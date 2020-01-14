Purdue Penn St Football

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in action against Purdue during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

 Barry Reeger

LSU won the national championship less than 24 hours ago and the odds for the next college football title are already out.

Penn State, at 8-1, has the eighth-best odds to be the national champs next season, as set by SportsBettingDime.com. Clemson (9-2), the losers in this year's title game, is the favorite for followed by Alabama (5-1) Ohio State (6-1) and the LSU (11-1).

Check out all the odds at SportsBettingDime.com

At 6-1, Penn State has the third-best odds for winning the Big 10 behind just Ohio State (3-2) and Wisconsin (5-1).

Sign up for our newsletter

Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons is 80-1 to be the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Those odds rank third behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (1-2) and Ohio State QB Justin Fields (5-2).

Parsons is 175-1 to win the Heisman and 10-1 to be the first non-QB picked in the draft. Lawrence (9-2) is the Heisman favorite, while Oregon tackle Penei Sewell (9-1) is the fave to first non-quarterback taken.