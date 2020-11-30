Just one Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball team is still slated to begin its season Dec. 11. Several others were originally scheduled to compete in season-openers that day as well, both those games have instead been canceled or postponed, either stemming from complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, or the league’s recent measure to limit basketball teams to a maximum 17 regular season games. On a related note, the actual league slate of games has been pushed back to January.

As a result, athletic directors and coaches are busy reworking schedules for the upcoming winter sports season, with some L-L boys teams hoping to begin play the week of Dec. 14, others the week of Dec. 23, and others in the first week of January.

More news will be coming on that in the near future. For now, here’s a quick look at some of the top returning L-L boys basketball scorers heading into the 2020-21 campaign. Further information will be forthcoming in the ensuing days, including the top returning 3-point shooters, coaching notables, things to watch and more.

30-pointers: Of the 14 L-L boys hoopsters who posted 30 or more points in a game last season, seven are back: Lancaster Mennonite senior Cole Fisher, Columbia senior Michael Poole, Jr., Hempfield senior Ryan Hilton, Pequea Valley senior Devon Colyer, Lebanon junior Marquis Ferreira, Lancaster Country Day junior Grant Landis and Elco senior Braden Bohannon. Of that bunch, Fisher was the only to have multiple 30-point games, including a career-best 36 points in a loss at Columbia on Feb. 4.

Approaching milestones: Bohannon (1,088 career points) is already one of just six players in Elco program history to have scored 1,000 career points. He has some work to do if he hopes to surpass the program’s all-time mark of 1,558 career points, set by Colton Lawrence in 2016.

Four other L-L hoopsters have a good shot at cracking the 1,000-point plateau: Colyer (960), Octorara senior Naji Hamilton (868), Warwick senior Joey McCracken (764) and Poole (709). Also keep an eye on Fisher (572), Columbia junior Kerry Glover (547), Elizabethtown senior Lukas Pierson (515), Lancaster Catholic junior Devin Atkinson (474) and Warwick senior Kai Cipalla (348).

Top returning scorers: Here the top-20 returning point-scorers: Lancaster Mennonite’s Fisher (20.7 points per game), Elco’s Bohannon (19.5), Pequea Valley’s Colyer (17.5), Warwick’s McCracken (14.9), Lancaster Country Day’s Landis (14.3), Columbia’s Poole (14.2), Octorara’s Hamilton (14.2), Lancaster Country Day senior Lance Lennon (14), Cocalico senior Carter Nuneville (13.7), Lebanon’s Ferreira (13.6), Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Camden Hurst (12.9), Columbia’s Glover (12.7), Warwick’s Cipalla (12.7), Manheim Central sophomore Trey Grube (12.3), Hempfield’s Hilton (11.8), Lancaster Catholic’s Atkinson (11.7), E-town’s Pierson (11.3), Northern Lebanon junior Peyton Wolfe (10.9), Lebanon senior Isaiah Rodriguez (10.9) and Conestoga Valley junior Austin Wertz (10.8).

