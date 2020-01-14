LSU won the national championship less than 24 hours ago and the odds for the next college football title are already out.
Penn State, at 8-1, has the eighth-best odds to be the national champs next season, as set by SportsBettingDime.com. Clemson (9-2), the losers in this year's title game, is the favorite for followed by Alabama (5-1) Ohio State (6-1) and the LSU (11-1).
At 6-1, Penn State has the third-best odds for winning the Big 10 behind just Ohio State (3-2) and Wisconsin (5-1).
Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons is 80-1 to be the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Those odds rank third behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (1-2) and Ohio State QB Justin Fields (5-2).
Parsons is 175-1 to win the Heisman and 10-1 to be the first non-QB picked in the draft. Lawrence (9-2) is the Heisman favorite, while Oregon tackle Penei Sewell (9-1) is the fave to first non-quarterback taken.