Lancaster County has produced many famous athletes over the years. Among the accomplished Lancaster area natives from the world of sports are two Super Bowl champions, a U.S. Open golf champion, a two-time NBA titlist, an NFL coach, two Olympic medalists and three World Series winners, including the county's only Hall of Famer.

Here's a look at 14 famous athletes from Lancaster County.

Kim Glass

A Conestoga Valley grad, Glass was part of the U.S. women's volleyball team which earned a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

She played collegiate volleyball at the University of Arizona. While with the Wildcats, she was National Freshman of the Year in 2002, a three-time All-American outside hitter, and was named All-Pac-10 four times, according to the University of Arizona website. She was also on the conference All-Academic team in 2003 and 2004.

Her 2,151 career kills in first for the Wildcats and third for the PAC 12. She also holds the Wildcat record with 162 aces.

In 2005 she led the conference in kills (625), attacks (1,508), kills average (5.48) points (727.5) and points per game (6.38).

PAC 12 Conference Volleyball Record Book

In addition to volleyball, Glass is a personal trainer, coach, motivational speaker and model, including posing for Sports Illustrated's Swim Suit issue.

Matt Nagy

Nagy was named the head coach of the Chicago Bears in January of 2018.

In his first season with the Bears, Nagy's team was 12-4 and won the NFC North before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. After two 8-8 seasons, the Bears are 4-10 in 14 games this year and Nagy's job is rumored to be in jeopardy.

Nagy, who played quarterback at Delaware, was an assistant coach with the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs before getting his job with the Bears.

He was a star quarterback at Manheim Central and the University of Delaware, where he earned All-America honors.

After college, he played six seasons in the Arena Football League.

He began his coaching career in 2008 when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a coaching intern. He spent five seasons in various coaching capacities with the Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.

When Reid moved to Kansas City, Nagy followed and was part of the Chiefs coaching staff for five seasons, including last year when he served as KC's offensive coordinator.

Bruce Sutter

The only Hall of Famer from Lancaster County, Sutter pitched 12 years in the majors for the Cubs, Cardinals and Braves.

The Donegal grad who became known for his split-finger fastball appeared in 661 major league games, all in relief.

He led the National League in saves five times and finished with 300 for his career.

Bruce Sutter’s stats via baseball-reference.com

He was a six-time All-Star and was voted the Cy Young award in 1979. As a member of the champion St. Louis Cardinals, he recorded a win and two saves in the 1982 World Series. And he got the final six outs in that series.

In 2006, he was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame.

Here's Sutter recording the final out of the 1982 World Series.

Wally Walker

Walker led the University of Virginia its first ACC basketball championship in 1976. He was named the ACC Tournament MVP after the Cavaliers beat three nationally ranked teams on the way to the title.

Walker was selected by Portland with the fifth pick in the 1976 NBA draft and was part of the Trail Blazers 1976-77 championship team his rookie season.

The following season, he was a member of the Seattle Supersonics title team.

Wally Walker's NBA stats via basketball-reference.com

Following his eight-season NBA career, Walker worked in the front office for the Sonics.

Here are highlights of Walker's career at Virginia.

Tom Herr

The Hempfield grad played 13 seasons in the majors, 10 of them with the St. Louis Cardinals. The second baseman was a member of three World Series teams, including the 1982 Cardinals team that beat the Brewers in seven games.

His best season was 1985, when he hit. 302, drove in 110 runs, was an All-Star and finished fifth in the National League MVP voting.

Tom Herr’s stats via baseball-reference.com

He was the first manager of the Lancaster Barnstormers and led the Stormers to their first Atlantic League championship in 2006.

Here's Herr hitting a walk-off grand slam against Mets lefty Jesse Orosco in a game April 18, 1987.

Doug Dennison

Dennison played five seasons in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys. The running back rushed for 1,112 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career. He played in two Super Bowls, winning one.

Doug Dennison's NFL stats via pro-football-reference.com

Prior to his NFL career, Dennison was a football and track star at McCaskey and what was then Kutztown State Teachers College.

Here are two runs by Dennison, including a touchdown, in game against the Eagles in 1975.

Johnny Weir

Weir, who lived in Quarryville until middle school when he moved to Delaware to train as a figure skater, finished fifth at the 2006 and sixth at the 2010 Olympics.

He took third place at the 2008 World Championships.

