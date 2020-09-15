The Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country season will kick off next week, with the league-opening date of races slated for Sept. 22. There are plenty of returning faces on both boys and girls sides.

Of the top-30 finishers in last year’s L-L girls championship meet, twenty-five of them are back this fall. Nineteen of last year’s top-30 boys finishers are also returning.

LNP|LancasterOnline will be publishing the team-by-team preview capsules next week, leading into the league-openers. Some L-L cross country feature stories are also in the works.

A look at the top returning girls runners is here. Below is the list of the top-25 returning boys runners, based off of the finishes in last year’s league meet…

Cedar Crest senior Tommy Bildheiser (placed second at L-L meet, placed 18th at District 3-3A meet, placed 31st at PIAA 3A meet)

(placed second at L-L meet, placed 18th at District 3-3A meet, placed 31st at PIAA 3A meet) Penn Manor senior Graham Thomas (placed third at L-L meet, placed second at District 3-3A meet, placed 16th at PIAA 3A meet)

(placed third at L-L meet, placed second at District 3-3A meet, placed 16th at PIAA 3A meet) Hempfield senior Evan Eshleman (placed fourth at L-L meet, placed 10th at District 3-3A meet, placed 67th at PIAA 3A meet)

(placed fourth at L-L meet, placed 10th at District 3-3A meet, placed 67th at PIAA 3A meet) McCaskey senior Stephen Schousen (placed 12th at District 3-3A meet, placed 60th at PIAA 3A meet)

(placed 12th at District 3-3A meet, placed 60th at PIAA 3A meet) Cedar Crest junior Luke Hinegardner (placed seventh at L-L meet, placed 14th at District 3-3A meet, placed 44th at PIAA 3A meet)

(placed seventh at L-L meet, placed 14th at District 3-3A meet, placed 44th at PIAA 3A meet) Cedar Crest junior Ryan Wolfe (placed 10th at L-L meet, placed 17th at District 3-3A meet, placed 70th at PIAA 3A meet)

(placed 10th at L-L meet, placed 17th at District 3-3A meet, placed 70th at PIAA 3A meet) McCaskey senior Alex Miller (placed 11th at L-L meet, placed 61st at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 11th at L-L meet, placed 61st at District 3-3A meet) Manheim Township junior Tyler Stevens (placed 12th at L-L meet, placed 47th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 12th at L-L meet, placed 47th at District 3-3A meet) McCaskey junior Lachlan McLane (placed 13th at L-L meet, placed 26th at District 3-3A meet, placed 80th at PIAA 3A meet)

(placed 13th at L-L meet, placed 26th at District 3-3A meet, placed 80th at PIAA 3A meet) Hempfield sophomore Aidan Hodge (placed 14th at L-L meet, placed 34th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 14th at L-L meet, placed 34th at District 3-3A meet) Hempfield senior David Jackson (placed 16th at L-L meet)

(placed 16th at L-L meet) Hempfield junior Dale Winand (placed 17th at L-L meet, placed 89th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 17th at L-L meet, placed 89th at District 3-3A meet) Conestoga Valley junior Emmanuel Gitonga (placed 18th at L-L meet, placed 66th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 18th at L-L meet, placed 66th at District 3-3A meet) Cedar Crest junior Ben McElroy (placed 19th at L-L meet, placed 74th at District 3-3A meet, placed 110th at PIAA 3A meet)

(placed 19th at L-L meet, placed 74th at District 3-3A meet, placed 110th at PIAA 3A meet) Penn Manor senior Lou Lindsley (placed 21st at L-L meet, placed 68th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 21st at L-L meet, placed 68th at District 3-3A meet) Solanco sophomore Anthony Solis (placed 22nd at L-L meet, placed 56th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 22nd at L-L meet, placed 56th at District 3-3A meet) Manheim Township junior Braydon Brunsch (placed 23rd at L-L meet)

(placed 23rd at L-L meet) Hempfield sophomore Joseph Fahrney (placed 25 at L-L meet, placed 167th at District 3-3A meet)

(placed 25 at L-L meet, placed 167th at District 3-3A meet) Lebanon senior Isaac Showers (senior, placed 26th at L-L meet, placed 42nd at District 3-3A meet)

(senior, placed 26th at L-L meet, placed 42nd at District 3-3A meet) Annville-Cleona senior Jack Tshudy (placed 27th at L-L meet, placed 14th at District 3-2A meet, placed 61st at PIAA 2A meet)

(placed 27th at L-L meet, placed 14th at District 3-2A meet, placed 61st at PIAA 2A meet) Cedar Crest junior Alexander Nazeeri (placed 31st at L-L meet)

(placed 31st at L-L meet) Donegal senior Brock Overlander (placed 33rd at L-L meet, placed 12th at District 3-2A meet, placed 65th at PIAA 2A meet)

(placed 33rd at L-L meet, placed 12th at District 3-2A meet, placed 65th at PIAA 2A meet) Lebanon junior Caleb Hershey (junior, placed 37th at L-L meet, placed 119th at District 3-3A meet)

(junior, placed 37th at L-L meet, placed 119th at District 3-3A meet) McCaskey sophomore Benjamin Blough (placed 38th at L-L meet)

(placed 38th at L-L meet) Lancaster Catholic senior Daniel Myers (placed 41st at L-L meet, placed 24th at District 3-2A meet, placed 176th at PIAA 2A meet)

