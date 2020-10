Here are the top individual statistical leaders in L-L League football through the Week 6 games ...

RUSHING

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 110 carries for 802 yards, 7.3 avg., 15 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 96 carries for 685 yards, 7.1 avg., 10 TD

Colton Miller, Warwick — 92 carries for 656 yards, 7.1 avg., 20 TD

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 69 carries for 592 yards, 8.6 avg., 7 TD

Tony Lazar, Pequea Valley — 80 carries for 573 yards, 7.2 avg., 5 TD

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 87 carries for 553 yards, 6.4 avg., 9 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 46 carries for 512 yards, 11.1 avg., 5 TD

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 45 carries for 503 yards, 11.2 avg., 5 TD

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 72 carries for 498 yards, 6.9 avg., 9 TD

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 120 carries for 478 yards, 4.0 avg., 9 TD

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 104 carries for 460 yards, 4.4 avg., 6 TD

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 68 carries for 430 yards, 6.3 avg., 6 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 60 carries for 406 yards, 6.8 avg., 6 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 33 carries for 406 yards, 12.2 avg., 6 TD

Booper Johnson, Conestoga Valley — 70 carries for 401 yards, 5.7 avg., 4 TD

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 80 carries for 400 yards, 5.0 avg., 9 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 63 carries for 399 yards, 6.3 avg., 4 TD

John Dykie, Garden Spot — 88 carries for 363 yards, 4.1 avg., 5 TD

Isaiah Stoltzfus, Penn Manor — 90 carries for 357 yards, 4.0 avg., 2 TD

Drew Harris, Lampeter-Strasburg — 64 carries for 347 yards, 5.4 avg., 4 TD

Garrett Blake, Donegal — 59 carries for 343 yards, 5.8 avg., 5 TD

Haydyn Wrigley, Octorara — 52 carries for 330 yards, 6.4 avg., 1 TD

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 64 carries for 329 yards, 5.1 avg., 2 TD

Luke Williams, Elco — 46 carries for 325 yards, 7.1 avg., 3 TD

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 35 carries for 301 yards, 8.6 avg., 5 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

PASSER EFFICIENCY RATING

(Minimum 30 pass attempts)

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 82 of 121 for 1,137 yards, 13 TD, 0 INT - 134 rating

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 55 of 83 for 976 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT - 133 rating

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 45 of 79 for 736 yards, 13 TD, 2 INT - 117 rating

Robert Footman, Columbia — 76 of 131 for 1,290 yards, 14 TD, 6 INT - 108 rating

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 77 of 141 for 1,266 yards, 16 TD, 6 INT - 105 rating

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 44 of 81 for 820 yard, 9 TD, 6 INT - 96 rating

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 63 of 118 for 907 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT - 94 rating

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 14 of 37 for 351 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT - 89 rating

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 57 of 103 for 733 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT - 84 rating

Joey Gunzenhauser, Ephrata — 22 of 49 for 345 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT - 79 rating

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 71 of 124 for 733 yards, 5 TD, 5 INT - 71 rating

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 33 of 71 for 412 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT - 70 rating

Jack Reed, Warwick — 21 of 38 for 320 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT - 70 rating

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 39 of 83 for 642 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT - 65 rating

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 33 of 67 for 508 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT - 65 rating

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 12 of 35 for 180 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT - 62 rating

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 89 of 177 for 1,126 yards, 6 TD, 9 INT - 61 rating

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 44 of 95 for 428 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT - 61 rating

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 19 of 45 for 221 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT - 54 rating

Nate Fisher, Pequea Valley — 39 of 82 for 503 yards, 5 TD, 7 INT - 52 rating

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 15 of 32 for 125 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT - 52 rating

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 10 of 33 for 258 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT - 51 rating

Miracle Wratto, Ephrata — 18 of 39 for 214 yards, 2 TD, 6 INT - 41 rating

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 31 of 64 for 370 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT - 40 rating

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 15 of 51 for 311 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT - 39 rating

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 16 of 33 for 162 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT - 33 rating

