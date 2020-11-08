A Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country all-star ceremony was held Sunday in Millersville at Penn Manor's Comet Field. First- and second-team boys and girls all-stars were recognized for each of the L-L's two sections in cross country. The all-star selections were determined by L-L coaches. The full list is below.
Section One boys, first team
Graham Thomas, Penn Manor
Stephen Schousen, McCaskey
Aiden Hodge, Hempfield
Tyler Stevens, Manheim Township
Isaac Showers, Lebanon
Ryan Wolfe, Cedar Crest
Tommy Bildheiser, Cedar Crest
Evan Eshleman, Hempfield
Ben Blough, McCaskey
Luke Hinegardner, Cedar Crest
Section One boys, second team
Dale Winand, Hempfield
Joe Fahrney, Hempfield
Jake Perhonitch, Cedar Crest
Lou Lindsley, Penn Manor
Alex Miller, McCaskey
Ben McElroy, Cedar Crest
Section One girls, first team
Madeline Quinn, Elizabethtown
Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey
Ella Wolfe, Hempfield
Ava Shirk, Manheim Township
Ella Hartel, Warwick
Alyssa Fedorshak, Ephrata
Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest
Anna Martin, Warwick
Section One girls, second team
Gabrielle Thiry, McCaskey
Grace Rudder, Warwick
Milana Breuninger, McCaskey
Sarah Russo, Manheim Township
Madison Kimmel, Ephrata
Lilly Soulliard, Solanco
Jenny Weiss, Manheim Township
Jordan Dirisio, Elizabethtown
Section Two boys, first team
Jack Tshudy, Annville-Cleona
Brock Overlander, Donegal
Parker Stoner, Lampeter-Strasburg
Daniel Meyers, Lancaster Catholic
Adrian Elia, Lampeter-Strasburg
Hunter Gehman, Donegal
Luka Vranich, Lampeter-Strasburg
Lucas Thaler, Octorara
Section Two boys, second team
Nate Eberly, Lampeter-Strasburg
Zane Kauffman, Garden Spot
Mason Moore, Lancaster Catholic
Sam Rothstein, Donegal
Brady Knier, Manheim Central
Logan Fry, Donegal
Tyler Meyer, Northern Lebanon
Nathan Sanchez, Elco
Alex McFalls, Garden Spot
Section Two girls, first team
Braetan Peters, Annville-Cleona
Myra Naqvi, Donegal
Amanda Fry, Donegal
Julie Lindberg, Manheim Central
Cassandra Clemson, Annville-Cleona
Hadley Shoaf, Donegal
Isabel Zwally, Elco
Aubrey Magagna, Lampeter-Strasburg
Jessica Ferrara, Octorara
Section Two girls, second team
Ellie Bomberger, Lancaster Catholic
Alyssa Marlowe, Northern Lebanon
Savannah Semple, Manheim Central
Kendall Finicle, Donegal
Ella Sheaffer, Lancaster Catholic
Nina Milosevic, Elco
Cloe Martin, Garden Spot
Courageous Runner: Ephrata senior Alyssa Fedorshak
Section One girls Coach of the Year: Matt Bomberger, Warwick
Section Two girls Coach of the Year: Philip Koser, Donegal
Section One boys Coach of the Year: Curt Rogers, Hempfield
Section Two boys Coach of the Year: Mari Cunningham, Lampeter - Strasburg
Girls Runner of the Year: Alyssa Fedorshak, Ephrata
Boys Runner of the Year: Graham Thomas from Penn Manor