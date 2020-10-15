LNP-PAB-100220-GSHS-DHS-13.JPG
Here are five individual matchups to watch when Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams hit the field on Friday for their Week 5 games ...

Manheim Township at Hempfield: There’s never any love lost when the Blue Streaks and the Black Knights square off, and Hempfield’s defense will be under the spotlight to make plays in this trophy-game tussle. Township QB Evan Clark (621 passing yards, 8 TD, 0 INT; 180 rushing yards, 2 TD) and multi-purpose back Cade Clancy (314 rushing yards, 3 TD; 12 catches for 139 yards, 2 TD) have been tough to stop, so keep an eye on a 4-pack of Knights’ defenders to try and keep them under wraps: D-end Aiden Shorter (45 tackles), LB Anthony Droege (13 tackles, 2 sacks), DB Shaun Hammer (13 tackles, league-best 5 interceptions) and DB Tom Minnich (14 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT) have sparked Hempfield’s D, which has allowed a league-low 340 rushing yards. However, the Knights have yielded 773 passing yards, most in the league. … And this: Hempfield has three defensive touchdowns, pick-6 INT returns by Minnich and DB Tanner Hess, plus a fumble return by DE Gordy Hoover (17 tackles). … We’ll see how many snaps Hess (479 rushing yards, 8 TD; 9 tackles, 1 INT) gets vs. Township; he left last week’s game, a 29-15 victory at Cedar Crest, with a forearm injury. He's expected to be in uniform against the Streaks.

Warwick at Solanco: It will be a Section 2 first-place showdown in Quarryville, where the Golden Mules’ defense must limit Warriors’ 5,000-yard passer Joey McCracken and slow down rugged RB Colton Miller, who leads the league with 13 TD runs. Solanco must win the trench wars up front, and a pair of D-tackles — Justin Dagen (13 tackles, 2 sacks) and John Sankus (12 tackles, 2 sacks) — have to help clog up the middle, while fending off Wisconsin commit OT Nolan Rucci, and make Warwick’s offense earn every ounce. … And this: Warwick sports the second-ranked offense in the league, cranking out 387 yards and 45 points a game. Solanco’s defense has been singed for 730 air yards, second-most in the league. The Mules must tighten that up with McCracken and his rocket right arm coming to town.

Annville-Cleona at Columbia: The Little Dutchmen just played on Monday — topping James Buchanan 47-22 in a nonleague game in the rain in Annville — so they’ve had a short practice week to prep for the Crimson Tide, which is churning out 375 yards and 33 points a game with a balanced offensive attack; QB Robert Footman (798 passing yards, 8 TD) and backs Steven Rivas (358 rushing yards, 4 TD) and J’von Collazo (207 rushing yards, 3 TD) have all done plenty of damage, and RB Justin Elliott had a 92-yard night last week against Northern Lebanon. Keep an eye on a pair of safety stalwarts in A-C’s secondary: Rogan Harter (18 tackles, 1 hit for a loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) and Phoenix Music (24 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups) must be ready to cheat up and stop the run, and help out in pass coverage against the multi-purpose Tide. … And this: A key game in the D3 playoff chase here. Columbia is the bubble team in 2A; just the two top teams go to the title game, and the Tide is third. Meanwhile, A-C is currently ranked fourth in the 4-team 3A field, so the Dutchmen need wins to stay inside the playoff bubble.

Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg: Spartans’ QB Jesse Martin (398 passing yards, 3 TD; 288 rushing yards, 4 TD) and bell-cow RB John Dykie (295 rushing yards, 4 TD) have been quite the dynamic duo. Now Garden Spot must solve the Pioneers’ air-tight defense, which is coming off back-to-back shutout victories. Ball-hawker LB Nick Del Grande has been one of L-S’s key cogs with 27 tackles, including three stops for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery, as the Pioneers are allowing just 173 yards a game, No. 2 in the league. … And this: L-S has given up just 349 rushing yards, so Garden Spot’s O-line will be under the spotlight to open holes for Dykie and to keep Martin upright in the backfield.

Octorara at Pequea Valley: It’s the Battle of the Braves, and PV will be back on the field after a two-week hiatus because of positive COVID-19 tests in the school district. Safe to say PV will try to unleash RB Tony Lazar, who is off to a fast start with 388 rushing yards and three scores. Octorara, coming off a gut-punch loss to Elco, must limit Lazar, so keep an eye on active LB Paul Murray (27 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, plus a fumble return for a TD) to flow and make sticks. He had nine tackles and a sack last week against the Raiders. … And this: Elco piled up 369 rushing yards against Octorara last week, but Octorara still features one of the league’s stingiest defensive units, allowing 263 yards a game.

