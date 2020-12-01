Last season, Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams combined to score 33,226 points. Nearly a third of that amount came from beyond the arc, as 3-pointers accounted for 9,729 of those points.

In other words, the 3-pointer is really important. And it played a part in some key moments last season. For instance, of the 10 buzzer-beaters involving L-L teams a year ago, four of those came on 3-balls.

Warwick, the third-leading L-L team in made 3-pointers and the L-L tournament runner-up in 2019-20, had arguably some of the biggest moments from deep range, most notably when Chase Krall came off the bench to drill seven treys to propel the Warriors’ in an L-L semifinal win over Lancaster Catholic.

Elco (201) and Lampeter-Strasburg (180) were Nos. 1 and 2 in the league in 3-pointers made. It’s no coincidence, then, that they featured the league’s top-two 3-point shooters in Pioneers’ guard Seth Beers (20 points per game, 71 3-pointers) and Raiders’ guard Braden Bohannon (19.5 ppg, 72 3-pointers).

Beers has since graduated, now beginning a career at the next level with Lancaster Bible College. Meanwhile, Bohannon is back for his senior campaign, headlining an array of top returning sharpshooters.

Of the 36 L-L boys hoopsters who made 30 or more 3-pointers last season, twenty-one of them are back for the 2020-21 campaign.

Here’s the list of those top-21 returning sharp-shooters heading into the upcoming season:

Elco's Bohannon (19.5 ppg, 72 3-pointers), Manheim Central sophomore Trey Grube (12.3 ppg, 58 3-pointers), Northern Lebanon junior Peyton Wolfe (10.9 ppg, 55 3-pointers) and senior Owen Treadway (8.2 ppg, 42 3-pointers), Lancaster Mennonite senior Cole Fisher (20.7 ppg, 49 3-pointers), Lancaster Country Day junior Grant Landis (14.3 ppg, 49 3-pointers), Pequea Valley senior Devon Colyer (17.5 ppg, 44 3-pointers) and junior Nevin Stoltzfus (9.7 ppg, 42 3-pointers), Manheim Township senior Zach Hartz (9.7 ppg, 44 3-pointers), Solanco seniors Colesen Sheaffer (7.9 ppg, 36 3-pointers) and Ryan Smith (7.3 ppg, 44 3-pointers), Conestoga Valley senior Luke Rumbaugh (8.2 ppg, 43 3-pointers), Cocalico senior Carter Nuneville (13.7 ppg, 41 3-pointers), Columbia seniors Michael Poole, Jr. (14.2 ppg, 38 3-pointers) and Brady Smith (6 ppg, 31 3-pointers), Lancaster Catholic senior Ross Conway (6.7 ppg, 38 3-pointers), Cocalico junior Trey Rios (6.5 ppg, 37 3-pointers), Lebanon junior Marquis Ferreira (13.6 ppg, 32 3-pointers), Hempfield senior Ryan Hilton (11.8 ppg, 32 3-pointers), Elizabethtown senior Lukas Pierson (11.3 ppg, 31 3-pointers) and Warwick senior Joey McCracken (14.9 ppg, 30 3-pointers).

More stories to read: