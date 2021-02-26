Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team will go for some rarefied air on Saturday, when the Crusaders take direct aim on their fourth Lancaster-Lebanon League championship in a row.

Catholic has won the last three titles — beating Lebanon Catholic, Elco and Pequea Valley along the way — to become just the third team in league history to pocket a trio of crowns in a row. Four straight would be a record, and standing in the way is Hempfield.

Here’s a preview …

THE GAME: Section 4 champ Lancaster Catholic Crusaders (11-2 overall) vs. Section 1 champ Hempfield Black Knights (13-4), Saturday, 1 p.m. at Manheim Township.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: In Thursday’s semifinals, the Crusaders topped Section 3 champ Cocalico 46-29, while the Black Knights KO’d Section 5 winner Lancaster Mennonite 47-34. … For the first time in about a month, Catholic had its full roster available at tip-off, and the Crusaders dialed up the intensity to stop the rampaging Eagles, who were 10-1 in their previous 11 games. … Hempfield got a career-high 14 points from Ava Baer in its victory over the Blazers, as the Knights overcame a 3-point halftime deficit to punch their tickets to Saturday’s title tilt in Neffsville.

THE COACHES: Catholic’s Charlie Detz (7th season; 175-21 overall) and Hempfield’s Kendra Merrifield (4th season; 44-44) will guide their respective teams. … Detz hit a milestone victory number when his Crusaders turned up the pressure defense in the semifinals against Cocalico. He’s proud as heck of those 175 wins for the program; he could probably also tell you off the top of his head who those 21 setbacks are against.

TRENDING: Catholic has won five games in a row — all since coming out of a two-week coronavirus-induced shutdown on Feb. 16 — and eight out of nine, while Hempfield is riding a four-game winning streak, and the Knights are 9-1 in their last 10 games. … Catholic’s last loss — Jan. 30 at Manheim Central — served as a wakeup call for the Crusaders, Detz said. The team came together with video-conference meetings during their shutdown, and hit the court running Feb. 16 with a win over Solanco. … Hempfield had an 18-game league winning streak snapped by Cedar Crest earlier this season. Still, the Knights took care of business and successfully defended their Section 1 crown for their seventh overall section championship; Hempfield pocketed four Section 1 titles in a row from 1997 through 2000. … Catholic, meanwhile, earned its fourth section gold in a row, and 24th overall, an L-L League record. The Crusaders’ current regular-season league winning streak stands at 46 dubs in a row; crossover games did not count toward league records this past season.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: After winning the last three crowns, Catholic is up to 15 overall, tops in L-L League history, dating back to 1972-73. … Hempfield returns to the finale for the first time since the Knights beat Lancaster Mennonite for league supremacy in 2008. Hempfield also topped Catholic for league gold in 2005. The rematch is 16 years later. … Hempfield also fell in league title games in 1999 (against Elco) and in 2003 (against Cedar Crest). … Fun fact: Merrifield — nee Beittel — was a standout player on Hempfield’s 2008 title team, under coach Lenny Groft. She went on to have a successful career at Elizabethtown College before returning home to Landisville to take over the Knights’ program. … Detz also had an outstanding playing career, you’ll recall: He was a 1,000-point scorer for Columbia, and he was a D-III All-American at F&M under the legendary Glenn Robinson.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC PROBABLE STARTERS: G Mary Bolesky (11.0 points, 14 3-pointers), F Naomi Zulueta (7.7), G Liz Zwally (6.3, 12 3’s), F Sophia Wentz (5.8), G Rylee Kraft (4.4). … Key subs: G Jeriyah Johnson (7.7, 6 3’s), G Madelyn Card (4.7), F Vivian Klemmer (2.2), G Autumn Lipson (1.9, 4 3’s), F Mariana DeJesus (1.8, 3 3’s), G Tory Morrall (0.6). … Johnson, Catholic’s ultra reliable open-court defender, returned to the rotation vs. Cocalico in the semifinals after missing the previous four games; she usually starts, but Detz used her off the pine, and likely will again here while Johnson shakes off some rust. … Bolesky, Kraft and Lipson are freshmen and they’re all key contributors; Bolesky has been the Crusaders’ catalyst at point guard since Day 1. So yeah, you might want to get used to Catholic being in these kinds of big games for the foreseeable future.

HEMPFIELD PROBABLE STARTERS: F Lauren Moffatt (9.5, 11 3’s), F Orianna Edmond (8.7), G Ava Baer (5.8, 11 3’s), G Jess Weinoldt (5.5), G Kira Mattes (4.8, 11 3’s). … Key subs: G Autumn Cook (8.6, 12 3’s), G Brynn Axe (3.9, 7 3’s). … Full disclosure: Cook, Hempfield’s rock-steady lead guard, has missed the last two games; if she’s healthy and ready to go Saturday, odds are she’ll be in Merrifield’s starting five. … Baer has started the last two games, and she’s been terrific: 11 points and three 3’s in a win over Conestoga Valley on Monday and a career-high 14 points and two more treys in the semifinals vs. Mennonite. … Weinoldt is Hempfield’s defensive spark plug. We’re anxious to see who she chases. Bolesky, perhaps? She’ll make whoever she marks earn every ounce.

WHAT TO WATCH: A couple of pretty simple scenarios for this showdown. First, how will Hempfield handle Catholic’s full-court pressure schemes and aggressive half-court defensive looks? Having Cook back on the court, obviously, would help a ton. … Conversely, can the Knights out-rebound the Crusaders? Hempfield has dominated the glass all winter with Moffatt and Edmond doing damage in the paint, and the Knights will need to board and finish at the rim. ... Catholic counters with glass-crashers like Wentz, Zulueta and Klemmer, who can’t let Moffatt and Edmond get easy stick-backs. ... Keep an eye on the turnover number — Hempfield simply must take care of the basketball so it can get into its half-court sets and do its thing — and the rebounding number; if the Crusaders can match the Knights’ usual intensity on the glass, that should be a fun battle.

FINAL WORD: After shutdowns and protocols and masks and limited spectators and live-stream mania and the truncated season that was 2020-21 L-L League girls basketball, a tip of the cap to the kids, coaches, athletic directors and their staffs, and to the league for making this happen. A lot of places around the state skipped league playoffs because of the pandemic, but the L-L League stuck to tradition and let the teams play. Here’s to a more normal 2021-22.

