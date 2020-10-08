Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field for their Week 4 games on Friday ...

Warwick at Elizabethtown: The Warriors’ all-star pitch-and-catch combo of QB Joey McCracken and WR Caleb Schmitz has clicked since McCracken’s return to the huddle two weeks back. He’s thrown for 294 yards and a score and Schmitz leads all L-L League receivers with 21 catches. So the Bears’ secondary should be busy in this clash, meaning DB Brendan Lewis (5 tackles, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup) and DB Riley Drager (17 tackles, 1 forced fumble, plus an INT return for a TD) must keep tabs on Schmitz, and all of McCracken’s merry band of targets. And this: McCracken has 4,776 career passing yards — 224 air yards shy of joining the 5,000-yard club.

Solanco at Manheim Central: The Barons have given up an un-Central-like 822 rushing yards through the first three games, and now they get a Golden Mules’ triple-option attack that has gouged out 682 rushing yards, including 200-plus in their victory over previously undefeated Cocalico last week. Central must contain Solanco QB Mason St. Clair (144 rushing yards, 5 TD) and durable backs Zach Turpen (264 yards, 2 TD) and Ronnie Fulton (162 yards, 1 TD), meaning Barons’ ‘backers Josh Moore (26 tackles) and Justin Heffernan (18 tackles) must make the right reads, wrap and tackle. And this: Solanco is tied for the top spot in the Section 2 race with Warwick, and needs a win to remain on the 1-line. The Mules’ last victory over Central? A dozen years ago, back in 2007.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal: Pretty much everything has come up pocket aces for the Pioneers’ offense, which is averaging a gaudy 45 points and 372 yards a game in their sizzling 3-0 getaway. The Indians will bring the league’s second-ranked defense into this clash; Donegal is allowing just 215 yards a game, and keep an eye on LB Joel Grillo (13 tackles) and DT Owen Kling (9 tackles, 2 for losses, 1.5 sacks) to clog up as much space as possible and make L-S earn every inch. And this: The Pioneers are fifth in the league in total offense and third in total defense, and L-S has scored 137 points, most in the league. The Pioneers also have 10 takeaways, and L-S is a plus-8 in turnover margin. The Pioneers triggered the mercy rule in two of their three victories.

Garden Spot at Lebanon: The Cedars added a wrinkle to their attack last week, when Matt Brown rushed for 190 yards and three scores in a win over Ephrata. But Lebanon isn’t shy about going up top, with sure-handed wideouts Alex Rufe (19 catches for 337 yards, 2 TDs) and Michael Johnson (13-149, 1 TD) at the ready. The Spartans’ D-backs will need a big effort in the coverage department, so secondary stalwarts like Jesse Martin (10 tackles, 1 pass breakup) and Cameron Wing (10 tackles) must keep tabs on Rufe and Johnson. And this: Garden Spot snapped its 26-game losing streak with a 28-7 victory over Donegal last Friday. The Spartans will now go for their first 2-game winning streak since Sept. 16-23, 2016, when Garden Spot beat Spring Grove and Solanco in back-to-back weeks.

Elco at Octorara: The Raiders’ backfield — QB Braden Bohannon and reliable runners Luke Williams, Jake Williams and Cameron Martin, plus jack-of-all-trades kid Cole Thomas — have helped Elco churn out a league-best 1,115 rushing yards, and the Raiders are averaging a league-leading 422 yards a game. Octorara’s defense — No. 2 in the league, behind Elco — must tame the Raiders’ Veer attack, and the Braves will need D-ends Kaden King (17 tackles, 4 sacks) and Aidan Ross (11 tackles) to pinch in off the edge and help make stops. And this: Octorara is 3-0 for the first time since 2011; Elco is 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

