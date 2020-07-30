They are the big uglies. The trench guys. The beef in the middle. The line of scrimmage patrollers. And protectors of the quarterback.

They are offensive linemen, and the Lancaster-Lebanon League will boast 26 returning O-line all-stars this season — that’s a bunch — when heat acclimatization practices get fired up on Aug. 10.

One of those O-line giants you’ve probably heard of: Warwick rising senior Nolan Rucci is one of the top blue-chip recruits in the country, and he whittled his college wish list down to a final nine earlier this summer.

No word just yet as to when Rucci will make his final decision; at last check, he was hoping to make his five official on-campus visits this summer, but everything is up in the air at the moment because of you-know-what. So for now, pretty much every major college coach from sea to shining sea must sit patiently and wait for Rucci to make his call.

Rucci’s 2019 campaign was one for the record books: After helping Warwick win 10 games and reach the D3 Class 5A semifinals, he was named to practically every all-star list out there …

He was the Section 1 Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year, as well as a first-team section all-star selection. He was a PA Sports Writers’ all-state pick, a PA Football News all-state pick and an EasternPAFootball all-star pick. He was a USA Today All-USA selection. And Rucci was named the Manheim Touchdown Club Offensive Lineman of the Year. We’re probably missing something in there, but you get the picture … Warwick’s hulking O-tackle is one of the best in the business in the entire country. Hence his scholarship-offer list, which is jaw-dropping.

Rucci will be one of seven returning first-team L-L League all-stars due back across the O-line this fall. Here’s the complete list of returning all-star O-linemen due back this season …

Ben Bearinger, rising senior OT, Cocalico — Section 2 first-team all-star.

Tyler Nelson, rising senior OT, Ephrata — Section 3 second-team all-star.

Aiden Power, rising senior C, Hempfield — Section 1 first-team all-star; EasternPaFootball all-star.

Aiden Ross, rising senior OG, Octorara — Section 3 second-team all-star.

Nolan Rucci, rising senior OT, Warwick — Section 1 first-team all-star.

Ethan Schriver, rising junior C, Annville-Cleona — Section 3 first-team all-star.

Zac Shelley, rising senior OT, Lampeter-Strasburg — Section 2 first-team all-star; EasternPaFootball all-star.

Peyton Suydam, rising senior OG, Penn Manor — Section 1 first-team all-star; EasternPaFootball all-star.

Ben Wargo, rising senior OG, Elco — Section 3 first-team all-star.

Logan Tice, rising senior C, Elco — Section 3 second-team all-star.

Will Alexander, rising senior OT, Hempfield — Section 1 honorable mention all-star.

Ryan Brubaker, rising senior OT, Cocalico — Section 2 honorable mention all-star.

Zach DaBella, rising senior OG, Ephrata — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Jaden Dietzler, rising senior OG, Lebanon — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Camren Eberhart, rising senior C, Lebanon — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Jake Frampton, rising junior OG, Solanco — Section 2 honorable mention all-star.

Aiden Gladfelter, rising senior C, Columbia — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Joel Grillo, rising senior OG, Donegal — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Seth Harnish, rising senior C, Solanco — Section 2 honorable mention all-star.

Owen Kling, rising senior OT, Donegal — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Ethan Lane, rising senior OG, McCaskey — Section 1 honorable mention all-star.

Billy McNitt, rising senior OT, Elizabethtown — Section 2 honorable mention all-star.

Zach Sornoza, rising senior OT, Conestoga Valley — Section 2 honorable mention all-star.

Ashton Spahr, rising senior C, Lampeter-Strasburg — Section 2 honorable mention all-star.

Connor Sprout, rising senior OG, Solanco — Section 2 honorable mention all-star.

Jared Stauffer, rising junior C, Cocalico — Section 2 honorable mention all-star.

So who has the most returning firepower up front? Cocalico has three all-star linemen due back (Stauffer, Brubaker, Bearinger), and Solanco has three all-star linemen due back (Sprout, Harnish, Frampton).

