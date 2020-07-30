There will be plenty of top returning talent on the defensive side of the ball this fall, when the 2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season gets rolling — with or without fans in the stands.

Nine first-team league all-stars and 45 total league all-stars from the 2019 season are due back for fall camps, which get started with heat acclimatization practices on Aug. 10.

The two most decorated returning defensive players in the L-L League are a pair of ball-hawker safeties: Warwick rising senior Caleb Schmitz and Elco rising senior Braden Bohannon are established, vet secondary performers, and they both earned plenty of all-star hardware after last season.

Schmitz made a verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati earlier this summer.

Schmitz and Bohannon will have plenty of company in the defensive ranks, with a plethora of tackling machines due back around the league this fall. Here’s the list of returning defensive all-stars — listed alphabetically — plus some nuggets about their 2019 campaigns …

Kalani Adams, rising senior DE, Northern Lebanon — Section 3 second-team all-star.

Luke Angstadt, rising junior LB, Cocalico — Section 2 honorable mention all-star … 63 tackles, 2 stops for losses, 1 sack. More about Angstadt and his brother here ...

Devin Atkinson, rising senior DE, Lancaster Catholic — Section 3 first-team all-star; PA Football News all-state; EasternPaFootball all-star. Chatted with Atkinson earlier this summer about Catholic's program ...

Garrett Blake, rising senior DE, Donegal — Section 3 second-team all-star … 63 tackles, 8 stops for losses, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup.

Braden Bohannon, rising senior DB, Elco — Section 3 first-team all-star; Section 3 Defensive back of the Year; PA Football Writers all-state; EasternPaFootball all-star … 55 tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 1 rumble recovery.

Isaiah Caine, rising junior DT, Lancaster Catholic — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Ethan Capitano, rising senior DE, Wilson — Section 1 second-team all-star … 22 tackles, 7 stops for losses, 1 fumble recovery.

Zak Clayman, rising senior DT, Cedar Crest — Section 1 honorable mention all-star.

Jeff Colacin, rising senior DT, Wilson — Section 1 first-team all-star … 26 tackles, 5 stops for losses, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble.

Javon Collazo, rising junior DB, Columbia — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Brady Cole, rising senior LB, Lampeter-Strasburg — Section 2 second-team all-star … 63 tackles, 5 stops for losses, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass breakup.

Troy Corson, rising senior DB, Wilson — Section 1 first-team all-star; EasternPaFootball all-star … 40 tackles, 7 pass breakups, 1 interception.

Tony Cruz, rising junior LB, Lancaster Catholic — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Justin Dagen, rising junior DT, Solanco — Section 2 honorable mention all-star … 24 tackles.

Zach Fisher, rising senior DB, Conestoga Valley — Section 2 second-team all-star.

Seth Harnish, rising senior LB, Solanco — Section 2 second-team all-star … 83 tackles, 2 stops for losses, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery.

Jett Kelly, rising senior DT, Elizabethtown — Section 2 second-team all-star ... 63 tackles, 14.5 stops for losses, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble.

Owen Kling, rising senior DT, Donegal — Section 3 first-team all-star … 66 tackles, 11 stops for losses, 7.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble.

Jesse Martin, rising senior DB, Garden Spot — Section 2 second-team all-star … 38 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery.

Mason McClair, rising junior DB, Lancaster Catholic — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Owen Morrongiello, rising senior LB, Ephrata — Section 3 honorable mention all-star … 71 tackles, 8.5 stops for losses, 3.5 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 2 forced fumbles.

Jared Musser, rising senior LB, Penn Manor — Section 1 second-team all-star.

Mason Ober, rising senior DB, Donegal — Section 3 honorable mention all-star … 50 tackles, 1 stop for a loss, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery.

Parker Owens, rising senior DT, Lampeter-Strasburg — Section 2 second-team all-star … 76 tackles, 20 stops for losses, 6 sacks, 1 interception, 5 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 3 forced fumbles.

Owen Pappas, rising senior DB, Manheim Central — Section 2 honorable mention all-star … 91 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries.

Aiden Power, rising senior DT, Hempfield — Section 1 second-team all-star.

Johnny Revolorio-Morales, rising junior LB, Solanco — Section 2 honorable mention all-star … 49 tackles, 1 stop for a loss, 2 pass breakups.

Nevin Roman, rising senior DB, Lancaster Catholic — Section 3 second-team all-star.

Aidan Ross, rising senior DE, Octorara — Section 3 honorable mention all-star … 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble.

Nolan Rucci, rising senior DE, Warwick — Section 1 first-team all-star … 30 tackles, 3 stops for losses.

Alex Rufe, rising senior DB, Lebanon — Section 3 first-team all-star.

Caleb Schmitz, rising senior DB, Warwick — Section 1 first-team all-star; PA Football Writers all-state; PA Football News all-state; EasternPaFootball all-star … 49 tackles, 9 stops for losses, 1 sack, 4 interceptions.

Skyler Sattizahn, rising senior LB, Lebanon — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

Devon Shorter, rising senior LB, Hempfield — Section 1 second-team all-star.

Dylan Stiver, rising senior LB, Cedar Crest — Section 1 honorable mention all-star.

Austin Stoltzfus, rising senior DB, Lampeter-Strasburg — Section 2 honorable mention all-star … 48 tackles, 2 stops for losses, 1 interception, 8 pass breakups.

Cole Thomas, rising junior LB, Elco — Section 3 honorable mention all-star … 38 tackles, 1 pass breakup.

Mike Trainor, rising junior DB, Octorara — Section 3 honorable mention all-star … 39 tackles, 1 stop for a loss, 1 fumble recovery.

Bobby Walters, rising senior LB, Elizabethtown — Section 2 honorable mention all-star … 80 tackles, 6.5 stops for losses, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 3 blocked field goals.

Ben Wargo, rising senior DT, Elco — Section 3 second-team all-star … 27 tackles, 1 sack.

Ben Weaver, rising senior DE, Penn Manor — Section 1 second-team all-star.

Andre Weidman, rising sophomore LB, Ephrata — Section 3 first-team all-star … 80 tackles, 15 stops for losses, 4.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble.

Luke Williams, rising junior LB, Elco — Section 3 honorable mention all-star … 98 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup.

Damien Wolf, rising junior DE, Cocalico — Section 2 second-team all-star … 36 tackles, 3 stops for losses, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery.

Keegan Zink, rising senior LB, Columbia — Section 3 honorable mention all-star.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage