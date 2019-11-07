The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer all-stars were selected by the league's coaches and honored at a banquet Sunday night at the Eden Resort in Lancaster.
Honorees included members of the Manheim Township team that captured the L-L League title and a McCaskey program that saw its most success since 1994.
Following is a list of first-team, second-team and academic all-stars, as well as players and coaches of the year.
SECTION ONE
Player of the Year: Liam Wright, Manheim Township
A center-back for the Section One and league-champion Blue Streaks, Wright also pitched in for the section's top offense with 10 goals and two assists.
Coach of the Year: Kevin Baker, Manheim Township
Baker skippered Manheim Township to its second straight Section One title and the program's first league crown since 2009. The Blue Streaks also won their first district playoff game since 2014, defeating Northeastern 2-1 in the Class 4A first round.
First Team All-Stars
Moses Beers, Jr., Manheim Township
Colton Pierson, Sr., Manheim Township
Trey George, Sr., Warwick
Jake Smith, So., Warwick
Colson Hunt, Sr., Hempfield
Eddie Pohl, Sr., Hempfield
Alex Behmer, Jr., Penn Manor
Ryan Dang, Sr., Penn Manor
Dominic Brabant, Jr., Conestoga Valley
Richard Valverde-Gmez, Jr., Conestoga Valley
Miles Engler, Sr., Cedar Crest
Second Team All-Stars
Shane Mundorf, Jr., Manheim Township
Broden Price, Sr., Warwick
Drew Schwartz, So., Warwick
Hughie Pohl, Sr., Hempfield
Kyle Ament, Sr., Penn Manor
Luke Snader, So., Conestoga Valley
Andrew Wahba, Jr., Conestoga Valley
Jonas Funk, Sr., Cedar Crest
Mark Billman, Sr., Cedar Crest
Academic All-Stars
Matthew Russinko, Sr., Manheim Township
Ryan Keenan, Sr., Warwick
Alex Drager, Sr., Hempfield
Jackson Hostetter, Sr., Penn Manor
Ethan Bredeman, Sr., Conestoga Valley
Zachary Herzog, Sr., Cedar Crest
SECTION TWO
Player of the Year: Sam Hershey, McCaskey
Leading the Red Tornado with 23 goals and 11 assists, Hershey helped the Red Tornado rack up 18 wins and capture the program's first section title since 1994.
Coach of the Year: Adam Wood, McCaskey
Wood oversaw the Red Tornado's turnaround season. After picking up six wins in 2017 and five wins in 2018, McCaskey won the league's Section Two title, advanced to the L-L League championship game and clinched a berth in the district playoffs for the first time since 2009.
First Team All-Stars
Peter Chol, Sr., McCaskey
Sam Hershey, Jr., McCaskey
Alex Baker, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg
Darin Landis, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg
Adam Evans, Sr., Elizabethtown
Daniel Tema, Jr., Elizabethtown
Quintin Rohrer, Sr., Manheim Central
Tyler Snavely, Jr., Manheim Central
Caleb Gaston, So., Ephrata
Angel Gonzalez-Garcia, So., Ephrata
Thomas Andrew, Jr., Garden Spot
Second Team All-Stars
Chri Eh Gay, Fr., McCaskey
Brett Kreider, Sr., Manheim Central
Luis Mendoza, Sr., McCaskey
Kameron Yang, Jr., McCaskey
Seth Beers, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg
Jared Rice, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg
David Fry, Jr., Elizabethtown
Ben Oyler, Sr., Elizabethtown
Nathan Reed, Jr., Manheim Central
Braeden Sorensen, So., Ephrata
Jordan Martin, Jr., Garden Spot
Academic All-Stars
William Fenimore, Sr., McCaskey
Nic Slagado, Sr., Lampeter-Strasburg
Jake Sevcik, Sr., Elizabethtown
Seth Haldeman, Sr., Manheim Central
Julio Pioquinto, Sr., Ephrata
Logan Martin, Sr., Garden Spot
SECTION THREE
Player of the Year: Aaron Weitzel, Cocalico
Weitzel helped the Eagles repeat as Section Three champions, tallying 11 goals and five assists, including a goal in the Eagles' win over West Perry in the first round of the District Three playoffs.
