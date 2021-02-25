Down three points at the start of the fourth quarter, Hempfield opened the final frame with a 10-0 run and held on down the stretch for an eventual 58-52 win over Lancaster Catholic in Thursday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball semifinals.

“Coach (Danny Walck) just came out and said and we had to win the first three minutes of the fourth quarter,” Hempfield senior Ryan Hilton said afterward.

During that 10-0 run, Hilton made three consecutive shots, the last two of those step-back jumpers. He finished with 11 points, seven of those coming in the fourth quarter.

“He was pretty special down the stretch,” Walck said of HIlton. “That pull-up jumper, he’d been working on that a long time this summer and it has paid dividends. ...I’m thrilled for the seniors on Lancaster Catholic and that we get to play them. Ryan now, though, has taken it and said, ‘OK, we’re going to win.’ He’s answered the call.”

The L-L Section One co-champion Black Knights (12-3) dominated on the boards, winning the rebound battle, 33-17. They also had key defensive moments throughout. Hempfield senior forwards Daniel Sears (four points, four rebounds) and Daivon Edmond-Greene (11 points, three rebounds) had the size down low that helped the Knights keep L-L Section Four champion Lancaster Catholic (15-4) away from the basket. And a lot of the Crusaders’ offense in Tuesday’s four-overtime win over Columbia came on getting to the lane and drawing fouls or open kickouts. That didn’t happen as much Thursday, as the Crusaders’ recorded their first free-throws at the 3:05 mark of the third quarter. Though, Hempfield defenders also had to be careful against a Lancaster Catholic offense with several talented perimeter shooters.

“We had to be balanced to not give them too many driving lines while taking away the 3,” Walck said. “We switched defenses there for several positions where they missed some shots. ...Sometimes it works out for you. Sometimes they can get it in the corner and pop a 3. Tonight was our night.”

The game featured 10 lead changes by the end. The first seven of those came in the first quarter. A Ross Conway baseline runner at the end of the opening frame gave the Crusaders a 20-14 lead.

Hempfield opened the second quarter on 12-2 run to go up 28-22 and later went to halftime up 32-29. Knights’ sophomore guard Miguel Pena scored nine of his team-high 13 points in the opening half.

Lancaster Catholic answered with a 7-0 run at the beginning of the third quarter and later led 42-39 going into the fourth period.

Up 51-48 with 2:12 remaining, Hempfield had a 42-second stretch that included a missed 3-pointer, an offensive rebound, a Hilton free-throw, an offensive rebound, an Edmond-Greene layup and a Lancaster Catholic turnover. It essentially sealed the Knights’ victory.

“That series,” Walck said. “That’s a great momentum builder, confidence and momentum. Wow.”

The Crusaders were paced by Conway (15 points, four rebounds) and Devin Atkinson (13 points, three rebounds, two steals). Lancaster Catholic now turns its attention to next week's District 3-3A playoffs, where it'll likely enter as the top seed.

Meanwhile, Hempfield advances to the L-L title game for the first time since 2011 and 10th time overall. The Knights will square off with Section Two co-champ Lebanon (16-3) in Saturday’s championship tilt, scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip-off at Manheim Township. The Cedars topped Cocalico 55-36 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

“It means a lot,” Hilton said. “It’s a great group of guys and a great group of coaches.”

