Hempfield's Theodore Lountzis scored 2:35 into overtime, lifting the Black Knights to a 4-3 win over Elizabethtown in a back-and-forth Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game Monday night at Klick Lewis Arena.
The Black Knights (11-5-0-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, led 2-0 on a first-period goal from Conestoga Valley's Jack Laser and Hempfield's Elias Lountzis. The Bears (6-8-1-1), chasing a Viola Division playoff spot and drawing players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown, rallied in the third period with a pair of goals from Carter Lutter and one from Donegal's Jace Taylor. Jack Aukamp's goal with 10 seconds left in regulation tied the game for Hempfield, and Theodore Lountzis' overtime goal gave the Black Knights their fourth straight win.
Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel made 17 saves in the win while Elizabethtown's Kaden Rhyder made 34 saves at the other end.
In Sunday's Viola Division Game
Penn Manor 5, Warwick 3: The Comets (6-9-0-0), with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco, snapped a three-game losing streak with a four-goal outburst in the third period after the teams had been tied, 1-1, through the first two frames. Power play goals from Lancaster Catholic's Liam Besecker and Lancaster Country Day's Thomas Kiely put the Comets up 3-1 before Besecker added a short-handed goal. Warwick's Hunter Deibler and Jonathan Bergh cut the lead to one before Solanco's Kalvin Kowal stretched the lead back to two with his second goal of the game. Penn Manor's Neel Mahapatra made 15 saves while Cody Benjamin made 21 saves for the Warriors (9-4-2-1).
Monday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Hershey 10, Susquehanna 1
Palmyra 3, Lower Dauphin 0
Viola Division
Cedar Crest 4, West Shore 3
Wednesday's Schedule
Varsity All-Star Game: National Team vs. American Team at Twin Ponds, 8 p.m.
Friday's Schedule
Bears Division
Lower Dauphin vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.
Susquehanna vs. Manheim Township at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Viola Division
Susquehannock vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 6:15 p.m.
Elizabethtown vs. Annville-CLeona at Klick Lewis Arena, 6:45 p.m.
West Shore vs. Warwick at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Twin Valley vs. Dallastown at York Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Manheim Central at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Penn Manor vs. Keystone at Twin Ponds, 8:30 p.m.
Statistics were compiled on the CPIHL's website.