Hempfield at Wilson: Because of injuries and assorted ailments, the Black Knights were minus leading rusher Tanner Hess and leading receiver Jadin Jimenez in last Friday’s 49-7 loss to Manheim Township, and Hempfield is hoping to have them back in action in this key game in West Lawn, where the Knights need a win to share the Section 1 title with the Bulldogs. With or without Hess and Jimenez, Hempfield must solve Wilson’s red-hot defense, which has been keyed by D-tackles Jeff Colacin (19 tackles, 3 for losses) and Elian Rodriguez (9 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 fumble recovery) clogging up space in the middle. … And this: Wilson owns the top-ranked D in Section 1, allowing 242 yards a game. Take away the Governor Mifflin tilt — when the Mustangs singed the Bulldogs for 355 yards in a 48-7 win — and Wilson has given up just 213 yards a game during its 4-game winning tear.

Cocalico at Warwick: The Warriors have flashed plenty of balance — RB Colton Miller (573 rushing yards, league-best 18 TD runs) and QB Joey McCracken (652 passing yards, 4 TD) have made Warwick’s offense tick to the snappy tune of 393 yards and 45 points a game — so the Eagles’ defense must be ready for anything in this rematch of last year’s District Three Class 5A semifinals. Keep an eye on a pair of Cocalico D-backs in coverage, and to help out in the run-stuffing department: Brycen Flinton (26 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble) and Casey Bernhard (8 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 INT, 2 pass breakups) have to help keep Warwick’s multi-purpose offense in check. … And this: Cocalico’s rush-D has given up just 488 ground yards — second-fewest in the league (Elco is at 486). The Eagles (185 yards a game against) and the Warriors (180 yards a game against) are 1-2 in Section 2 in total team defense.

Solanco at Conestoga Valley: The Buckskins are coming off a riveting 41-35 victory over Manheim Central, CV’s first win over the Barons since 2006. And QB Mason Kneisley (234 passing yards, 2 TD) and WR Zach Fisher (6-207, 2 TD) both singed Central, and the Bucks also pulled off some trick plays. So Solanco’s defense, one week after tangling with undefeated Warwick, must get pressure on Kneisley. If the Golden Mules take the spy route, LB Sam Harnish (40 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup) has been a major ball-hawker in the middle for Solanco. … And this: Solanco’s D has yielded 800-plus rushing yards and 800-plus passing yards, the only team in the league with that stat line. The Mules must button things up against the Bucks, who are coming off one of their best wins — quite frankly — in more than a decade.

Lancaster Catholic at Garden Spot: It appears the Crusaders have found their QB in Will Cranford, who threw for 248 yards and a couple of scores last Friday. Alas, Catholic fell to Juniata 28-20 in OT for a 0-5 start. Nahjeir Aikens (13-194, 2 TD) and Jaxon Weyforth (6-117) have emerged as go-to receivers for Cranford, so the Spartans’ secondary must be on its toes in this clash. Joel Martin has been solid in coverage for Garden Spot; he and his DB mates need a big night in the back when Cranford goes up top. … And this: Garden Spot is allowing 311 yards a game, sixth among Section 3 teams.

Octorara at Annville-Cleona: Braves’ QB Weston Stoltzfus was nearly perfect in last Friday’s 49-27 triumph over rival Pequea Valley: 10 for 11 for 196 yards with three TD strikes. Octorara will bring the league’s top-ranked offense into this clash, and with a red-hot passing attack, the Little Dutchmen’s secondary will be tested; DB Kenny Schaeffer (16 tackles, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery) and DB Andrew Eby (39 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 pass breakups) can’t let Stoltzfus throw into clean windows. … And this: A-C has yielded 1,292 rushing yards, most in the league. While the Dutchmen must limit Stoltzfus up top, they must also keep tabs on Octorara RB Mike Trainor, who had a 213-yard, 3-TD night last week vs. Pequea Valley.

