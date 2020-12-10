The 22 Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball teams are ready to set sail on what promises to be a twisting and turning 2020-21 season.

With coronavirus protocols in place, and with COVID-19 numbers still swirling, schedules could change pretty much on a daily basis. But the good news is that the PIAA green-lighted the season, with the first games on tap for this weekend.

It will look different: The league mandated that all players and officials must wear a facemask at all times when they’re in the gym. There will also be spectator limitations, plus any other number of hoops to jump through. But again, the season is a go. And that’s a good thing.

Here are five things to watch in L-L League girls basketball this winter ...

BE READY FOR ANYTHING: The season will already be truncated, this we know. The league recommended everyone play a 17-game schedule, with section games beginning Jan. 8, and running through Feb. 22. Some teams booked fewer games — Elizabethtown is playing its 13-game league slate, that’s it — and some scheduled more; Elco and Lebanon are at the usual max games, 22. The league will monitor and figure out any potential playoff brackets at a later date.

Nine L-L League teams won’t play their first game until the first week of January; Annville-Cleona has the latest start date, on Jan. 12. No L-L League team is participating in a tip-off tournament, and just four teams — Cedar Crest, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Mennonite — are slated to play in holiday tournaments. There are just 24 games, total, scheduled before Christmas, a far cry from the normal slate, as teams are already tweaking their schedules because of coronavirus protocols.

TOP PLAYERS: There is plenty of top-shelf talent around the league, with 24 all-stars from last winter — including 12 first-teamers, plus a section MVP — due back this season.

The returning first-team all-stars include Cedar Crest’s Reese Glover, Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller, Elizabethtown’s Ainsley Raybold and Elise Hassinger, Lebanon’s Giahny Correa, Warwick’s Lauren Pyle, Cocalico’s Hannah Custer, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Emma Drouillard, Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier — who earned Section 3 MVP honors in her ninth-grade season — Elco’s Katelyn Rueppel and teammate Amanda Smith, and Lancaster Mennonite’s Mariah Wilson.

NEW SKIPPERS: There are a trio of new coaches in L-L League circles this season, including one coach who is making a return trip to a familiar bench. That would be Will Wenninger at Cedar Crest, who is back for his second stint with the Falcons. Alex Stam, a former Cardinal O’Hara and Millersville University player and assistant coach, has taken over the reins at Octorara. And Matt Warner, who has York County ties in the coaching biz, is sliding in at Donegal.

SECTION RACES: Hempfield, Ephrata, Solanco, Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Country Day are the reigning section champs. Can they repeat? The short answer is yes, but it won’t be easy for Ephrata, which lost some top-notch talent, and Country Day, which lost a pair of 1,000-point scorers and its floor general to graduation. Hempfield returns a nice nucleus — sophomores Autumn Cook and Lauren Moffatt are back — and Solanco has several key pieces back in toe. Catholic, the three-time reigning league champ, lost some weapons, but the Crusaders don’t reboot, they reload.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

Look for some of the usual suspects to challenge in the races: Cedar Crest and Manheim Township in Section 1; Elizabethtown and Warwick in Section 2; Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg in Section 3; Northern Lebanon and Elco in Section 4; and Lancaster Mennonite and Pequea Valley in Section 5. And here are three sleeper teams to watch: Lebanon in Section 2, Cocalico in Section 3 and Columbia — with ninth-grade twins Brie and Brooke Droege ready to make their much-anticipated debut — in Section 5.

Lancaster Catholic is the three-time reigning District 3 Class 4A champ, and Country Day has won back-to-back district 1A crowns; the Cougars bump up to Class 2A this season.

MILESTONES: It might be a slow season for the 1,000-point club. Mennonite’s Wilson, a Towson University recruit, will start the campaign with 1,358 career points. There is just one other player closing in fast on a grand, and that’s Correa at Lebanon; she’ll open the season with 853 career points. Nobody else in the league is at 700 career points, so with the truncated schedule, the doors to the 1,000-point club might not be swinging open very much this winter.

One coaching milestone of note: Pequea Valley’s Jason McDonald, who guided the Braves to a pair of firsts last season — a trip to the league finals and to the PIAA playoffs in a 22-win campaign — has 93 career wins, leaving him seven victories shy of 100.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage