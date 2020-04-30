There will not be a Tri-County All-Star Football Game this spring.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, game organizers have canceled the annual event, featuring top senior talent from the L-L League, plus Palmyra from the Mid-Penn.
Here are the players who were selected to play in the game, for Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn’s north team, and Warwick skipper Bob Locker’s south team:
NORTH TEAM
Jake Miller, C, Palmyra
Adnan Traore, OG, Elizabethtown
Justin Herr, OG, Manheim Township
T.J. Moore, OT, Cedar Crest
Nolan Weaver, OT, Manheim Central
Victor Nunez, OL, Manheim Township
Max Hostetter, TE, Hempfield
Jackson Shand, TE, Hempfield
Jaden Floyd, RB, Manheim Township
Trevor Porche, RB, Annville-Cleona
Colby Wagner, WR, Manheim Central
Brett Benjamin, WR, Manheim Central
Cole Miller, WR, Cedar Crest
Cole Rice, WR, Elizabethtown
Quamir Parker, WR, Annville-Cleona
Gavin Sullivan, QB, Lancaster Catholic
Caden Keefer, QB, Ephrata
Jake Harbach, DE-LS, Manheim Central
Bryce Casey, DE, Manheim Township
Troy Kolk, C-DT, Manheim Central
Owen Kreider, DT, Cedar Crest
Jaden Kreiser, OL-DT, Palmyra
Dante Wilson, LB, Manheim Township
Alex Cruz, LB, Lancaster Catholic
Sam Emge, LB, Manheim Township
Andrew Bowers, LB, Lebanon
Josh Emge, LB, Manheim Township
Erik Williams, LB, Elco
David Vargas, LB-DB, Lebanon
Ben Wagner, DB, Manheim Central
Trenton Jones, DB, Manheim Township
Sam Knowles, DB, Ephrata
Nick Morder, DB, Palmyra
Nate Leedy-Reidel, WR-DB, Northern Lebanon
Evan Huey, DB, Elco
Tyler Lewis, LB, Northern Lebanon
Jackson Wright, K, Manheim Township
COACH: Dave Hahn, Manheim Central
SOUTH ROSTER
Matt McCleary, QB, Columbia
Bradley Stoltzfus, QB, Conestoga Valley
Nick Yannutz, RB-LB, Solanco
Bryan McKim, RB-LB, Lampeter-Strasburg
Colin Bailey, WR-DB, Pequea Valley
Jake Shoemaker, WR-DB, Donegal
Connor Adams, WR-DB, Warwick
Ryan Redding, WR-DB, Columbia
Isaiah Thomas, WR-DB, McCaskey
Ethan Good, WR-DB, Garden Spot
Shawn Fester, TE-DE, Cocalico
Jacob Kopelman, TE-DB, Lampeter-Strasburg
Nate Keller, OL-DE, Wilson
Adam Vanino, OL-DT, Wilson
Connor Ruhl, OL-DT, Donegal
Michael Del Grande, OL-LB, Lampeter-Strasburg
Charlie Martin, OL-DE, Garden Spot
Josh Mathiot, OL-DE, Conestoga Valley
Anthony Koper, OL-LB, Wilson
Nate Neuhauser, OL-DT, Solanco
Seth Gray, OL-DT, Pequea Valley
Jake Hines, OL-DE, Lampeter-Strasburg
Matt Gambler, DE, Columbia
Avanti Lockhart, RB-LB, Wilson
Nick Baker, OL-LB, Penn Manor
Christian Garver, LB, Lampeter-Strasburg
Cody Shay, RB-LB, Cocalico
David Hnasko, RB-LB, Warwick
Ronald Zahm, RB-DB, Cocalico
Joe Fox, RB-DB, Donegal
Josh Gibson, WR-DB, Penn Manor
Jovan Rodriguez, WR-DB, McCaskey
Justin Gerhart, WR-DB, Warwick
Matt Fry, WR-DB, Wilson
Dylan Smith, K, Octorara
COACH: Bob Locker, Warwick
