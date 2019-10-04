The quest for an 18th Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball championship is in high gear for Hempfield.
The Black Knights continued their unbeaten regular season by sweeping Conestoga Valley 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-13) Thursday night in Landisville.
With three matches remaining in the regular season, the Knights are 9-0, sitting alone atop Section One and 11-0 overall. In those 11 matches, Hempfield has dropped only one game (to Lower Dauphin on Sept. 16).
“We're doing really well right now,” Hempfield coach Andrew Olree said. “We’re starting to gel and things are starting to come together. I like where we are right now.”
The Knights made quick work of the Bucks (4-4, 6-6), jumping out to a 10-3 lead in the opening game.
Senior hitter Claire Flood dominated the first game with four kills and three service aces.
“Claire’s our banger,” Olree said of his first-team All-Stater. “When there’s a bad pass or we throw it up, she usually does something good with it.”
Flood and senior Rachel Sipling did not play after the first game and fellow All-State senior Kylie Ulrich sat out all three games to get some rest.
“League play for us right now is just getting our girls some touches and starting to get the younger kids in to get some game experience,” Olree said.
With some reserves on the floor for game two, Hempfield erased a 5-4 deficit by scoring seven straight points and 13 of the next 15 to take a commanding 17-7 lead before cruising to the 25-14 win.
Leading 6-4 in the third and final game, the Knights won 10 of the next 13 points for a 16-7 advantage en route to the 25-13 win.
The Knights returned their top eight players from last year's team, which claimed a 17th L-L title before losing to Cumberland Valley in the district semifinals and dropping its PIAA opener.
“They’re hungry this year,” Olree said of his squad, which features seven seniors. “Last year I think they just got caught up in the moment. We're trying to rectify that this year by playing in the bigger tournaments.”
That includes last weekend when they faced stiff competition at the State College tourney and lost in the finals to two-time defending PIAA Champion North Allegheny. The two teams split in pool play before the Knights lost 25-23 in the final.
“We're right there,” Olree said. “We were happy, but hopefully we weren’t satisfied. They’re really pushing and we’re looking forward to the postseason.”