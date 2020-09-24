Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for their Week 2 games ...

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lebanon: The Pioneers’ secondary will be tested by Cedars’ strong-armed QB Isaiah Rodriguez and fleet wideout Alex Rufe, who both did plenty of damage last week in a 39-7 victory over Northern Lebanon. Rodriguez threw for 200 yards and accounted for five touchdowns — two passes and a trio of rushing keepers — and Rufe caught six passes for 176 yards with two scores. Two L-S defenders in the back to watch in this matchup of 1-0 teams are cover-man Matt Weese (5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery last week in a 47-15 win vs. Solanco) and safety Berkeley Wagner (13 tackles, 1 stop for a loss, 1 forced fumble), who must keep tabs on Rufe in this Section 3 opener. … FYI: This is the first time L-S and Lebanon will square off since 2015. … Rodriguez is up to 4,352 career passing yards. … Rufe paced all L-L League receivers with 74 catches in 2019. … Rodriguez has offers from Albright, Lebanon Valley College and Wilkes, and he’s visited Millersville.

Donegal at Lancaster Catholic: Nevin Roman scooted for 129 rushing yards and Tony Cruz had 55 yards and a pair of TD runs for the Crusaders in their 19-14 setback against Columbia last week. So Donegal’s defense — which yielded just 166 total yards in a 42-14 victory over Annville-Cleona — must be dialed in to stop the run. Look for D-end Gavin Hawk (7 tackles, 4 stops for losses, plus a blocked punt vs. A-C) and LB Noah Rohrer (9 tackles, 2 forced fumbles) to spearhead the Indians’ D against Roman, Cruz and the Crusaders. … FYI: Catholic is 4-0 against Donegal since the Crusaders went from Section 2 back down to Section 3 in 2016. … Catholic is looking to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2017; the Crusaders are coming off back-to-back section championships.

Garden Spot at Ephrata: When you play against the Spartans, that means curtailing the playmaking duo of QB Jesse Martin and RB John Dykie, who combined for 236 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 49-21 setback against Cocalico. Ephrata features a four-pack of tackle-machine linebackers who all came up big in last week’s nip-and-tuck 28-27 loss against Elco: Owen Morrongiello (18 tackles, 1 stick for a loss), Tyler Nelson (17 tackles, 1 stop for a loss), Zach Wanous (10 tackles) and Andre Weidman (7 tackles, 2 stops for losses, 1 forced fumble) need to keep Martin and Dykie under wraps. … FYI: Garden Spot is out to snap a 25-game losing slide. … This is the first meeting between the Spartans and the Mountaineers since 2017.

Manheim Central at Cocalico: Anthony Bourassa had a sterling season debut for the Eagles in their win over Garden Spot last Friday, racing for 120 yards on just five carries with a pair of TD jaunts. Cocalico’s backfield of Bourassa, Steven Flinton — who had a 74-yard TD catch and a punt return for a TD vs. Garden Spot — and Micah Ulysse can all do damage in the run game, so keep an eye on Barons’ LB Josh Moore (10 tackles in a 41-6 win over Cedar Crest last week) and DB Mason Weaver (6 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) to help contain the Eagles’ jitterbug triple-option backs in this much-anticipated Section 2 lid-lifter. … FYI: Central puts its 23-game section unbeaten streak on the line in this showdown; the Barons’ last section loss was in 2016 against … Cocalico. Since that game, Central has won the last six meetings against the Eagles, including the 2018 D3-5A title game, plus D3 semifinal-round wins in 2016 and 2017. … This year and next fall could be the end of this hotly contested rivalry for the foreseeable future; Cocalico dips down to Section 4 when the Berks County teams come aboard in 2022, and the Eagles are now a Class 4A program, while Central will stay up in Section 2 and in Class 5A. That means no head-to-head section meeting, and no playoff meeting. Perhaps these two combatants will schedule a nonleague game moving forward? You never know; there’s a ton of respect between the programs. Stay tuned. Either way, it’s a bummer for the league that this rivalry is slated to end.

Wilson at Manheim Township: The Blue Streaks and the Bulldogs both went back to the drawing board after Week 1 setbacks, and they’ll both need to get things turned around pronto to get an early leg-up in the Section 1 hunt. If Wilson tries to establish its rushing attack — Mason Lenart and Jadyn Jones both have speed to burn — then Township’s linebacker corps needs to flow and make sticks. Keep an eye on Cade Clancy (13 tackles and 1 stop for a loss last week in a 35-27 setback vs. La Salle College) and Aaron Paul (6 tackles, 2 stops for losses, 1 sack) to clog up the middle and limit the Bulldogs’ backs. … FYI: After Wilson owned Section 1 from 2008 to 2016, Township is now 3-1 in its last four games against the Bulldogs. That includes a D3-6A playoff win in 2017, and a 30-14 triumph last year in West Lawn.

