Accepted entries for the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association's indoor track and field state championships were posted Sunday. The list included 20 individuals and five relay teams from the Lancaster-Lebanon League
The state meet is scheduled for Sunday, March 1, at Penn State University.
For the full performance list, click here.
BOYS
Individuals
Jewleus Benner, McCaskey — high jump
Brock Gingrich, Cocalico — shot put
Nate Good, Warwick — pole vault
Tanner Haines, Warwick — 60-meter dash
Sam Knowles, Ephrata — long jump
Dylan Lambrecht, Northern Lebanon — shot put
Dejon Manning, McCaskey — 60-meter dash; 200-meter dash
Gurby Marcellus, Warwick — 60-meter dash
Da'Avionce Rodriguez, McCaskey — 60-meter dash
Ryan Scicchitano, Cedar Crest — 800-meter run
Tyler Shue, Ephrata — 800-meter run
Relay Teams
4x200 — McCaskey
4x800 — Cedar Crest
GIRLS
Individuals
Arielle Breuninger, McCaskey — 1-mile run
Juliette Delmotte, Warwick — triple jump
Sydney Horn, Manheim Township — pole vault
Katie Locker, Elizabethtown — 800-meter run, 1-mile run
Cahsia Page, Hempfield — 60-meter dash
Lily Palacio-Lewis, Warwick — 60-meter dash; 200-meter dash
Meghan Quinn, Warwick — 60-meter dash; 200-meter dash
Katie Urbine, Solanco — 60-meter dash
Gwyneth Young, Cedar Crest — 3,000-meter run
Relay Teams
4x200 — McCaskey, Warwick
4x400 — McCaskey