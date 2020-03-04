Columbia vs Lancaster Mennonite-District 3 3A Boys Qtr
Lancaster Mennonite's Graham Brubaker (31) and Hector Maldanado (2) gather a rebound against Columbia during first half action of a District 3 boys 3A quarterfinal basketball game at Columbia High School Monday Feb. 17, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Below are the first- and second-team boys basketball all-star selections for each of the Lancaster-Lebanon’s League five sections from the 2019-20 season.

The selections were determined based on voting by the L-L head coaches in each of those sections. A Most Outstanding Player and Coach of the Year nominations from each section were also gathered.

The * signifies a unanimous selection.

SECTION ONE

FIRST TEAM

Ileri Ayo-Faleye, senior, Cedar Crest (13.8 ppg)*

Elijah Terry, senior, McCaskey (18.3 ppg, 41 3’s)*

Zach Oldac, senior, Manheim Township (13.6 ppg)*

Makai Ortiz-Gray, senior, McCaskey  (14.6 ppg, 25 3’s)

Ethan Hine, senior, Penn Manor (15.9 ppg, 51 3’s)

SECOND TEAM

Jason Eberhart, senior, Cedar Crest (10.4 ppg)

Ryan Hilton, junior, Hempfield (11.8 ppg, 32 3’s)

Mickey Stokes, senior, Manheim Township (11.2 ppg, 20 3’s)

Konnor Axe, senior, Hempfield (9.4 ppg, 50 3’s)

Trey Shutter, senior, Cedar Crest (10.5 ppg, 38 3’s)

HONORABLE MENTION

Zach Hartz, junior, Manheim Township (9.7 ppg, 44 3’s)

Cole Miller, senior, Cedar Crest (5.8 ppg)

Grant Allwein, senior, Cedar Crest (6.4 ppg)

Isaiah Thomas, senior, McCaskey (10.0 ppg)

Samir Gordon, junior, McCaskey (8.7 ppg)

Section One Most Outstanding Player: Elijah Terry, McCaskey

Section One Coach of the Year: Tommy Smith, Cedar Crest

SECTION TWO

FIRST TEAM

Joey McCracken, junior, Warwick (14.9 ppg, 30 3’s)*

Elijah Eberly, senior, Elizabethtown (19.0 ppg)*

Kai Cipalla, junior, Warwick (12.7 ppg, 23 3’s)*

Marquis Ferreira, sophomore, Lebanon (13.6 ppg, 32 3’s)*

Ryan Parise, senior, Elizabethtown (14.4 ppg, 21 3’s)

SECOND TEAM

Raylin Pena, senior, Lebanon (10.9 ppg, 54 3’s)

Lukas Pierson, junior, Elizabethtown (11.6 ppg, 28 3’s)

Bradley Stoltzfus, senior, Conestoga Valley (13.8 ppg)

Tate Landis, sophomore, Warwick (7.3 ppg, 28 3’s)

Isaiah Rodriguez, junior, Lebanon (10.9 ppg)

HONORABLE MENTION

Conor Adams, senior, Warwick (9.8 ppg, 21 3’s)

Luke Collins, sophomore, Lebanon (6.9 ppg, 25 3’s)

Will Stone, senior, Conestoga Valley (11.2 ppg)

Austin Wertz, sophomore, Conestoga Valley (10.9 ppg, 24 3’s)

Lyle Kopp, Ephrata (9.2 ppg)

Section Two Most Outstanding Player: Joey McCracken, Warwick

Section Two Coach of the Year: Chris Christensen, Warwick

SECTION THREE

FIRST TEAM

Seth Beers, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg (20.0 ppg, 71 3’s)*

Andrew Zentner, senior, Garden Spot (14.9 ppg, 23 3’s)*

Carter Nuneville, junior, Cocalico (13.7 ppg, 41 3’s)*

Cam Eberly, junior, Manheim Central* (9.7 ppg)

Trey Grube, freshman, Manheim Central (12.3 ppg, 58 3’s)

