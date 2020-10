Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 6 games …

RUSHING

Booper Johnson, Conestoga Valley — 17 carries for 205 yards, 3 TD vs. Solanco

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 15 carries for 198 yards, 1 TD vs. Hempfield

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 12 carries for 174 yards, 2 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 23 carries for 133 yards, 0 TD vs. Donegal

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 21 carries for 131 yards, 1 TD vs. Lancaster Catholic

Luke Williams, Elco — 17 carries for 121 yards, 1 TD vs. Columbia

Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley — 20 carries for 119 yards, 1 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 16 carries for 118 yards, 1 TD vs. Northern Lebanon

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 14 carries for 117 yards, 2 TD vs. Penn Manor

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 11 carries for 115 yards, 1 TD vs. Octorara

Garrett Blake, Donegal — 14 carries for 112 yards, 2 TD vs. Lebanon

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 10 carries for 96 yards, 2 TD vs. Columbia

Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor — 20 carries for 91 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Jake Williams, Elco — 5 carries for 91 yards, 0 TD vs. Columbia

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 24 carries for 85 yards, 0 TD vs. Conestoga Valley

Mason Lenart, Wilson — 15 carries for 79 yards, 0 TD vs. Hempfield

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 11 carries for 74 yards, 1 TD vs. Wilson

Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg — 13 carries for 73 yards, 0 TD vs. Ephrata

Craig Neal, Cocalico — 5 carries for 71 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 3 carries for 71 yards, 1 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

Mason Ober, Donegal — 16 carries for 69 yards, 1 TD vs. Lebanon

Colton Miller, Warwick — 14 carries for 60 yards, 2 TD vs. Cocalico

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 15 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD vs. Warwick

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 15 carries for 56 yards, 0 TD vs. Donegal

Matt Torres, Manheim Township — 11 carries for 56 yards, 1 TD vs. McCaskey

Paul Murray, Octorara — 5 carries for 55 yards, 0 TD vs. Annville-Cleona

Riley Drager, Elizabethtown — 14 carries for 54 yards, 1 TD vs. Manheim Central

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 11 carries for 54 yards, 1 TD vs. Ephrata

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 6 carries for 50 yards, 2 TD vs. McCaskey

PASSING

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 11 of 16 for 354 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT vs. Elizabethtown

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 12 of 15 for 326 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT vs. Cocalico

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 16 of 24 for 313 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Penn Manor

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 18 of 24 for 259 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT vs. McCaskey

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 17 of 35 for 242 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT vs. Garden Spot

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 21 of 30 for 170 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT vs. Cedar Crest

Robert Footman, Columbia — 11 of 19 for 169 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT vs. Elco

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 4 of 12 for 161 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT vs. Manheim Township

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6 of 14 for 123 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT vs. Ephrata

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 7 of 9 for 114 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT vs. Solanco

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 6 of 16 for 111 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT vs. Manheim Central

Nate Shirk, Northern Lebanon — 12 of 24 for 109 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT vs. Pequea Valley

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 10 of 19 for 106 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT vs. Wilson

RECEPTIONS

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 9 catches for 146 yards, 1 TD vs. Garden Spot

Hunter Hoffman, Penn Manor — 8 catches for 62 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest

David Almodovar, Hempfield — 6 catches for 74 yards, 0 TD vs. Wilson

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 6 catches for 139 yards, 1 TD vs. Cocalico

Darnell Tucker, Columbia — 6 catches for 101 yards, 2 TD vs. Elco

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 65 yard, 2 TD vs. McCaskey

Nate Groff, Cedar Crest — 5 catches for 91 yards, 1 TD vs. Penn Manor

Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor — 5 catches for 45 yards, 1 TD vs. Cedar Crest

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 211 yards, 4 TD vs. Elizabethtown

Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 82 yards, 1 TD vs. McCaskey

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 47 yards, 0 TD vs. Pequea Valley

Thatcher Miller, Warwick — 4 catches for 150 yards, 3 TD vs. Cocalico

