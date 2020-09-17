Here are five individual matchups to watch on Friday night, when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for their Week 1 nonleague season-openers ...

Elco at Ephrata: Priority No. 1 for the Raiders’ defense will be keeping tabs on shifty Mountaineers’ QB Miracle Wratto, a converted RB who rushed for 484 yards and nine touchdowns last fall. He’s taking the snaps this season, so he’ll have the ball in his hands — a lot. Keep an eye on a trio of Elco defenders to cheat up and try and keep Wratto contained in the pocket: Safety Braden Bohannon (55 tackles, 3 INT, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery last year, when he snagged all-state honors) and ‘backers Luke Williams (98 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup) and Cole Thomas (38 tackles, 1 pass breakup) simply can’t be on their heels, because Wratto has some quick wheels. And this nugget: Ephrata is riding a 4-game winning streak. The last team to top the Mounts? Elco, 28-20 in a Section 3 game last fall, as the Raiders picked up some speed on their way to the D3-4A playoffs for the second year in a row.

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic: All eyes on the Crusaders’ secondary in this tussle between longtime Section 3 rivals. Yes, Columbia features a first-year QB in Robert Footman, but he has holdover flank threats galore in Demetrius Diaz-Ellis, Michael Poole, Darnell Tucker and Keegan Zink at his disposal. That means a busy night for Catholic’s D-backs, like vets Nevin Roman and Tony Cruz, who must keep the Tide’s pass-catchers under wraps.

Garden Spot at Cocalico: The former Section 2 rivals will square off in a nonleague skirmish this time around, and the Spartans, looking to snap a hair-pulling 24-game losing streak, will unleash dual-threat QB Jesse Martin, a 1,000-yard passer and a 500-yard rusher last fall. Keep your eyes peeled on Cocalico’s Angstadt brothers in this matchup; the ball-hawker ‘backers can swarm and make sticks. Tyler (64 tackles, 7.5 stops for losses, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble) and Luke (62 tackles, 2 for losses) can’t let Martin shake free.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco: It’s the 11th annual Milk Jug trophy game, and there should be plenty of action in the trenches in Quarryville, as the Pioneers and the Golden Mules both return multiple offensive and defensive linemen up front to do damage. Whoever wins the most line of scrimmage hand-to-hand combat battles in this clash will hoist the Milk Jug at the end of the night. L-S leads the trophy series 7-3, including last year’s 41-14 win — on the way to the District 3 Class 4A title. The Pioneers open defense of that crown starting Friday against the Mules.

Elizabethtown at McCaskey: The Red Tornado, out to snap a 17-game skid, needs an inspired effort up front, because the Bears feature a pair of hard-charging QB-chasers in D-end Jett Kelly and middle ‘backer Bobby Walters. Kelly (63 tackles, 14.5 stops for losses, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble) knows his way around a backfield, and Walters (80 tackles, 6.5 sticks for losses, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups) is a hit machine. McCaskey’s O-line — anchored by Ethan Lane — must keep those guys occupied.

