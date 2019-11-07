L-L League boys soccer all-stars
The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer all-stars were selected by the league's coaches and honored at a banquet Sunday night at the Eden Resort in Lancaster.

Honorees included members of the Manheim Township team that captured the L-L League title and a McCaskey program that saw its most success since 1994.

Following is a list of first-team, second-team and academic all-stars, as well as players and coaches of the year.

SECTION ONE

Player of the Year: Liam Wright, Manheim Township

A center-back for the Section One and league-champion Blue Streaks, Wright also pitched in for the section's top offense with 10 goals and two assists.

Coach of the Year: Kevin Baker, Manheim Township

Baker skippered Manheim Township to its second straight Section One title and the program's first league crown since 2009. The Blue Streaks also won their first district playoff game since 2014, defeating Northeastern 2-1 in the Class 4A first round.

First Team All-Stars

Moses Beers, Jr., Manheim Township

Colton Pierson, Sr., Manheim Township

Trey George, Sr., Warwick

Jake Smith, So., Warwick

Colson Hunt, Sr., Hempfield

Eddie Pohl, Sr., Hempfield

Alex Behmer, Jr., Penn Manor

Ryan Dang, Sr., Penn Manor

Dominic Brabant, Jr., Conestoga Valley

Richard Valverde-Gmez, Jr., Conestoga Valley

Miles Engler, Sr., Cedar Crest

Second Team All-Stars

Shane Mundorf, Jr., Manheim Township

Broden Price, Sr., Warwick

Drew Schwartz, So., Warwick

Hughie Pohl, Sr., Hempfield

Kyle Ament, Sr., Penn Manor

Luke Snader, So., Conestoga Valley

Andrew Wahba, Jr., Conestoga Valley

Jonas Funk, Sr., Cedar Crest

Mark Billman, Sr., Cedar Crest

Academic All-Stars

Matthew Russinko, Sr., Manheim Township

Ryan Keenan, Sr., Warwick

Alex Drager, Sr., Hempfield

Jackson Hostetter, Sr., Penn Manor

Ethan Bredeman, Sr., Conestoga Valley

Zachary Herzog, Sr., Cedar Crest

SECTION TWO

Player of the Year: Sam Hershey, McCaskey

Leading the Red Tornado with 23 goals and 11 assists, Hershey helped the Red Tornado rack up 18 wins and capture the program's first section title since 1994.

Coach of the Year: Adam Wood, McCaskey

Wood oversaw the Red Tornado's turnaround season. After picking up six wins in 2017 and five wins in 2018, McCaskey won the league's Section Two title, advanced to the L-L League championship game and clinched a berth in the district playoffs for the first time since 2009.

First Team All-Stars

Peter Chol, Sr., McCaskey

Sam Hershey, Jr., McCaskey

Alex Baker, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg

Darin Landis, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg

Adam Evans, Sr., Elizabethtown

Daniel Tema, Jr., Elizabethtown

Quintin Rohrer, Sr., Manheim Central

Tyler Snavely, Jr., Manheim Central

Caleb Gaston, So., Ephrata

Angel Gonzalez-Garcia, So., Ephrata

Thomas Andrew, Jr., Garden Spot

Second Team All-Stars

Chri Eh Gay, Fr., McCaskey

Brett Kreider, Sr., Manheim Central

Luis Mendoza, Sr., McCaskey

Kameron Yang, Jr., McCaskey

Seth Beers, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg

Jared Rice, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg

David Fry, Jr., Elizabethtown

Ben Oyler, Sr., Elizabethtown

Nathan Reed, Jr., Manheim Central

Braeden Sorensen, So., Ephrata

Jordan Martin, Jr., Garden Spot

Academic All-Stars

William Fenimore, Sr., McCaskey

Nic Slagado, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg

Jake Sevcik, Sr., Elizabethtown

Seth Haldeman, Sr., Manheim Central

Julio Pioquinto, Sr., Ephrata

Logan Martin, Sr., Garden Spot

SECTION THREE

Player of the Year: Aaron Weitzel, Cocalico

Weitzel helped the Eagles repeat as Section Three champions, tallying 11 goals and five assists, including a goal in the Eagles' win over West Perry in the first round of the District Three playoffs.

