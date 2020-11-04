Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for this weekend’s Week 8 games …

Pequea Valley at Pine Grove: This game opened up for the Braves when Garden Spot — learning virtually and out of the classroom because of coronavirus cases in the school district — had to postpone their crossover clash. So PV will make the 60-mile, one-way bus trip to take on PG over in Schuylkill County. Be sure to pack plenty of snacks. The Cardinals haven’t been shy about going up top; QB Josh Leininger (69 of 140 for 1,105 yards, 5 TD; 330 rushing yards, 3 TD) and WR Shea Morgan (47 catches for 819 yards) have been quite the dynamic duo. Two PV defensive stalwarts to watch in this clash: LB Luke Brown (29 tackles, 2 for losses, 4.5 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries) and free safety Tony Lazar (19 tackles, 3 for losses, 3 sacks, 1 INT) have done ample damage. Now they must help keep the Cardinals’ pass-happy attack under wraps. … And this: PG’s two wins are against Blue Mountain and Panther Valley. The Cardinals were supposed to play Northern Lebanon earlier this season, but that game was bagged because of the truncated schedule. PV snapped its 24-game losing streak against NL a couple of weeks back.

Exeter at Elizabethtown: The Eagles will bring their high-flying offensive attack to Thompson Field, with a vet QB at the helm in Gavin McCusker. He’s thrown for 967 yards with five TD strikes, and RB Eric Nangle has bolted for 743 yards with six TD runs. When you think Bears’ defense, you immediately think of tackle-machine LB Bobby Walters and sack-master DE Jett Kelly — and rightfully so. But here’s a player who joined the LB rotation this fall and has fit in quite nicely: Elijah MacFarlane has been one of E-town’s top tacklers with 41 sticks, including one hit for a loss plus a forced fumble. E-town is feeling fine after crunching Cedar Crest to snap a 5-game slide last week; we’ll see if MacFarlane and the Bears’ D can keep those good vibes flowing vs. the Eagles. … And this: Exeter had been to the D3 playoffs the last eight years in a row, but missed out on a bid this fall.

Berks Catholic at Donegal: The Saints are a perennial Berks County and District 3 powerhouse, but they missed out on the playoffs this season. They’ll head to Mount Joy to square off against a hot-and-cold Indians’ outfit, which rallied for a nifty win at Lebanon two weeks ago, and then fell to Ephrata this past Friday. Donegal’s defense must deal with a trio of 500-yard rushers in this scrap: RB Justin Small (577 yards, 6 TD), RB Colby Newton (568 yards, 10 TD) and RB Christian Cacchione (509 yards, 8 TD) have all done damage with the rock for BC. Donegal DT Owen Kling (26 tackles, 4 for losses, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble) and LB Noah Rohrer (45 tackles, 2 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) need to spark the Indians’ rush-D effort against the run-heavy Saints. … And this: Berks Catholic’s D3 ledger is eye-popping, to say the least. Before this season, the Saints had been to seven championship games in a row: 2013 (won 2A title); 2014 (2A runner-up); 2015 (won 2A title); 2016 (won 4A title); 2017 (won 4A title); 2018 (4A runner-up); 2019 (4A runner-up).

Northern Lebanon at James Buchanan: The Vikings will gas up the bus and head 95 miles one-way from Fredericksburg to Mercersburg over in Franklin County to square off against the Rockets. The good news here is that someone is snapping a losing streak; NL’s L skid is at 11 games in a row, dating back to the middle of last season. Meanwhile, JB’s streak is officially at six losses in a row, however, the Rockets were awarded a forfeit win late last season. They had dropped six games in a row prior to that, so JB has lost the last 10 games that actually took place. Sorry, fellas. ... And this: There is actually a common opponent in this game — Annville-Cleona. The Little Dutchmen toppled JB 47-22 back on Oct. 12, one week after A-C beat NL 28-14. NL’s defense must keep JB QB Caden Stoner and leading rusher Hunter Smith occupied.

Hershey at Manheim Central, Saturday: The Class 5A Trojans were one of two teams in District 3 that had an unblemished record (5-0) but failed to make the playoffs, joining Bishop McDevitt. Instead of a postseason game, Hershey will get the longtime D3 kingpin Barons in a late-add nonleague tussle. The Trojans must contend with Central’s powder-keg passing attack, as QB Judd Novak (85 of 158 for 1,460 yards, 19 TD) and a 4-pack of sure-handed wideouts — Owen Sensenig (29 catches for 642 yards, 22.1 avg., 11 TD), Wes Borden (17-350, 20.6 avg., 6 TD), Owen Pappas (19-283, 1 TD) and Brady Harbach (14-129) — have been flying the friendly skies. Novak has nine TD flips in the last two games, including a 6-TD night two weeks ago in a win over Elizabethtown. A trio of Hershey defenders to watch: DB Owen Weaber (30 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 INT), DB John Wallace (20 tackles, 3 INT) and LB Aaryn Koperna (29 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 sack) must spearhead the Trojans’ defense against the Barons, who have been stretching the field vertically this fall. … And this: The Barons and the Trojans will knock heads for the first time since 2003. Three times Central KO’d Hershey in a D3-3A semifinal-round game: In 1990, 2001 and then in 2003, the last time they got together.

