Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 5 games …

RUSHING

Colton Miller, Warwick — 18 carries for 234 yards, 5 TD vs. Solanco

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 24 carries for 213 yards, 2 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 16 carries for 134 yards, 4 TD vs. Hempfield

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 16 carries for 108 yards, 0 TD vs. Elizabethtown

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 14 carries for 107 yards, 3 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Haydyn Wrigley, Octorara — 13 carries for 101 yards, 0 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 21 carries for 100 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

Booper Johnson, Conestoga Valley — 13 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 8 carries for 90 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 carries for 89 yards, 1 TD vs. Garden Spot

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 12 carries for 88 yards, 2 TD vs. Hempfield

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 3 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central

Alex Long, Annville-Cleona — 15 carries for 81 yards, 0 TD vs. Columbia

Justin Elliott, Columbia — 14 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 6 carries for 72 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Robert Castagna, Solanco — 14 carries for 69 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 16 carries for 67 yards, 1 TD vs. Octorara

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 12 carries for 65 yards, 1 TD vs. Elizabethtown

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 19 carries for 65 yards, 0 TD vs. Warwick

Gavin Glass, Cocalico — 1 carry for 60 yards, 1 TD vs. Elizabethtown

Miracle Wratto, Ephrata — 14 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD vs. Sun Valley

Richard Greer, Ephrata — 14 carries for 59 yards, 1 TD vs. Sun Valley

Larry Marley, Manheim Central — 9 carries for 58 yards, 1 TD vs. Conestoga Valley

Mason Lenart, Wilson — 5 carries for 55 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 12 carries for 52 yards, 0 TD vs. Juniata

Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 carries for 52 yards, 0 TD vs. Garden Spot

Cole Thomas, Elco — 5 carries for 50 yards, 2 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

PASSING

Robert Footman, Columbia — 14 of 22 for 323 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT vs. Annville-Cleona

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 9 of 12 for 257 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Hempfield

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 11 of 24 for 248 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Juniata

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 17 of 25 for 237 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT vs. Conestoga Valley

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 8 of 10 for 234 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT vs. Manheim Central

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 10 of 11 for 196 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT vs. Pequea Valley

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 9 of 15 for 185 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT vs. Garden Spot

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 5 of 12 for 132 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Solanco

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 6 of 12 for 113 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT vs. Cedar Crest

Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley — 11 of 22 for 100 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT vs. Octorara

RECEPTIONS

Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 6 catches for 207 yards, 2 TD vs. Manheim Central

Wes Borden, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 73 yards, 1 TD vs. Conestoga Valley

Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest — 5 catches for 37 yards, 0 TD vs. Wilson

Michael Poole, Columbia — 5 catches for 124 yards, 1 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 73 yards, 1 TD vs. Conestoga Valley

Nahjeir Aikens, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 67 yards, 1 TD vs. Juniata

Brady Harbach, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 74 yards, 0 TD vs. Conestoga Valley

Caleb Rising, Octorara — 4 catches for 57 yards, 1 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Carter Rohrer, Pequea Valley — 4 catches for 50 yards, 0 TD vs. Octorara

Darnell Tucker, Columbia — 4 catches for 73 yards, 2 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

Jaxon Weyforth, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 89 yards, 0 TD vs. Juniata

Keegin Zink, Columbia — 4 catches for 121 yards, 1 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