Nate Shirk, Northern Lebanon — 34 of 76 for 276 yards, 1 TD, 7 INT - 21 rating

Trent Weaver, Donegal — 20 of 51 for 189 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT - 18 rating

RECEPTIONS

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 32 catches for 546 yards, 17.1 avg., 4 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 26 catches for 513 yards, 19.7 avg., 9 TD

Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest — 30 catches for 308 yards, 10.3 avg., 1 TD

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 24 catches for 569 yards, 23.7 avg., 6 TD

Jadin Jimenez, Hempfield — 22 catches for 238 yards, 10.8 avg., 0 TD

Michael Poole, Columbia — 21 catches for 372 yards, 17.7 avg., 3 TD

Keegin Zink, Columbia — 21 catches for 475 yards, 22.6 avg., 4 TD

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 20 catches for 425 yards, 21.3 avg., 4 TD

Hunter Hoffman, Penn Manor — 19 catches for 150 yards,7.9 avg., 1 TD

Isaac Hostetter, Penn Manor — 19 catches for 367 yards, 19.3 avg., 3 TD

Thatcher Miller, Warwick — 19 catches for 356 yards, 18.7 avg., 3 TD

Caleb Rising, Octorara — 19 catches for 303 yards, 16.0 avg., 3 TD

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 18 catches for 223 yards, 12.4 avg., 4 TD

Owen Pappas, Manheim Central — 18 catches for 281 yards, 15.6 avg., 1 TD

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Darnell Tucker, Columbia — 18 catches for 265 yards, 14.7 avg., 6 TD

David Almodovar, Hempfield — 17 catches for 378 yards, 22.2 avg., 2 TD

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 17 catches for 320 yards, 18.8 avg., 4 TD

Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 17 catches for 148 yards, 8.7 avg., 0 TD

Nahjeir Aikens, Lancaster Catholic — 16 catches for 231 yards, 14.4 avg., 2 TD

Taj London, Ephrata — 15 catches for 217 yards, 13.6 avg., 2 TD

Eddie McDevitt, Manheim Township — 15 catches for 175 yards, 11.7 avg., 2 TD

Wes Borden, Manheim Central — 14 catches for 293 yards, 20.9 avg., 5 TD

Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 14 catches for 307 yards, 21.9 avg., 3 TD

Michael Johnson, Lebanon — 14 catches for 149 yards, 10.6 avg., 1 TD

TOUCHDOWNS

Colton Miller, Warwick — 20 TD runs

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 15 TD runs

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 10 TD runs

Cade Clancy, Manheim Township — 9 TD runs

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 9 TD runs

Carson Nash, Cocalico — 9 TD runs

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 9 TD catches

Mason St. Clair, Solanco — 9 TD runs

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 7 TD runs

Matt Brown, Lebanon — 6 TD runs

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 6 TD runs

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 6 TD runs

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6 TD runs

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 6 TD runs

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 6 TD catches

Darnell Tucker, Columbia — 6 TD catches

FIELD GOALS

50 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 6

48 yards — Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2

46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 2

44 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

43 yards — Reese Shuey, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 4

42 yards — Sam Hershey, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 2

39 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

39 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, Week 5

39 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5

39 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 6

39 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 6

38 yards — Trent McDowell, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 3

37 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

37 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

35 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

35 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

35 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6

34 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

33 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

33 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 3

33 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Juniata, Week 5

32 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 3

32 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 4

30 yards — Alex Mellinger, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5

30 yards — Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Ephrata, Week 6

30 yards — Connor Aitken, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

29 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Manheim Township, Week 2

29 yards — Daniel Mueller, Lancaster Catholic vs. Juniata, Week 5

29 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6

28 yards — Ryan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cedar Crest, Week 1

27 yards — Logan Shull, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 2

27 yards — Tanner Haines, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

27 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

27 yards — Nate Heck, Conestoga Valley vs. Manheim Central, Week 5

25 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 1

25 yards — Ryan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Sun Valley, Week 5

23 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 4

20 yards — Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 2

20 yards — Jack Wagner, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5

19 yards — Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 6

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 FOOTBALL POWER RATINGS

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage