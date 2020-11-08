A Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country all-star ceremony was held Sunday in Millersville at Penn Manor's Comet Field. First- and second-team boys and girls all-stars were recognized for each of the L-L's two sections in cross country. The all-star selections were determined by L-L coaches. The full list is below.

Section One boys, first team

Graham Thomas, Penn Manor

Stephen Schousen, McCaskey

Aiden Hodge, Hempfield

Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township

Isaac Showers, Lebanon

Ryan Wolfe, Cedar Crest

Tommy Bildheiser, Cedar Crest

Evan Eshleman, Hempfield

Ben Blough, McCaskey

Luke Hinegardner, Cedar Crest

Section One boys, second team

Dale Winand, Hempfield

Joe Fahrney, Hempfield

Jake Perhonitch, Cedar Crest

Lou Lindsley, Penn Manor

Alex Miller, McCaskey

Ben McElroy, Cedar Crest

Section One girls, first team

Madeline Quinn, Elizabethtown

Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey

Ella Wolfe, Hempfield

Ava Shirk, Manheim Township

Ella Hartel, Warwick

Alyssa Fedorshak, Ephrata

Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest

Anna Martin, Warwick

Section One girls, second team

Gabrielle Thiry, McCaskey

Grace Rudder, Warwick

Milana Breuninger, McCaskey

Sarah Russo, Manheim Township

Madison Kimmel, Ephrata

Lilly Soulliard, Solanco

Jenny Weiss, Manheim Township

Jordan Dirisio, Elizabethtown

Section Two boys, first team

Jack Tshudy, Annville-Cleona

Brock Overlander, Donegal

Parker Stoner, Lampeter-Strasburg

Daniel Meyers, Lancaster Catholic

Adrian Elia, Lampeter-Strasburg

Hunter Gehman, Donegal

Luka Vranich, Lampeter-Strasburg

Lucas Thaler, Octorara

Section Two boys, second team

Nate Eberly, Lampeter-Strasburg

Zane Kauffman, Garden Spot

Mason Moore, Lancaster Catholic

Sam Rothstein, Donegal

Brady Knier, Manheim Central

Logan Fry, Donegal

Tyler Meyer, Northern Lebanon

Nathan Sanchez, Elco

Alex McFalls, Garden Spot

Section Two girls, first team

Braetan Peters, Annville-Cleona

Myra Naqvi, Donegal

Amanda Fry, Donegal

Julie Lindberg, Manheim Central

Cassandra Clemson, Annville-Cleona

Hadley Shoaf, Donegal

Isabel Zwally, Elco

Aubrey Magagna, Lampeter-Strasburg

Jessica Ferrara, Octorara

Section Two girls, second team

Ellie Bomberger, Lancaster Catholic

Alyssa Marlowe, Northern Lebanon

Savannah Semple, Manheim Central

Kendall Finicle, Donegal

Ella Sheaffer, Lancaster Catholic

Nina Milosevic, Elco

Cloe Martin, Garden Spot

Courageous Runner: Ephrata senior Alyssa Fedorshak

Section One girls Coach of the Year: Matt Bomberger, Warwick

Section Two girls Coach of the Year: Philip Koser, Donegal

Section One boys Coach of the Year: Curt Rogers, Hempfield

Section Two boys Coach of the Year: Mari Cunningham, Lampeter - Strasburg

Girls Runner of the Year: Alyssa Fedorshak, Ephrata

Boys Runner of the Year: Graham Thomas from Penn Manor

