Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field Friday for their Week 3 games ...

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest: Falcons’ QB Chris Danz is off to a sizzling start through the air, clicking on 31 of 67 passes for 322 yards with three TD tosses. His two top flank targets have been Nate Brightbill (9-92, 1 TD) and Ethan Heisey (6-104, 1 TD). It could be a busy night for the Blue Streaks’ secondary in this Section 1 clash, meaning Dan Engel (12 tackles, 1 pass breakup), Elijah Fonseca (3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup) and Chris Negron (5 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup) must keep tabs on Cedar Crest’s pass-catching playmakers. … Fun fact: Township QB Evan Clark leads the league in passing yards (463) and TD passes (5).

Cocalico at Solanco: In their first two games, the Eagles have unleashed RB Anthony Bourassa, who has gouged out a league-leading 376 rushing yards, including an eye-popping 256-yard, 2-TD game last week in Cocalico’s win over Manheim Central, which snapped the Barons’ snazzy 23-game section unbeaten streak. Safe to say Solanco’s defense can’t let Bourassa bust free, so keep an eye on a trio of Golden Mules’ linebackers to make sticks in this Section 2 first-place showdown: Jon Revolorio (19 tackles, 2 for losses), Sam Harnish (15 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass breakup) and Deven Rapant (8 tackles, 2 for losses) must contain Bourassa and the Eagles’ rushing attack, which has produced a league-best 704 ground yards. … Fun fact: Two rookie quarterbacks will duel in this clash between Flexbone/triple-option outfits — Cocalico’s Carson Nash (129 rushing yards, 4 TD) and Solanco’s Mason St. Clair (113 rushing yards, 3 TD) have both been solid so far in the pitch-man department.

Manheim Central at Warwick: Warriors’ slugger RB Colton Miller is chugging right along with 146 yards and seven TD runs in two games. He went off for 112 yards with four TD bolts last week in a win over Conestoga Valley. One week after chasing Bourassa around, now Central must curtail Miller, which means an inspired effort along the D-line in this Section 2 tussle. Lucas Hartley (13 tackles), Jeremy Knight (9 tackles) and Tyler Fahnestock (8 tackles, 1 sack) need to plug the holes up front, and stop Miller before he gets his legs churning. … Fun fact: After not beating Manheim Central since 1983, Warwick will go for three wins in a row against the Barons here, after the Warriors went 2-0 last fall, including the D3-5A quarterfinals.

Lebanon at Ephrata: The Cedars will bring their high-flying act to War Memorial for this Section 3 scrap, which means plenty of QB Isaiah Rodriguez (455 passing yards, 3 TDs) and fleet wideouts Michael Johnson (10-110, 1 TD) and Alex Rufe (9-208, 2 TDs). Ephrata DB Brock Boyer (11 tackles) had a pair of picks last week in the Mountaineers’ win over Garden Spot, and he and his secondary mates must be on their toes against the Cedars’ pass-happy scheme. … Fun fact: Through eight quarters of play, Ephrata’s hard-charging defense has 15.5 tackles for losses, four sacks and four takeaways.

Octorara at Columbia: The Crimson Tide has flashed a balanced attack in its 2-0 start; QB Robert Footman has gone up top for 363 yards with a pair of TD tosses, and RB Steven Rivas had rumbled for 212 yards and three scores on the ground. Columbia must solve the league’s top-ranked defense; Octorara is allowing 173 yards a game, and the unbeaten Braves have yielded just 91 rushing yards with eight sacks and five takeaways. Kaden King, from his D-end spot, has been one of the ringleaders with 11 tackles and three sacks. Can King and the Braves’ defense rise to the occasion against the Tide in this Section 4 first-place showdown? … Fun fact: Columbia is 2-0 for the first time since 2013; Octorara is 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

