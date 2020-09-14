The Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country season will kick off next week, with the league-opening date of races slated for Sept. 22. There are plenty of returning faces on both boys and girls sides.

Of the top-30 finishers in last year’s L-L girls championship meet, twenty-five of them are back this fall, including defending league champ and Cedar Crest senior Gwyneth Young, who recently verbally committed to the University of Pennsylvania.

On the boys side, nineteen of last year’s top-30 boys finishers are also returning.

LNP|LancasterOnline will be publishing the team-by-team preview capsules next week, leading into the league openers.

For now, here’s a look at the top-25 individual returning girls runners in the L-L, based off of the finishes in last year’s league meet. The boys list will be posted Tuesday night. And some L-L cross country feature stories are in the works…

Cedar Crest senior Gwyneth Young (University of Pennsylvania commit, 2019 L-L meet champion, placed second at District 3-3A meet, placed seventh at PIAA 3A meet)

(University of Pennsylvania commit, 2019 L-L meet champion, placed second at District 3-3A meet, placed seventh at PIAA 3A meet) McCaskey senior Arielle Breuninger (placed third at L-L meet, placed 14th at District 3-3A meet, placed 32nd at PIAA 3A meet)

(placed third at L-L meet, placed 14th at District 3-3A meet, placed 32nd at PIAA 3A meet) Warwick senior Anna Martin (placed fourth at L-L meet, placed 10th at District 3-3A meet, placed 16th at PIAA 3A meet)

(placed fourth at L-L meet, placed 10th at District 3-3A meet, placed 16th at PIAA 3A meet) Elizabethtown senior Madeline Quinn (High Point University commit, placed fifth at L-L meet, placed 19th at District 3-3A meet, placed 85th at PIAA 3A meet)

(High Point University commit, placed fifth at L-L meet, placed 19th at District 3-3A meet, placed 85th at PIAA 3A meet) Elizabethtown junior Sierra Kapcsos (placed sixth at L-L meet, placed 49th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed sixth at L-L meet, placed 49th at District 3-3A meet) Hempfield senior Lily Williams (placed 10th at L-L meet, placed 68th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 10th at L-L meet, placed 68th at District 3-3A meet) McCaskey sophomore Milana Breuninger (placed 11th at L-L meet, placed 45th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 11th at L-L meet, placed 45th at District 3-3A meet) Ephrata senior Alyssa Fedorshak (placed 13th at L-L meet)

(placed 13th at L-L meet) Manheim Township senior Chloe Kline (placed 14th at L-L meet, placed 69th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 14th at L-L meet, placed 69th at District 3-3A meet) Donegal junior Hadley Shoaf (placed 15th at L-L meet, placed 13th at District 3-2A meet, placed 22nd at PIAA 2A meet)

(placed 15th at L-L meet, placed 13th at District 3-2A meet, placed 22nd at PIAA 2A meet) Cedar Crest sophomore Jilian Tobias (placed 16th at L-L meet, placed 60th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 16th at L-L meet, placed 60th at District 3-3A meet) Donegal junior Myra Naqvi (placed 17th at L-L meet, placed 20th at District 3-2A meet, placed 41st PIAA 2A meet)

(placed 17th at L-L meet, placed 20th at District 3-2A meet, placed 41st PIAA 2A meet) Hempfield junior Paige Harrington (placed 18th at L-L meet, placed 87th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 18th at L-L meet, placed 87th at District 3-3A meet) Ephrata junior Lexi Roe (placed 19th at L-L meet, placed 77th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 19th at L-L meet, placed 77th at District 3-3A meet) Hempfield junior Delaney Minder (placed 20th at L-L meet, placed 128th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 20th at L-L meet, placed 128th at District 3-3A meet) Hempfield senior Gabriella Hollinger (placed 21st at L-L meet, placed 83rd at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 21st at L-L meet, placed 83rd at District 3-3A meet) Hempfield senior Isabel Smith (placed 22nd at L-L meet, placed 104th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 22nd at L-L meet, placed 104th at District 3-3A meet) Octorara senior Rebecca Cassidy (placed 23rd at L-L meet, placed 37th at District 3-2A meet)

(placed 23rd at L-L meet, placed 37th at District 3-2A meet) Manheim Central junior Olivia Sunderland (placed 24th at L-L meet, placed 74th at District 3-2A meet)

(placed 24th at L-L meet, placed 74th at District 3-2A meet) Manheim Township junior Sarah Russo (placed 25th at L-L meet, placed 107th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 25th at L-L meet, placed 107th at District 3-3A meet) Conestoga Valley junior Kylynn Frankford (placed 26th at L-L meet)

(placed 26th at L-L meet) Manheim Township junior Avery Ebersole (placed 27th at L-L meet, placed 97th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 27th at L-L meet, placed 97th at District 3-3A meet) Cedar Crest junior Elizabeth Vila (placed 28th at L-L meet, placed 94th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 28th at L-L meet, placed 94th at District 3-3A meet) Donegal senior Rachel Fernald (placed 29th at L-L meet, placed 28th at District 3-2A meet, placed 61st at PIAA 2A meet)

(placed 29th at L-L meet, placed 28th at District 3-2A meet, placed 61st at PIAA 2A meet) Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore Aubrey Magagna (placed 30th at L-L meet, placed 110th at District 3-2A meet)

