Below is a list of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer all-stars for the 2020 season. The selections were made by L-L coaches. A Player of the Year and Coach of the Year selections are also made for each section. Academic all-stars for each section are also included, as are all-state selections.
Section One:
Section One champion: Manheim Township
Section One JV champion: Hempfield, Manheim Township
Player of the Year: Shane Mundorf, Manheim Township
Coach of the Year: Kevin Baker, Manheim Township
Team sportsmanship award: Penn Manor, Cedar Crest
L-L Section One first team all-stars:
Moses Beers, Manheim Township
Shawn Larroza, Manheim Township
Shane Mundorf, Manheim Township
Nathan Heck, Conestoga Valley
Luke Snader, Conestoga Valley
Richard Valverde Gomez, Conestoga Valley
Luke Kramer, Hempfield
Gunnar Swanger, Hempfield
Alex Behmer, Penn Manor
Aidan Smith, Penn Manor
Jake Smith, Warwick
L-L Section One second-team all-stars:
Quinn McCarty, Manheim Township
Shea Miller Smith, Manheim Township
Ethan Vassilaros, Manheim Township
Dominic Brabant, Conestoga Valley
Sawyer Shertzer, Conestoga Valley
Nate Leisure, Hempfield
Nathaniel Stoltzfus, Hempfield
Charlie Kramer, Warwick
Gage Meckley, Warwick
Drew Schwartz, Warwick
Evan Krall, Cedar Crest
L-L Section One academic all-stars:
Jake Whittaker, Manheim Township
Kyle Thrush, Conestoga Valley
Ali Iskandarov, Hempfield
Seb Bookmiller, Penn Manor
Sam Lynch, Warwick
Gavin Troop, Warwick
Matt Smith, Cedar Crest
L-L Section Two:
L-L Section Two champion: McCaskey
L-L Section Two JV champion: Manheim Central
L-L Section Two Player of the Year: Sam Hershey, McCaskey
L-L Section Two Coach of the Year: Ken Herr, Garden Spot
Team sportsmanship award: Manheim Central
L-L Section Two first-team all-stars:
Sam Hershey, McCaskey
Kameron Yang, McCaskey
Luke Kelly, Lampeter-Strasburg
Gavin Shue, Lampeter-Strasburg
Thomas Andres, Garden Spot
Max Leininger, Garden Spot
Nathan Reed, Manheim Central
Tyler Snavely, Manheim Central
Caleb Gaston, Ephrata
Braeden Sorenson, Ephrata
David Fry, Elizabethtown
Daniel Tema, Elizabethtown
L-L Section Two second-team all-stars:
Albert Barrientos, McCaskey
Leo Dunia, McCaskey
Ibrahim Ntege, McCaskey
Landon Rice, Lampeter-Strasburg
Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg
George Rohrbaugh, Garden Spot
Luke Steiner, Garden Spot
Luke Redcay, Manheim Central
Sam Shefnie, Manheim Central
Simon Yoder, Ephrata
L-L Section Two academic all-stars:
Darius Frailey, McCaskey
Alex Blank, Lampeter-Strasburg
Joe Sharp, Garden Spot
Sam Shefnie, Manheim Central
Ngouala Moundhala, Ephrata
Luke Brumm, Elizabethtown
L-L Section Three:
L-L Section Three champion: Cocalico, Lancaster Mennonite
L-L Section Three JV champion: Lancaster Mennonite
L-L Section Three Player of the Year: Aaron Weitzel, Cocalico
L-L Section Three Coach of the Year: Derek Sipe, Cocalico
Team sportsmanship award: Lancaster Mennonite
L-L Section Three first team all-stars:
Darren Main, Cocalico
Caleb Sturtevant, Cocalico
Aaron Weitzel, Cocalico
Cameron Hoober, Lancaster Mennonite
Ethan Groff, Lancaster Mennonite
Benjamin Nolt, Lancaster Mennonite
Sean Haines, Donegal
Levi Sites, Donegal
Joseph Turbedsky, Donegal
Jayson Baggett, Octorara
Chandler Ehrhart, Elco
L-L Section Three second-team all-stars:
Matt Laudenslager, Cocalico
Weston Martin, Cocalico
Victor Mattilio, Lancaster Mennonite
Zachary Nell, Lancaster Mennonite
Matthew Sampsell, Lancaster Mennonite
Brody Bonham, Donegal
Silas Mumper, Donegal
Neville Neube, Donegal
JD Mickel, Octorara
Jaydon Grumbine, Elco
Rheece Shuey, Elco
Trent McDowall, Solanco
L-L Section Three academic all-stars
Alex Mellinger, Cocalico
Cameron Hoober, Lancaster Mennonite
Levi Sites, Donegal
Jayson Baggett, Octorara
Brandon Noll, Elco
Colin Moran, Solanco
L-L Section Four:
L-L Section Four champion: Lancaster Catholic
L-L Section Four JV champion: Pequea Valley
L-L Section Four Player of the Year: Ethan Paulukow, Lancaster Catholic
L-L Section Four Coach of the Year: Bryan Fossi, Lancaster Catholic
Team sportsmanship award: Northern Lebanon
L-L Section Four first-team all-stars:
Ethan Paulukow, Lancaster Catholic
Danny Biondolillo, Lancaster Catholic
Matt Oleskowitz, Lancaster Catholic
Josh Jarvis, Pequea Valley
Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley
Nehemiah Glick, Pequea Valley
Nicholas Malloy, Annville-Cleona
Macrae Plummer, Annville-Cleona
Trenton Sawich, Annville-Cleona
John Moore, Northern Lebanon
Octavio Madrigal Estrada, Lebanon
L-L Section Four second-team all-stars:
Jack Engle, Lancaster Catholic
Nate Hummer, Lancaster Catholic
Peyton Leitch, Pequea Valley
Dylan Ratjavong, Pequea Valley
Jahson Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona
Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona
Tyler Eby, Annville-Cleona
Sean Williams, Northern Lebanon
Luis Barrios, Lebanon
Braulio Reyes, Lebanon
Jorge Sandoval, Lebanon
L-L Section Four academic all-stars:
Joseph Stengel, Lancaster Catholic
Ryan Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley
Nicholas Malloy, Annville-Cleona
Jacob Martino, Northern Lebanon
Cody Zheng, Lebanon
All-state nominations:
1. Sam Hershey, McCaskey
2. Aaron Weitzel, Cocalico
3. Shane Mundorf, Manheim Township
4. Moses Beers, Manheim Township