New Oxford at Warwick, Saturday, 7 p.m.: The Warriors’ top priority is getting pressure on Colonials’ strong-armed QB Connor Beans, who has five scholarship offers to his credit. Warwick needs to bum-rush the pocket and not give Beans any extra time to pick out open wideouts, like his favorite target, WR Ben Leese. ... Keep an eye on a three-pack of Warriors’ linebackers to swarm: Aaron Hess (65 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 fumble recoveries), Broc Diem (61 tackles, 7 for losses, 3 sacks, 1 INT) and Nate Maher (52 tackles, 1 INT) have all been hit-machines this fall; Maher had 14 tackles last week against Hempfield. … And this: New Oxford went 3-27 with a pair of winless seasons between 2016 and 2018. The Colonials are now back in the D3 playoffs for the second year in a row. That’s quite the turnaround.

Conrad Weiser at Lampeter-Strasburg, Friday, 7 p.m.: Weiser QB Logan Klitsch can beat you with his arm (1,097 passing yards, 12 TD) and with his quick feet (355 rushing yards, 8 TD). So keeping him under wraps is the Pioneers’ top priority in this clash. Two L-S defenders to watch are DE Parker Owens (40 tackles, 18 for losses, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT) to wreak havoc off the edge, and LB Elijah Carr (team-best 47 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) to clean up quickly when Klitsch — or Scouts’ top RB Diamond Nwanko (262 rushing yards, 4 TD) — gets loose. … And this: L-S and Conrad Weiser are squaring off in the D3 playoffs for the third time; the Scouts won a 3A first-round game in 2009, after the Pioneers opened their run to the 2007 gold trophy with a 3A first-round win over Weiser.

Northern York at Elco, Friday, 7 p.m.: The Polar Bears’ defense must tangle with the Raiders’ vaunted Veer scheme, which is piloted by the L-L League’s leading rusher, QB Braden Bohannon, who has chalked up 802 yards with 15 TD keepers. He’s not the only weapon coming out of Elco’s backfield; Jake Williams (512 yards, 11.1 yards per carry, 5 TD), Luke Williams (325 yards, 7.1 yards per carry, 3 TD), Cameron Martin (225 yards, 7.3 yards per carry) and Cole Thomas (168 yards, 8.8 yards per carry, 5 TD) have helped the Raiders churn out 2,108 rushing yards, tops in the league. ... NY LB Zach Mowchan (73 tackles, 10 for losses, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups) and DT Nick Fekete (26 tackles, 5 for losses, 3 sacks) must keep tabs on the Raiders’ array of ball-carriers. … And this: We’ve searched high and low, and we believe this is the first varsity tackle football meeting between the Raiders and the Polar Bears. A spot in the D3-4A finale is hanging in the balance.

