite
Senior academic awards:
Annville-Cleona’s Elizabeth Matusiak, Samantha MacMillan, Hetherir Reigle
Cocalico’s Hannah Custer, Jenna Kirk, Olivia Sensenig, Leanne Digman, Alana Sterner, Laura Whittaker
Elizabethtown’s Alisia Alverez, Sophie Brinkman, Brooke Horst, Gabby Pistone
Ephrata’s Cecelia Commero, Brynn Frey, Halee Deemer, Meg McCracken
Hempfield’s Eleanor Deeg, Olivia Wenzel
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Chloe Blantz, Daisy Frank, Ema Hollinger, Elizabeth Horner, Kiley Turner
Lancaster Mennonite’s Marissa High
Lebanon’s Leilani Antonetty-Cruz, Suzelly Orea-Sourwine
Manheim Central’s Cami Lehman, Jenna Lutz, Gillian Martin
McCaskey’s Keisha Figueroa, JoEl Groff, Ariana Marshall
Northern Lebanon’s Emma Bomberger, Mikayla Kupstas, Bethany Snyder
Octorara’s Sydney Burkhart, Ashley Cunningham
Penn Manor’s Lydia Charles-Marchuk, Maeve Montgomery, Lexie Verden
Solanco’s Emma Curtis, Kayla McCauley, Brooke Smith, Mylee Smith, Mariah Stoltzfus, Kaley Wilson
Warwick’s Emily Behn, Olivia Hartman, Rylie Hocker, Ava Layton, Sarah Van Scoten
Elco’s Amanda Smith, Jenna Angstadt, Maddy Blakeslee, Molly Stump, Ashley Yoh, Anissa Machamer
