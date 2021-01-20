The streak continues.

Thanks to some clutch half-court defense and some dandy board work, Hempfield made it 18 Lancaster-Lebanon League victories in a row Wednesday night, compliments of a hard-fought 29-17 win over rival Manheim Township on the Blue Streaks’ home floor in Neffsville.

It was not a Picasso; the first-place Black Knights (4-0 league, 4-2 overall) got it done thanks to some stingy defensive pressure and a 26-21 advantage in the rebounding column. How good was Hempfield’s D? The Knights held the Streaks to zero fourth-quarter points. None — in crunch time, after Township made a spirited third-quarter comeback.

“Our girls have really owned that defensive factor, and I think that’s what fuels them,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “When we go into our full-court press and we frustrate a team, it really fuels their fire.”

Like Wednesday, when Hempfield’s D pressure limited Township to just 17 points.

Down 19-10 at the half, the Streaks (1-2, 2-2) made a spirited third-quarter run, and when Missy Welch hit back-to-back driving layups in the lane, Township whittled Hempfield’s lead down to 23-17 with 3:05 to go in the third.

But the Streaks wouldn’t score again in the game.

“We had to make some adjustments at halftime because we were doing too much east-to-west instead of attacking the basket,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “It’s kind of fire by baptism right now. I need to do a better job of getting kids in the right positions to get things done. And I think if we keeping working on the defensive end and clean some things up, we can get there.”

Hempfield got a post bucket from Lauren Moffatt and a stick-back hoop from Autumn Cook to open the fourth quarter — and stretch its lead to 27-17 — and the Knights’ defense took it from there, forcing four fourth-stanza turnovers while not allowing Township to score a single point over the game’s final 11-plus minutes.

“We wanted to focus on the defensive end, instead of being like hey, we need a bucket,” Merrifield said. “We used some timeouts to get settled down, and then we really hung in there defensively, and we were getting stops. It’s something you constantly talk about; that’s our focus: Being defensive-minded and staying disciplined.”

It certainly worked Wednesday.

Hempfield got a quick jump against Township, jetting to a 10-5 first-quarter lead behind Kiera Mattes and Ava Baer, who each splashed an early 3-pointer to get the Knights’ offense cranking. Neither team scored until nearly four minutes into the game.

Cook stepped into a wing 3-pointer and Moffatt scored five of her nine points in the second quarter, when Hempfield grabbed a 19-10 lead at the break. Welch had a dribble-drive bucket and Julia Goebig hit a step-back baseline trey just before the half for Township.

Hempfield couldn’t find its rhythm in the third quarter — Baer’s bucket gave the Knights a 23-11 cushion, and Orianna Edmond scored in the post, but those are the only points they mustered in eight minutes — and Township got a driving layup from Adrianna Bryant before Welch’s back-to-back hoops forced the Knights to burn a timeout and talk strategy.

After Moffatt and Cook scored to open the fourth quarter, Hempfield went into protect-the-ball and kill-time mode, taking big chunks off the clock on every possession down the stretch, playing keep-away from Township.

