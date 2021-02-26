A Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball tournament champion will be crowned Saturday. The game is set to tip-off at 4 p.m. at Manheim Township. It will feature L-L Section One co-champ Hempfield (12-3) squaring off with Section Two co-champ Lebanon (16-3). Here are some notes on the matchup.

What: L-L League boys basketball championship game, Hempfield vs. Lebanon

Where: Manheim Township

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Coaches: Hempfield coach Danny Walck is in his 11th year at Hempfield and 26th year as a head coach overall, with a career record of 315-242. Lebanon skipper Tim Speraw is also in his 11th year with the Cedars, with a career record of 154-109.

The matchup: Lebanon 6-5 senior Isaiah Rodriguez (11.2 points per game) and 6-0 junior forward Kevin Smith (6.3 ppg) will square off with Hempfield 6-4 senior forwards Daniel Sears () and Daivon Edmond-Greene in the low post. On the perimeter, Hempfield guards Ryan Hilton (14.7 ppg, 18 3-pointers), Miguel Pena (11 ppg, 26 3-pointers) and Cole Overbaugh (8.2) will match up with Lebanon guards Marquis Ferreira (11.3 ppg, 20 3-pointers), Luke Collins (9.9 ppg, 31 3-pointers) and Braden Allwein (7.6 ppg, 19 3-pointers). The Knights also feature sophomore guard Michael Hester (6.6 ppg, 20 3-pointers) and senior guard/forward Brandon Hagel (6.5 ppg, 15 3-pointers).

The numbers: Lebanon is averaging 55.7 points per game while Hempfield is averaging 58.2 points per game. The Cedars are holding opponents to 46.3 points per game while Hempfield is holding opposing teams to 48 points per game. ...The Knights are 5-2 in games decided by single-digit margins, while the Cedars are 6-1 in such occasions.

Trivia: The Cedars are in the L-L championship game for the first time since 2017, third time under 11th-year coach Tim Speraw and 14th time overall. Hempfield is in the league title tilt for the first time since 2011, second time under veteran coach Danny Walck and 19th time overall. Lebanon has previously won the league crown eight times, last doing so in 2004. Hempfield has previously won the tournament title seven times, last doing so in 2011, in what was Walck’s first year steering the Knights. ...Lebanon and Hempfield have previously met six times in the L-L tournament, with those meetings being an even split, 3-3. The last time they squared off in the L-L playoffs was the 2008 quarterfinals (Hempfield 57, Lebanon 40). They’ve previously met twice in the L-L championship game: 1995 (Hempfield 81, Lebanon 62) and 1997 (Lebanon 57, Hempfield 37).

Hempfield team page

Lebanon team page