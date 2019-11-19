Winter practices began this week for high school student-athletes. With that said, the basketball season tips off Dec. 6, followed the next week by the start of Lancaster-Lebanon League play, which is quickly followed by holiday tournaments the weekend after Christmas Day before we get into the heart of the league schedule in January.

Thus, it's a good time to get you prepped for the upcoming hardwood campaign. I'll try to sprinkle in some nuggets in the coming weeks in the lead-up to publishing the team-by-team preview capsules the week of Dec. 2. Below are notes are some top returning players, including those approaching career milestones.

Of last year’s top-20 L-L boys scorers, just six are back this season: Pequea Valley junior guard Devon Colyer (18.8 points per game, 37 3-pointers last season), McCaskey senior guard Elijah Terry (averaged 19.9 ppg and drilled 51 treys for Lancaster Mennonite last season), Annville-Cleona senior Andrew Long (15.7 ppg, 38 3-pointers), Warwick junior guard Joey McCracken (12.8 ppg, 39 3-pointers), Elco junior guard Braden Bohannon (12.4 ppg, 40 3-pointers) and Octorara junior forward Naji Hamilton (12.5 ppg).

Of returning L-L starters, just three posted games of 30 or more points in a single game last season: Terry (did it four times, career-high 34), McCracken (career-high 30) and Columbia senior forward Matt McCleary (career-high 32).

Also, keep an eye on Cedar Crest’s 6-7 senior forwards Ileri Ayo-Faleye (9.5 ppg) and Jason Eberhart (9.4 ppg), Manheim Township senior guard/forward Zach Oldac (10.8 ppg, 29 3-pointers), McCaskey senior forward Makai Ortiz-Gray (9.6 ppg), the E-town trio of senior guard/forward Elijah Eberly (9.7 ppg), senior point guard Ryan Parise (9.3 ppg, 26 3-pointers) and junior guard/forward Luke Pierson (7.2 ppg, 29 3-pointers), Garden Spot senior forward Andrew Zentner (10.7 ppg, 16 3-pointers), L-S senior point guard Seth Beers (12.4 ppg, 59 3-pointers), Lancaster Catholic senior guard/forward David Kamwanga (11.1 ppg, 18 3-pointers), Octorara senior guard Keith Lambert (11.1 ppg, 31 3-pointers), and LCD junior Lance Lennon (9.9 ppg) and sophomore John Stewart (1.8 ppg).

Terry tallied 804 career points the last three seasons with Lancaster Mennonite. He’s finishing off his prep career with McCaskey this season and is a good bet to surpass the 1K mark.