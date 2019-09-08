Below are results from three separate non-league cross country events that took place Saturday in which 13 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams competed. Among many standout performances, Northern Lebanon boys' runner Gage Krall placed first at the Lebanon Valley College Invitational. Also at LVC, the Cedar Crest boys placed first among the team standings. Links to the results of each race are also provided below.

PTXC 11, at Kutztown University:

Boys

On the boys side, in the “Varsity Blue” race, Warwick senior Jeremy Bell (16:59) placed sixth, Elizabethtown senior Jesse Myers (17:11) placed 10th, Conestoga Valley sophomore Emmanuel Gitonga (17:47) placed 22nd. As a team, Warwick placed ninth and E-town placed 13th among the 32 schools competing. Boys Varsity Blue race results

In the “Varsity Gold” boys race, Manheim Township sophomore Tyler Stevens was the top L-L finisher, coming at 50th with a time of 17:25. As a team, the Blue Streaks placed 15th among the 21 schools competing. Boys Varsity Gold race results

Girls

In the “Varsity Blue” race of 213 runners, Warwick junior Anna Martin (20:15) placed seventh and Conestoga Valley sophomore Kylynn Frankford (20:42) placed 10th, while in the “Varsity Gold” race of 124 runners, Elizabethtown senior Katie Locker (19:19) placed seventh and sophomore teammate Sierra Kapcsos (20:19) finished 24th (20:19). Girls Varsity Blue race results

Among the 30 teams in the “Varsity Gold” event, the Buckskins placed sixth, and the Warriors placed 16th. Among the 17 teams in the “Varsity Blue” event, the Blue Streak girls finished eighth and Elizabethtown 14th. Girls Varsity Gold race results

Lebanon Valley College Invitational:

Boys

Northern Lebanon senior Gage Krall was the first to cross the finish line in the boys’ race with a time of 15:47, followed closely by second-place finisher and Cedar Crest junior Tommy Bildheiser (15:49). Falcons’ senior Ryan Scicchitano (16:08) placed fourth, sophomore Luke Hinegardner (16:10) placed sixth and sophomore Ryan Wolfe (16:16) placed 10th.

Also among the top-25 finishers were Elco senior Mitchell Gray (12th place, 16:25), Cedar Crest senior William Sheffield (15th, 16:41) and sophomore Ben McElroy (20th, 16:57), Lebanon junior Isaac Showers (16th, 16:44), sophomore Caleb Hershey (21st, 17:02) and senior Riley Klick (24th, 17:08), and Annville-Cleona junior Jack Tshudy (22nd, 17:03).

Among the 17 teams, Cedar Crest was the top finisher, with Lebanon placing fourth, Elco placing 10th, Northern Lebanon 12th, Annville-Cleona 13th and Garden Spot 16th.

Boys results

Girls

On the girls side, Cedar Crest junior Gwyneth Young was the runner-up with a time of 18:30, while freshman teammate Grace Tadajweski placed ninth with a time of 19:40. Also among the top-25 finishers was Cedar Crest senior Shayla Bonzelet (12th, 19:50) and Annville-Cleona senior Braetan Peters (14th, 19:55).

Among the 13 teams, Cedar Crest placed third, A-C seventh, Elco 10th and Garden Spot 11th.

Girls results

Unionville Two Mile Bash:

Boys

There were separate races for runners in grades nine through 12, with a combined total of 666 boys runners. Among those combined results, Hempfield’s Evan Eshleman had the 16th-best time (10:19), McCaskey’s Stephen Schousen had the 19th-best time (10:25) and Hempfield’s Jack Mieszkalski had the 21st-best time (10:26). Among the combined team results for 31 boys squads competing, Hempfield placed fourth, McCaskey placed eighth and Donegal placed 24th.

Girls

On the girls side among the combined individual results, McCaskey’s Arielle Breuninger had the 10th-best time (12:12). Among the combined team results for 33 girls squads, Hempfield placed seventh, Donegal placed 12th and McCaskey placed 21st.

Boys results

Girls results