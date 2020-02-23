LL Track and Field Championships-Day 2
Cocalico's Brock Gingrich, wins the boys shot put during day two action from the Lancaster-Lebanon League Track and Field Championships at Hempfield High School Saturday May 11, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Accepted entries for the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association's indoor track and field state championships were posted Sunday. The list included 20 individuals and five relay teams from the Lancaster-Lebanon League

The state meet is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, at Penn State University.

For the full performance list, click here.

BOYS

Individuals

Jewleus Benner, McCaskey — high jump

Brock Gingrich, Cocalico — shot put

Nate Good, Warwick — pole vault

Tanner Haines, Warwick — 60-meter dash

Sam Knowles, Ephrata — long jump

Dylan Lambrecht, Northern Lebanon — shot put

Dejon Manning, McCaskey — 60-meter dash; 200-meter dash

Gurby Marcellus, Warwick — 60-meter dash

Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey — 60-meter dash

Ryan Scicchitano, Cedar Crest — 800-meter run

Tyler Shue, Ephrata — 800-meter run

Relay Teams

4x200 — McCaskey

4x800 — Cedar Crest

GIRLS

Individuals

Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey — 1-mile run

Juliette Delmotte, Warwick — triple jump

Sydney Horn, Manheim Township — pole vault

Katie Locker, Elizabethtown — 800-meter run, 1-mile run

Cahsia Page, Hempfield — 60-meter dash

Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick — 60-meter dash; 200-meter dash

Meghan Quinn, Warwick — 60-meter dash; 200-meter dash

Katie Urbine, Solanco — 60-meter dash

Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest — 3,000-meter run

Relay Teams

4x200 — McCaskey, Warwick

4x400 — McCaskey