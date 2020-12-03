Below are the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey all-star selections for the 2020 season. These were decided by the L-L field hockey coaches. First up are the all-league selections, followed by section-by-section first- and second-team all-stars, and honorable mentions.

All-league:

Cecily Charles, Penn Manor

Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg

Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor

Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot

Abby Morley, Conestoga Valley

Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg

Rylee Robinson, Penn Manor

Mallory Kline, Ephrata

Caitlyn McGough, Penn Manor

Sarah Van Scoten, Warwick

Amanda Smith, Elco

Isabella Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley

Amelia Mercado, Garden Spot

Maeve Montgomery, Penn Manor

Section One:

First team:

Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor

Lamya Mejias, Warwick

Abby Morley, Conestoga Valley

Ellie Livingston, Conestoga Valley

Isabella Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley

Madison Kurtz, Manheim Township

Maeve Montgomery, Penn Manor

Gianna Hoover, Hempfield

Devon Nee, Manheim Township

Caitlyn McGough, Penn Manor

Sarah Van Scoten, Warwick

Olivia Wenzel, Hempfield

Riley Robinson, Penn Manor

Cecily Charles, Penn Manor

Second team:

Emily Behn, Warwick

Lillian Buckwalter, Conestoga Valley

Bailey Miller, Manheim Township

Annie Bibus, Penn Manor

Alyzah Martinez, Manheim Township

Natalie Phillips, Manheim Township

Ashley Lamson, Cedar Crest

Paige Sheppard, Warwick

Brooke Eberly, Conestoga Valley

Honorable mention:

Alyssa You, Cedar Crest

Lauren Leister, Warwick

Section Two:

First team:

Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg

Emma Miller, Donegal

Maddie Leety, Donegal

Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg

Mallory Klinne, Ephrata

Jenna Lutz, Manheim Central

Julianne Wheeler, Donegal

Maysa Zandy, Ephrata

Cami Lehman, Manheim Central

Alaina Telenko, Elizabethtown

Second team:

Cecilia Commero, Ephrata

Hannah Custer, Cocalico

Tori Wilkerson, Ephrata

Keiva Middleton, Lampeter-Strasburg

Mattie Hartzler, Manheim Central

Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg

Hailey Mertz, Elizabethtown

Gracyn Schmidt, Ephrata

Leanne Digman, Cocalico

Brooke Zuber, Lampeter-Strasburg

Honorable mention:

Ellie Myers, Cocalico

Emily Garret, Lampeter-Strasburg

Paige Miller, Donegal

CC Emswiler, Donegal

Section Three:

First team:

Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot

Molly Gray, Elco

Amanda Smith, Elco

Amanda Leeland, Garden Spot

Grace Renninger, Annville-Cleona

Amelia Mercado, Garden Spot

Jenna Angstadt, Elco

Allison Cooper, Annville-Cleona

Annissa Machmer, Elco

Second team:

Anya Kissinger, Elco

Giahny Correra, Lebanon

Mariah Stoltzfus, Solanco

Mylee Smith, Solanco

Lauren Esh, Garden Spot

Erin Schrader, Annville-Cleona

Emily Boger, Lebanon

Emma Curtis, Solanco

Myah Yesko, Elco

Elizabeth Matusiak, Annville-Cleona

Honorable mention:

Suzelly Orea-Sourwine, Lebanon

Morgan Stauffer, McCaskey

Kayla McCauly, Solanco

Karynne Henry, Garden Spot

Rebecca Horning, Garden Spot

Section Four:

First team:

Autumn Bohr, Northern Lebanon

Rebecca Lane, Lancaster Mennonite

Ellie Lefever, Lancaster Mennonite

Mikayla Kupstas, Northern Lebanon

Allison Loney, Lancaster Catholic

Kristen Woratyla, Lancaster Catholic

Anna Kolacek, Northern Lebanon

Ashley Cunningham, Octorara

Second team:

Maya Habacivch, Lancaster Mennonite

Rachel Lane, Lancaster Mennonite

Lizzie Winters, Lancaster Catholic

Lily Lehman, Lancaster Mennonite

Summer Bohr, Northern Lebanon

Emma Bomberger, Northern Lebanon

Honorable mention:

Ja’Syah Middleton, Octorara

Lily Good, Lancaster Mennonite

Charlize Ganse, Lancaster Mennonite

Senior academic awards:

Annville-Cleona’s Elizabeth Matusiak, Samantha MacMillan, Hetherir Reigle

Cocalico’s Hannah Custer, Jenna Kirk, Olivia Sensenig, Leanne Digman, Alana Sterner, Laura Whittaker

Elizabethtown’s Alisia Alverez, Sophie Brinkman, Brooke Horst, Gabby Pistone

Ephrata’s Cecelia Commero, Brynn Frey, Halee Deemer, Meg McCracken

Hempfield’s Eleanor Deeg, Olivia Wenzel

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Chloe Blantz, Daisy Frank, Ema Hollinger, Elizabeth Horner, Kiley Turner

Lancaster Mennonite’s Marissa High

Lebanon’s Leilani Antonetty-Cruz, Suzelly Orea-Sourwine

Manheim Central’s Cami Lehman, Jenna Lutz, Gillian Martin

McCaskey’s Keisha Figueroa, JoEl Groff, Ariana Marshall

Northern Lebanon’s Emma Bomberger, Mikayla Kupstas, Bethany Snyder

Octorara’s Sydney Burkhart, Ashley Cunningham

Penn Manor’s Lydia Charles-Marchuk, Maeve Montgomery, Lexie Verden

Solanco’s Emma Curtis, Kayla McCauley, Brooke Smith, Mylee Smith, Mariah Stoltzfus, Kaley Wilson

Warwick’s Emily Behn, Olivia Hartman, Rylie Hocker, Ava Layton, Sarah Van Scoten

Elco’s Amanda Smith, Jenna Angstadt, Maddy Blakeslee, Molly Stump, Ashley Yoh, Anissa Machamer

