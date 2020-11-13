Below is a list of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer all-stars for the 2020 season. The selections were made by L-L coaches. A Player of the Year and Coach of the Year selections are also made for each section. Academic all-stars for each section are also included, as are all-state selections.

Section One:

Section One champion: Manheim Township

Section One JV champion: Hempfield, Manheim Township

Player of the Year: Shane Mundorf, Manheim Township

Coach of the Year: Kevin Baker, Manheim Township

Team sportsmanship award: Penn Manor, Cedar Crest

L-L Section One first team all-stars:

Moses Beers, Manheim Township

Shawn Larroza, Manheim Township

Shane Mundorf, Manheim Township

Nathan Heck, Conestoga Valley

Luke Snader, Conestoga Valley

Richard Valverde Gomez, Conestoga Valley

Luke Kramer, Hempfield

Gunnar Swanger, Hempfield

Alex Behmer, Penn Manor

Aidan Smith, Penn Manor

Jake Smith, Warwick

L-L Section One second-team all-stars:

Quinn McCarty, Manheim Township

Shea Miller Smith, Manheim Township

Ethan Vassilaros, Manheim Township

Dominic Brabant, Conestoga Valley

Sawyer Shertzer, Conestoga Valley

Nate Leisure, Hempfield

Nathaniel Stoltzfus, Hempfield

Charlie Kramer, Warwick

Gage Meckley, Warwick

Drew Schwartz, Warwick

Evan Krall, Cedar Crest

L-L Section One academic all-stars:

Jake Whittaker, Manheim Township

Kyle Thrush, Conestoga Valley

Ali Iskandarov, Hempfield

Seb Bookmiller, Penn Manor

Sam Lynch, Warwick

Gavin Troop, Warwick

Matt Smith, Cedar Crest

L-L Section Two:

L-L Section Two champion: McCaskey

L-L Section Two JV champion: Manheim Central

L-L Section Two Player of the Year: Sam Hershey, McCaskey

L-L Section Two Coach of the Year: Ken Herr, Garden Spot

Team sportsmanship award: Manheim Central

L-L Section Two first-team all-stars:

Sam Hershey, McCaskey

Kameron Yang, McCaskey

Luke Kelly, Lampeter-Strasburg

Gavin Shue, Lampeter-Strasburg

Thomas Andres, Garden Spot

Max Leininger, Garden Spot

Nathan Reed, Manheim Central

Tyler Snavely, Manheim Central

Caleb Gaston, Ephrata

Braeden Sorenson, Ephrata

David Fry, Elizabethtown

Daniel Tema, Elizabethtown

L-L Section Two second-team all-stars:

Albert Barrientos, McCaskey

Leo Dunia, McCaskey

Ibrahim Ntege, McCaskey

Landon Rice, Lampeter-Strasburg

Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg

George Rohrbaugh, Garden Spot

Luke Steiner, Garden Spot

Luke Redcay, Manheim Central

Sam Shefnie, Manheim Central

Simon Yoder, Ephrata

L-L Section Two academic all-stars:

Darius Frailey, McCaskey

Alex Blank, Lampeter-Strasburg

Joe Sharp, Garden Spot

Sam Shefnie, Manheim Central

Ngouala Moundhala, Ephrata

Luke Brumm, Elizabethtown

L-L Section Three:

L-L Section Three champion: Cocalico, Lancaster Mennonite

L-L Section Three JV champion: Lancaster Mennonite

L-L Section Three Player of the Year: Aaron Weitzel, Cocalico

L-L Section Three Coach of the Year: Derek Sipe, Cocalico

Team sportsmanship award: Lancaster Mennonite

L-L Section Three first team all-stars:

Darren Main, Cocalico

Caleb Sturtevant, Cocalico

Aaron Weitzel, Cocalico

Cameron Hoober, Lancaster Mennonite

Ethan Groff, Lancaster Mennonite

Benjamin Nolt, Lancaster Mennonite

Sean Haines, Donegal

Levi Sites, Donegal

Joseph Turbedsky, Donegal

Jayson Baggett, Octorara

Chandler Ehrhart, Elco

L-L Section Three second-team all-stars:

Matt Laudenslager, Cocalico

Weston Martin, Cocalico

Victor Mattilio, Lancaster Mennonite

Zachary Nell, Lancaster Mennonite

Matthew Sampsell, Lancaster Mennonite

Brody Bonham, Donegal

Silas Mumper, Donegal

Neville Neube, Donegal

JD Mickel, Octorara

Jaydon Grumbine, Elco

Rheece Shuey, Elco

Trent McDowall, Solanco

L-L Section Three academic all-stars

Alex Mellinger, Cocalico

Cameron Hoober, Lancaster Mennonite

Levi Sites, Donegal

Jayson Baggett, Octorara

Brandon Noll, Elco

Colin Moran, Solanco

L-L Section Four:

L-L Section Four champion: Lancaster Catholic

L-L Section Four JV champion: Pequea Valley

L-L Section Four Player of the Year: Ethan Paulukow, Lancaster Catholic

L-L Section Four Coach of the Year: Bryan Fossi, Lancaster Catholic

Team sportsmanship award: Northern Lebanon

L-L Section Four first-team all-stars:

Ethan Paulukow, Lancaster Catholic

Danny Biondolillo, Lancaster Catholic

Matt Oleskowitz, Lancaster Catholic

Josh Jarvis, Pequea Valley

Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley

Nehemiah Glick, Pequea Valley

Nicholas Malloy, Annville-Cleona

Macrae Plummer, Annville-Cleona

Trenton Sawich, Annville-Cleona

John Moore, Northern Lebanon

Octavio Madrigal Estrada, Lebanon

L-L Section Four second-team all-stars:

Jack Engle, Lancaster Catholic

Nate Hummer, Lancaster Catholic

Peyton Leitch, Pequea Valley

Dylan Ratjavong, Pequea Valley

Jahson Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona

Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie, Annville-Cleona

Tyler Eby, Annville-Cleona

Sean Williams, Northern Lebanon

Luis Barrios, Lebanon

Braulio Reyes, Lebanon

Jorge Sandoval, Lebanon

L-L Section Four academic all-stars:

Joseph Stengel, Lancaster Catholic

Ryan Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley

Nicholas Malloy, Annville-Cleona

Jacob Martino, Northern Lebanon

Cody Zheng, Lebanon

All-state nominations:

1. Sam Hershey, McCaskey

2. Aaron Weitzel, Cocalico

3. Shane Mundorf, Manheim Township

4. Moses Beers, Manheim Township