Coach of the Year: Derek Sipe, Cocalico

Sipe, last year's Section Three coach of the year, helped his program maintain its momentum after winning its first section and league titles last year. Cocalico repeated as Section Three champions and won a district playoff game for the second year in a row.

First Team All-Stars

Darren Main, Jr., Cocalico

Caleb Sturtevant, So., Cocalico

Aaron Weitzel, Jr., Cocalico

Mesa Dula, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite

Cameron Hoober, Jr., Lancaster Mennonite

Noah Swartzentruber, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite

Ryan Dearborn, Sr., Donegal

Philip Herzog, Sr., Donegal

Keith Lambert, Sr., Octorara

Nate Sellers, Sr., Octorara

Sean Salisbury, Sr., Solanco

Second Team All-Stars

Ruvim Bozhko, Sr., Cocalico

Moses Madison, Sr., Cocalico

Ethan Groff, So., Lancaster Mennonite

Nathan Longenecker, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite

Patrick Summers, Sr., Donegal

Jayson Baggett, Jr., Octorara,

Tommy Prusak, Sr., Octorara

Shawn Grewal, So., Elco

Ryan Miller, Sr., Elco

Rheece Shuey, So., Elco

Caden Kilgore, Sr., Solanco

Academic All-Stars

Noah Bennetch, Sr., Cocalico

Dominic France, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite

Ryan Jensen, Sr., Octorara

Peyton Frederick, Sr., Donegal

Keegan Donmoyer, Sr., Elco

Marvin Revloria-Morales, Sr., Solanco

SECTION FOUR

Player of the Year: TJ Hershey, Pequea Valley

Hershey capped his career with 17 goals for the L-L League's top offense. He also helped the Braves repeat as Section Four champions.

Coach of the Year: Peter Bennett, Pequea Valley

Beyond coaching Pequea Valley to its second consecutive section title, Bennett's coaching helped the Braves limit opponents to 14 goals -- the fewest in the league -- and earn a district playoff berth and a first-round bye.

First Team All-Stars

Josh Bailey, Sr., Pequea Valley

Kyle Diller, Sr., Pequea Valley

TJ Hershey, Sr., Pequea Valley

Bennett Nordhoff, Sr., Pequea Valley

Danny Biondolillo, Jr., Lancaster Catholic

Michael Dougherty, Sr., Lancaster Catholic

Ethan Paulukow, So., Lancaster Catholic

Jake Horvat, Sr., Lancaster Country Day

Ryan Nguyen, Sr., Lancaster Country Day

Macrae Plummer, Jr., Annville-Cleona

Nicholas Malloy, Jr., Annville-Cleona

Seth Fischer, Sr., Northern Lebanon

Second Team All-Stars

Josh Gingerich, Sr., Pequea Valley

Brandon Ratjavong, Sr., Pequea Valley

Peter Bilson, Sr., Lancaster Catholic

Gavin Morales, Sr., Lancaster Catholic

Mike Korenkiewicz, Jr., Lancaster Country Day

Trenton Sawich, So., Annville-Cleona

Ashton Moyer, Sr., Annville-Cleona

Anthony Dipalo, Jr., Northern Lebanon

John Moore, Jr., Northern Lebanon

Chris Estrada-Vazquez, So., Lebanon

Octavio Madrigal-Estrada, So., Lebanon

Albert O'Rawe, Sr., Lebanon Catholic

Academic All-Stars

Seth Karg, Sr., Pequea Valley

Matthew Keebler, Sr., Lancaster Catholic

Wesley Gilbert, Sr., Lancaster Country Day

Syryth Mitchell, Sr., Annville-Cleona

Seth Fischer, Sr., Northern Lebanon

Albert O'Rawe, Sr., Lebanon Catholic

ALL-STATE NOMINEES

Sam Hershey, McCaskey

Liam Wright, Manheim Township

Aaron Weitzel, Cocalico

Peter Chol, McCaskey