There will not be a Tri-County All-Star Football Game this spring.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, game organizers have canceled the annual event, featuring top senior talent from the L-L League, plus Palmyra from the Mid-Penn.

Here are the players who were selected to play in the game, for Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn’s north team, and Warwick skipper Bob Locker’s south team:

NORTH TEAM

Jake Miller, C, Palmyra

Adnan Traore, OG, Elizabethtown

Justin Herr, OG, Manheim Township

T.J. Moore, OT, Cedar Crest

Nolan Weaver, OT, Manheim Central

Victor Nunez, OL, Manheim Township

Max Hostetter, TE, Hempfield

Jackson Shand, TE, Hempfield

Jaden Floyd, RB, Manheim Township

Trevor Porche, RB, Annville-Cleona

Colby Wagner, WR, Manheim Central

Brett Benjamin, WR, Manheim Central

Cole Miller, WR, Cedar Crest

Cole Rice, WR, Elizabethtown

Quamir Parker, WR, Annville-Cleona

Gavin Sullivan, QB, Lancaster Catholic

Caden Keefer, QB, Ephrata

Jake Harbach, DE-LS, Manheim Central

Bryce Casey, DE, Manheim Township

Troy Kolk, C-DT, Manheim Central

Owen Kreider, DT, Cedar Crest

Jaden Kreiser, OL-DT, Palmyra

Dante Wilson, LB, Manheim Township

Alex Cruz, LB, Lancaster Catholic

Sam Emge, LB, Manheim Township

Andrew Bowers, LB, Lebanon

Josh Emge, LB, Manheim Township

Erik Williams, LB, Elco

David Vargas, LB-DB, Lebanon

Ben Wagner, DB, Manheim Central

Trenton Jones, DB, Manheim Township

Sam Knowles, DB, Ephrata

Nick Morder, DB, Palmyra

Nate Leedy-Reidel, WR-DB, Northern Lebanon

Evan Huey, DB, Elco

Tyler Lewis, LB, Northern Lebanon

Jackson Wright, K, Manheim Township

COACH: Dave Hahn, Manheim Central

SOUTH ROSTER

Matt McCleary, QB, Columbia

Bradley Stoltzfus, QB, Conestoga Valley

Nick Yannutz, RB-LB, Solanco

Bryan McKim, RB-LB, Lampeter-Strasburg

Colin Bailey, WR-DB, Pequea Valley

Jake Shoemaker, WR-DB, Donegal

Connor Adams, WR-DB, Warwick

Ryan Redding, WR-DB, Columbia

Isaiah Thomas, WR-DB, McCaskey

Ethan Good, WR-DB, Garden Spot

Shawn Fester, TE-DE, Cocalico

Jacob Kopelman, TE-DB, Lampeter-Strasburg

Nate Keller, OL-DE, Wilson

Adam Vanino, OL-DT, Wilson

Connor Ruhl, OL-DT, Donegal

Michael Del Grande, OL-LB, Lampeter-Strasburg

Charlie Martin, OL-DE, Garden Spot

Josh Mathiot, OL-DE, Conestoga Valley

Anthony Koper, OL-LB, Wilson

Nate Neuhauser, OL-DT, Solanco

Seth Gray, OL-DT, Pequea Valley

Jake Hines, OL-DE, Lampeter-Strasburg

Matt Gambler, DE, Columbia

Avanti Lockhart, RB-LB, Wilson

Nick Baker, OL-LB, Penn Manor

Christian Garver, LB, Lampeter-Strasburg

Cody Shay, RB-LB, Cocalico

David Hnasko, RB-LB, Warwick

Ronald Zahm, RB-DB, Cocalico

Joe Fox, RB-DB, Donegal

Josh Gibson, WR-DB, Penn Manor

Jovan Rodriguez, WR-DB, McCaskey

Justin Gerhart, WR-DB, Warwick

Matt Fry, WR-DB, Wilson

Dylan Smith, K, Octorara

COACH: Bob Locker, Warwick