He now does television commentary for figure skating, the Kentucky Derby and other events.

Weir performs his short program at the 2006 Olympics.

Barney Ewell

The Lancaster sprinter took silver medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the 1948 Olympics in London. Ewell, who was 30 at the time of the '48 Games, also won a gold medal as a member of the 400-meter relay.

The Olympics during his prime racing years (1940 and 1944) were canceled because of World War II.

Here's video of Ewell racing at the 1948 Olympics as well as interviews with the sprinter.

Floyd Landis

Landis, who is a Conestoga Valley grad, won the 2006 Tour de France but later was stripped of the championship because of doping.

Landis, who no longer is a pro bike racer, has a new venture in downtown Lancaster. He opened Floyd’s Cafe of Lancaster in early 2020. The cafe, which is located at 237 N. Prince St., features a variety of CBD products from Floyd’s of Leadville, the company Landis launched in 2016.

For many years, Landis was a teammate of confessed cheater Lance Armstrong. The Farmersville native was awarded $1.1 million as part of a settlement Armstrong agreed to pay after he admitted to defrauding the government when he lied about taking banned substances.

Here's an excerpt from an "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" 2017 episode with Landis talking about cycling and doping and what needs to be done to make the sport clean. Something he doesn't believe will ever happen.

Dan Kreider

Kreider, a Manheim Central grad, played fullback for 10 seasons in the NFL. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers team that beat Seattle in Super Bowl XL.

Kreider, who mostly made his money blocking, rushed for 144 yards on 32 carries in his career.

Dan Kreider's stats via pro-football-reference.com

Here's Kreider talking about his Super Bowl experience with LNP sports writer John Walk.

Jim Furyk

Furyk has earned over $68 million since beginning his pro golf career out of the University of Arizona in 1992. The Manheim Township grad has 17 PGA wins, including the 2003 U.S. Open.

In 2010, he won three tournaments and was named the PGA Tournament Player of the Year.

Jim Furyk's stats from pgatour.com.

Here are highlights from Furyk's 2003 U.S. Open win.

Gene Garber

Garber pitched in 931 games over 19 seasons in major league baseball. All but nine of his appearances were in relief.

The right-hander, who had a side-arm delivery, was selected by Pittsburgh in the 20th round of the 1965 draft and made his major league debut with the Pirates in 1965. He also pitched for the Royals, Phillies and Braves.

Gene Garber's stats

Garber, who recorded 218 major league saves, was the Braves' career leader in saves with 141 when he retired.

Here's video of the at-bat when Garber ended Pete Rose's 44-game hit streak on August 1, 1978.

Garber was raised in West Donegal Township and graduated from Elizabethtown High School and Elizabethtown College.

Following his retirement from baseball, Garber retired to work on his family's farm became a leader in farm preservation and conservation.

In 2016, the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce & Industry honored Garber with its George C. Delp Award for making a significant contribution to the agricultural community.

Don Wert

Wert came out of New Providence to play nine seasons in the majors. He was a member of the World Series champion Detroit Tigers in 1968.

His walk-off RBI single against the Yankees on September 17, 1968 clinched the pennant for the Tigers.

Considered one of the best fielding third baseman of his time, he finished 10th in the American League MVP voting in 1965 and was an all-star during the '68 season. He doubled off Tom Seaver during the All-Star game.

Wert's highest batting average was .268 in 1966.

Wert was beaned during the 1968 season by Cleveland pitcher Hal Kurtz. The pitch shattered his batting helmet. He was carried of the field and spent two nights in a hospital, as reported by John Milner at SABR.org.

Wert batted just .179 the rest of the season and he never batted above .225 in a season the rest of his career.

Don Wert's stats via baseball-reference.com

Here's the entire ninth inning of Game Seven of the 1968 World Series. Wert has an RBI single in the ninth. His at-bat starts around the 3:50 mark. The Tigers won the deciding game 4-1.

Mimi Senkowski Griffin

Griffin was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of fame in 2014. She was ESPN’s top women’s basketball analyst from 1983-99 and worked for CBS from 1985-91.

In 1990, she became the first female color analyst on a men’s NCAA tournament game, as reported by fullcourt.com

Griffin scored 1,168 points in her scholastic basketball career and as a senior in 1974, she helped Lancaster Catholic win a state championship.

She played her freshman year of college ball at Delaware before spending her final three seasons at Pittsburgh.