Coach of the Year: Derek Sipe, Cocalico
Sipe, last year's Section Three coach of the year, helped his program maintain its momentum after winning its first section and league titles last year. Cocalico repeated as Section Three champions and won a district playoff game for the second year in a row.
First Team All-Stars
Darren Main, Jr., Cocalico
Caleb Sturtevant, So., Cocalico
Aaron Weitzel, Jr., Cocalico
Mesa Dula, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite
Cameron Hoober, Jr., Lancaster Mennonite
Noah Swartzentruber, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite
Ryan Dearborn, Sr., Donegal
Philip Herzog, Sr., Donegal
Keith Lambert, Sr., Octorara
Nate Sellers, Sr., Octorara
Sean Salisbury, Sr., Solanco
Second Team All-Stars
Ruvim Bozhko, Sr., Cocalico
Moses Madison, Sr., Cocalico
Ethan Groff, So., Lancaster Mennonite
Nathan Longenecker, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite
Patrick Summers, Sr., Donegal
Jayson Baggett, Jr., Octorara,
Tommy Prusak, Sr., Octorara
Shawn Grewal, So., Elco
Ryan Miller, Sr., Elco
Rheece Shuey, So., Elco
Caden Kilgore, Sr., Solanco
Academic All-Stars
Noah Bennetch, Sr., Cocalico
Dominic France, Sr., Lancaster Mennonite
Ryan Jensen, Sr., Octorara
Peyton Frederick, Sr., Donegal
Keegan Donmoyer, Sr., Elco
Marvin Revloria-Morales, Sr., Solanco
SECTION FOUR
Player of the Year: TJ Hershey, Pequea Valley
Hershey capped his career with 17 goals for the L-L League's top offense. He also helped the Braves repeat as Section Four champions.
Coach of the Year: Peter Bennett, Pequea Valley
Beyond coaching Pequea Valley to its second consecutive section title, Bennett's coaching helped the Braves limit opponents to 14 goals -- the fewest in the league -- and earn a district playoff berth and a first-round bye.
First Team All-Stars
Josh Bailey, Sr., Pequea Valley
Kyle Diller, Sr., Pequea Valley
TJ Hershey, Sr., Pequea Valley
Bennett Nordhoff, Sr., Pequea Valley
Danny Biondolillo, Jr., Lancaster Catholic
Michael Dougherty, Sr., Lancaster Catholic
Ethan Paulukow, So., Lancaster Catholic
Jake Horvat, Sr., Lancaster Country Day
Ryan Nguyen, Sr., Lancaster Country Day
Macrae Plummer, Jr., Annville-Cleona
Nicholas Malloy, Jr., Annville-Cleona
Seth Fischer, Sr., Northern Lebanon
Second Team All-Stars
Josh Gingerich, Sr., Pequea Valley
Brandon Ratjavong, Sr., Pequea Valley
Peter Bilson, Sr., Lancaster Catholic
Gavin Morales, Sr., Lancaster Catholic
Mike Korenkiewicz, Jr., Lancaster Country Day
Trenton Sawich, So., Annville-Cleona
Ashton Moyer, Sr., Annville-Cleona
Anthony Dipalo, Jr., Northern Lebanon
John Moore, Jr., Northern Lebanon
Chris Estrada-Vazquez, So., Lebanon
Octavio Madrigal-Estrada, So., Lebanon
Albert O'Rawe, Sr., Lebanon Catholic
Academic All-Stars
Seth Karg, Sr., Pequea Valley
Matthew Keebler, Sr., Lancaster Catholic
Wesley Gilbert, Sr., Lancaster Country Day
Syryth Mitchell, Sr., Annville-Cleona
Seth Fischer, Sr., Northern Lebanon
Albert O'Rawe, Sr., Lebanon Catholic
ALL-STATE NOMINEES
Sam Hershey, McCaskey
Liam Wright, Manheim Township
Aaron Weitzel, Cocalico
Peter Chol, McCaskey