SECOND TEAM

Darin Landis, Lampeter-Strasburg (9.1 ppg, 47 3’s)

Trey Griffin, senior, Cocalico (9.5 ppg)

Zed Baker, junior, Solanco (8.9 ppg)

Judd Novak, sophomore, Manheim Central (7.0 ppg)

Caleb Smoker, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg (6.8 ppg, 26 3’s)

HONORABLE MENTION

Austin Stoltzfus, Lampeter-Strasburg (6.9 ppg, 26 3’s)

Augie Gerhart, sophomore, Cocalico (7.6 ppg)

Trey Rios, sophomore, Cocalico (6.5 ppg, 37 3’s)

Section Three Most Outstanding Player: Seth Beers, Lampeter-Strasburg

Section Three Coach of the Year: Ed Berryman, Lampeter-Strasburg

SECTION FOUR

FIRST TEAM

Braden Bohannon, junior, Elco (19.3 ppg, 66 3’s)*

David Kamwanga, senior, Lancaster Catholic (11.7 ppg)*

Bryce Coletti, senior, Elco (13.0 ppg, 23 3’s)

Devin Atkinson, junior, Lancaster Catholic (11.1 ppg)

Naji Hamilton, junior, Octorara (14.1 ppg)

SECOND TEAM

Keith Lambert, Jr., senior, Octorara (11.5 ppg, 29 3’s)

Asher Kemble, senior, Elco (12.3 ppg, 39 3’s)

Peyton Wolfe, sophomore, Northern Lebanon (10.9 ppg, 55 3’s)

Ross Conway, junior, Lancaster Catholic (6.1 ppg, 31 3’s)

Trey Wells, senior, Lancaster Catholic (8.1 ppg)

HONORABLE MENTION

Calan Titus, senior, Lancaster Catholic (5.9 ppg)

Phillip Brandon, Octorara (10.5 ppg)

Ryan Zuch, senior, Donegal (9.3 ppg)

Owen Treadway, junior, Northern Lebanon (8.2 ppg)

Patrick Summers, senior, Donegal (7.6 ppg, 31 3’s)

Section Four Most Outstanding Player: Braden Bohannon, Elco

Section Four Coach of the Year: Joe Klazas, Lancaster Catholic

SECTION FIVE

FIRST TEAM

Cole Fisher, junior, Lancaster Mennonite (20.7 ppg, 49 3’s)*

Andrew Long, senior, Annville-Cleona (17.1 ppg, 43 3’s)*

Devon Colyer, junior, Pequea Valley (17.5 ppg, 44 3’s)

Kerry Glover, sophomore, Columbia (12.9 ppg)

Michael Poole, Jr., junior, Columbia (14.7 ppg, 38 3’s)

SECOND TEAM

Matt McCleary, senior, Columbia (12.1 ppg, 30 3’s)

Lance Lennon, junior, Lancaster Country Day (14.0 ppg)

Grant Landis, sophomore, Lancaster Country Day (14.3 ppg, 49 3’s)

Adam Long, senior, Annville-Cleona (10.2 ppg, 26 3’s)

Mark Gates, junior, Lebanon Catholic (12.1 ppg, 50 3’s)

Camden Hurst, freshman, Lancaster Mennonite (12.9 ppg)

Editor's note: There are six players in the L-L Section Five second team because Gates and Hurst received an equal number of nominations

HONORABLE MENTION

Nevin Stoltzfus, sophomore, Pequea Valley (9.7 ppg, 42 3’s)

Greg Mizii, Jr., senior, Lancaster Country Day (8.0 ppg)

Trenton Dorsing, sophomore, Lancaster Mennonite (8.3 ppg, 27 3’s)

Jaeden McFadden, junior, Lancaster Mennonite (8.4 ppg)

Section Five Most Outstanding Player: Cole Fisher, Lancaster Mennonite

Section Five Coach of the Year: Kerry Glover, Columbia