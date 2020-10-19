Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 5 games …
RUSHING
Colton Miller, Warwick — 18 carries for 234 yards, 5 TD vs. Solanco
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 24 carries for 213 yards, 2 TD vs. Pequea Valley
Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 16 carries for 134 yards, 4 TD vs. Hempfield
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 16 carries for 108 yards, 0 TD vs. Elizabethtown
Braden Bohannon, Elco — 14 carries for 107 yards, 3 TD vs. Northern Lebanon
Haydyn Wrigley, Octorara — 13 carries for 101 yards, 0 TD vs. Pequea Valley
Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 21 carries for 100 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick
Booper Johnson, Conestoga Valley — 13 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central
Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 8 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest
Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 carries for 89 yards, 1 TD vs. Garden Spot
Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 12 carries for 88 yards, 2 TD vs. Hempfield
Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 3 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central
Alex Long, Annville-Cleona — 15 carries for 81 yards, 0 TD vs. Columbia
Justin Elliott, Columbia — 14 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD vs. Annville-Cleona
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 6 carries for 72 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest
Robert Castagna, Solanco — 14 carries for 69 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick
Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 16 carries for 67 yards, 1 TD vs. Octorara
Carson Nash, Cocalico — 12 carries for 65 yards, 1 TD vs. Elizabethtown
Zach Turpen, Solanco — 19 carries for 65 yards, 0 TD vs. Warwick
Gavin Glass, Cocalico — 1 carry for 60 yards, 1 TD vs. Elizabethtown
Miracle Wratto, Ephrata — 14 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD vs. Sun Valley
Richard Greer, Ephrata — 14 carries for 59 yards, 1 TD vs. Sun Valley
Larry Marley, Manheim Central — 9 carries for 58 yards, 1 TD vs. Conestoga Valley
Mason Lenart, Wilson — 5 carries for 55 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest
Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 12 carries for 52 yards, 0 TD vs. Juniata
Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 carries for 52 yards, 0 TD vs. Garden Spot
Cole Thomas, Elco — 5 carries for 50 yards, 2 TD vs. Northern Lebanon
PASSING
Robert Footman, Columbia — 14 of 22 for 323 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT vs. Annville-Cleona
Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 9 of 12 for 257 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Hempfield
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 11 of 24 for 248 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Juniata
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 17 of 25 for 237 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT vs. Conestoga Valley
Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 8 of 10 for 234 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT vs. Manheim Central
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 10 of 11 for 196 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT vs. Pequea Valley
Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 9 of 15 for 185 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT vs. Garden Spot
Joey McCracken, Warwick — 5 of 12 for 132 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Solanco
Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 6 of 12 for 113 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT vs. Cedar Crest
Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley — 11 of 22 for 100 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT vs. Octorara
RECEPTIONS
Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 6 catches for 207 yards, 2 TD vs. Manheim Central
Wes Borden, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 73 yards, 1 TD vs. Conestoga Valley
Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest — 5 catches for 37 yards, 0 TD vs. Wilson
Michael Poole, Columbia — 5 catches for 124 yards, 1 TD vs. Annville-Cleona
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 73 yards, 1 TD vs. Conestoga Valley
Nahjeir Aikens, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 67 yards, 1 TD vs. Juniata
Brady Harbach, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 74 yards, 0 TD vs. Conestoga Valley
Caleb Rising, Octorara — 4 catches for 57 yards, 1 TD vs. Pequea Valley
Carter Rohrer, Pequea Valley — 4 catches for 50 yards, 0 TD vs. Octorara
Darnell Tucker, Columbia — 4 catches for 73 yards, 2 TD vs. Annville-Cleona
Jaxon Weyforth, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 89 yards, 0 TD vs. Juniata
Keegin Zink, Columbia — 4 catches for 121 yards, 1 TD vs. Annville-Cleona
