With schools shut down indefinitely on the order of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, many students are likely at home, trying to figure out how to keep busy when they're not taking online classes or completing any subsequent homework assignments.

The days are a bit different for Penn Manor High School senior Darby Conrad.

“I ride horses every single day,” Conrad said. “My mom and I will wake up, make breakfast, dad will go off to work, and I’ll go out and ride.”

The Conrad family lives in Washington Boro and keeps their nine horses on a large plot of land in Drumore Township.

“I’ll go out and ride,” Conrad said. “And when I’m done I have to go back and feed (the horses).”

Conrad usually returns home anywhere between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on most weekdays. She completes her schoolwork at night and checks in on any tasks related to her role as the historian for the student-run Future Farmers of America group at Penn Manor.

It’s all she can do in the interim since the high school rodeo season was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rodeo season typically runs from mid-August through June, followed by the national finals in July. During that span, Conrad typically spends her weekends competing at rodeo events across the country. Her last was in North Carolina two months ago, before the season was interrupted.

As a result, her chances of her competing in the annual season-ending National High School Rodeo in Wyoming in July are up in the air.

“In the high school rodeo rulebook it says you have to compete at all three rounds of the state finals in order to advance on to nationals," Conrad said.

Conrad competes in rodeo under the Maryland banner. As of now, the Maryland High School Rodeo is still scheduled for mid-May. What happens if that’s canceled?

“What my rodeo secretary has told us is that nationals came back and said, ‘You have to follow state rules,’ ” Conrad said.

While Conrad competed at nationals in the summers after her freshman and sophomore years, she was unable to do so last year because her family couldn’t afford to make the trip to Wyoming. And now she might not get back there this July.

“It’s really hard,” she said. “If you look at it, my whole spring of senior year is gone. ... I just bought a prom dress and I don’t know if we’re going to have a senior prom.”

Conrad’s rodeo career is far from over. In the coming years, she’s set to attend and ride for Iowa Central Community College, where she’ll study agricultural technology.

It’s worth pointing out here that the collegiate rodeo scene isn’t split up into divisions like the NCAA's Divisions I, II and III.

Instead, the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association is split into regions. Every rider in each region competes against each other, and the top riders from that region advance to the end-of-season national finals.

“I’ll be in the Great Plains region,” Conrad said.

The Great Plains region has nine women’s rodeo teams, including Iowa State, Nebraska, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

Conrad settled on Iowa Central in part because its coaches have been interested in her since she was a freshman. Iowa Central also doesn’t require an SAT score, which was important for Conrad, who has battled reading comprehension issues since elementary school. She has still maintained a 3.30 grade-point average.

Her Iowa Central career, however, is for the future. In the present, Conrad is hoping she’ll get the chance to cap a stellar prep career.

“The only thing I have left is state finals,” she said. “That’s what I’m training for in order to get my horses in shape.”

