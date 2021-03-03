LEBANON — For the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball championship Saturday, Lebanon beat Hempfield in a tense, 41-40 rock fight.

The Black Knights went to Lebanon on Wednesday night and answered, winning a glorious shootout, 62-58, in the first round of the District Three Class 6A playoffs.

The team that shot 5-for-25 from the field in the first half Saturday got one tough jumper after another on this night from a variety of sources, not least sophomore point guard Miguel Pena, who scored 20, ran the show and wasn’t overly impressed with himself.

“I wouldn’t say it was (my best),” Pena said. “I’m not big on points. I’m big on getting the whole team going, because that’s how we win.”

“He says it’s not his best game,” Hempfield coach Danny Walck said. “OK, let’s go get a better one. I look forward to that.”

Looking forward, to the next game, the next play, the next moment, was a Hempfield theme this week.

“I thought we had great energy in that second half (Saturday),” Walck said. “We had confidence in ourselves and each other.”

“He said we didn’t have to invent the wheel,” Pena said of his coach.

So there were no big changes from Saturday. A bit more zone defense, perhaps, but surprisingly little of the extended 3-2 trap that Lebanon has struggled with.

Yet the Knights jumped out of the gate. They got everybody involved early, including low-post banger Daniel Sears and sophomore swingman Michael Hester, and jumped to leads of 7-0, 13-2 and 15-4.

“You know in any of these games now, there’s going to be runs,” Walck said. “It wasn’t going to be like Lebanon’s going to go away.”

The Cedars, who bow out of the season too soon at 17-4, went down swinging. They got a little bit of offense from a lot of sources, and got to the rim a bunch with center Isaiah Rodriguez (15) and energetic sophomore Matt Demetrius. Soon both sides were trading body shots, and didn’t let up until the final minute.

Lebanon took its first lead, on a Demetrius drive, with 5:55 left.

Hempfield’s Ryan Hilton answered with a mid-range, in-traffic jumper. Rodriguez got to the foul line. Hilton answered. Rodriguez bulled to the rim. Hilton answered.

Hempfield’s Brandon Hagel nailed a corner jumper after a long, fierce possession, Lebanon’s Marquis Ferreira nailed a three, and the Cedars led by two.

But Hagel answered with a three, and Hempfield led with 85 seconds left.

And so it went.

It swung hard to the Knights, after all that shotmaking, on a miss, by Pena, at the foul line, after making the first of two, with :8.6 left, to make it 60-58.

The rebound went a bit long, and Hester dug it out and got it to Pena. He nailed two clutch ones to make it a four-point game with 7.7 seconds left.

Hempfield got 16 from Hilton, 12 from Hester, and 10 from Hagel.

Although a rubber match between these two would be fun, hard non-L-L reality comes Friday, when the Black Knights (13-4) go to Wilson, the 18-1 Berks County champion, in a 7 p.m. start.

